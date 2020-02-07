CHICKAHOMINY LAKE
The lake level normal and clear. The water temperature has warmed up from 41 degrees on Saturday to 52 on Wednesday. Fishing pressure was light. Results are excellent for bass, bowfin, crappie and catfish. Three bags over 20 pounds reporting this week; a pair of 6-pounders were the big fish. Nice catches of catfish up to 13 pounds were recorded with minnows. Several two main limits of crappie were checked in with minnows and Jake’s in 10 to 15 foot of water. Crappie may start; they are spawning run to the creeks this week as the water warms up.
Notable catches: Mark Acton seven catfish and a bass on minnows; Mike Phillips three catfish; Dan Jones: 25-pound bag, 6.1 big fish; Bronson Tuma 6.1-pound bass, 3.4-pound pickerel; Mike Hendricks and Mike Simms 50 crappie; Bill Mess 25 crappie; Willie Allen 5.3-pound bass; Willie Allen and Mike Martinez 20.3-pound bag; Garrett Gouge 13-pound bag; Mike Phillips 6-pound bass; Mark Acton seven catfish.
Capt. Art Conway of Conway’s River Rat Guide Service out of Ed Allen’s Boats and Bait reported that Chickahominy Lake mid-day water temperatures were in the mid 40s in most areas in the lake channel on Monday, with higher water temperatures in shallow flats and creeks. The lake level was about even with the top of the dam and the water was light brown and slightly to moderately cloudy in the central lake.
Most blue cats and bullheads were along drop-offs and in channels in the main lake, but some were on flats. When active, cats were hitting live minnows and cut bait. Some crappie were still along main lake channel edges or in channels, frequently near wood cover, but others were moving into warmer water in the creeks. Crappie were becoming more active, and when active, were hitting live minnows, Wright Bait Co. and Southern Pro curly tail jigs, small tubes, Kalin crappie scrubs and small swim baits. White perch were scattered or in loose aggregates on deep flats, dropoffs and channels in the main lake and when active were hitting small live minnows, swim baits and jigs.
Most bluegill, fliers and shellcracker had moved into channels and were inactive. When occasionally active, bluegill and shellcracker were hitting live worms and Nikko nymphs, flies and small swimbaits fished on drop-shot rigs. Pickerel and bass were mostly located around cypress trees, on deep flats and in channels, but some were along shorelines and in creeks on sunny days. When active, bass and pickerel were hitting live minnows, spinnerbaits, swim baits, stick worms, crank baits, jerk baits, blade baits and jigs.
Fishing with Capt. Conway, Tom Porter had two fliers and 17 crappie.
LAKE COUNTRY
Jeff Crow reports the following from Lake Country in southern Virginia: The Kerr Reservoir lake resumed a steady drop after having risen the previous week and was in the range of 297.5 feet earlier this week. Lake Gaston has held steady just under 200 feet. Water temperatures have been in the upper 40s in most areas.
February is a great time to catch a giant blue cat, and while many anglers will anchor because of the cooler water temperatures, many will continue to drift all winter long. It is important to keep speeds under 0.5 mph particularly with the cooler temperatures, and use a Santee rig, which employs a sliding weight above a swivel, followed by two to three feet of leader with a bobber and large circle hook. Cut bait or a baitfish are typically used on this hook, and with this rig anglers can effectively drift through cover without getting hung up. Drifting is best used into the wind using the trolling motor, but can also be accomplished going with the wind using a windsock if necessary to slow the drift speed.
Keith Wray of Fishdoc’s Guide Service reports that crappie can be caught in good numbers right now in creeks in the upper end of Kerr as the fish head in the direction of spawning grounds. Keith reports that tight-lining in Bluestone Creek and Buffalo is the preferred technique. This technique is slow moving and allows anglers to present lures right in front of fish. A spread of ten rods or so can be run at the bow of the boat at a speed of 0.5 mph down to a dead stop. Soft plastics in a range of colors from chartreuse, pink, red and black are recommended.
Those chasing the largemouth bass are catching their fish on crankbaits and suspending jerkbaits in mid-lake creeks. Gaston anglers report good results in creeks such as Poplar and Holly Grove this week particularly around shallow rock. February is a good month for big bass on Gaston. As we head toward spring and the days get longer, the bass are feeding up for the spring spawn. It is typically the larger females that move up first.
GREEN TOP REPORT
Saltwater: It’s still slow on the saltwater front. The February black seabass season is upon us, and a few anglers are taking advantage of the opportunity. Ocean wrecks and reef structures are the ticket. Anglers that have obtained the permit, must report their catches before returning to shore. The permits must be obtained from the VMRC. About the only other reports coming in are of puppy drum being caught from the jetties on Hatteras Island.
Freshwater: Quality bass are being caught from area lakes at this time. February is on of the best months to obtain trophy bass. Anna, Gaston, Kerr Smith, and smaller lakes like Chick Lake, Chesdin, and Sandy River are excellent destinations. Most of these lakes have a deeper lower end that remains clear, despite heavy rains. Short movements to shallow, warming areas, can be expected to occur at any time, but particularly in the afternoon, on warm, sunny days. Small main lake pockets can be especially productive. Swimbaits, jigs, lipless crankbaits and jerkbaits will be effective now and into March. Kerr Lake elevation is currently at 297.7 feet. Tidal rivers are also producing quality bass. However, many look forward to the spawning runs of the yellow perch at this time. Things have been a bit slow, but there is a favorable moon phase upon us, so look for the perch bite to increase. The early season waters are typically the Chickahominy and Rappahannock, which are producing catches but not in full swing. The lower James is looking good but may change due to the incoming rain. The pits will often remain clear, or at least cleaner. The tidal Rappahannock should be explored at this time, especially for the smallmouth, as long as the river stays clear.
The upper James is a bit more forgiving, as far as water clarity. Stained conditions on the James, is often preferred by some. Crawfish crankbaits work well on both rivers at this time, as do jerkbaits, finesse jigs, and 3-5 inch grubs on light jig heads. The bridge areas at Anna are productive for numbers of crappie, and can be for bigger crappie, if the right depth is found. The better striper bite is from mid lake to the areas between the bridges on both arms. Swim baits and live herring, fished across flats in the 4-to-15-foot depths, can produce quality catches. The walleye bite should not be overlooked at this time on lakes like Anna, Chesdin, Gaston and Kerr. A simple white, or chartreuse bucktail, can be all that is needed.
