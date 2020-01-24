Chickahominy Lake
The lake level is normal and clear. Water temperatures are in the mid 40s and falling fishing pressure is light. Water temperatures reached a January high of 57 degrees on Thursday and dropped to 44 on Sunday. This sharp drop seemed to trigger the bass into biting. As a result, a 10-pounder, a 9-pounder, four over 6 pounds and six over 5 pounds were reported in that four-day span. We had three white citation bass checked in January so far (10.1 pounds, 10, 9.2). The following five-fish bags were also checked in: 25.4 pounds, 22.7, 19.5, 19.0, 18.4, 17.9. The best results have been on jerk baits, swim baits, jigs and spinner baits. Several large schools of crappie have been taken as they get ready for their annual sporting migration into the creeks. Several limits have been taking with small minnows in 9-12 feet of water. One angler brought in a limit of 25 with all fish in the 12-to-15-inch range.
Notable catches: Kevin Whitehurst 15-pound bag, 19-pound bag, 5.1, 5.2; Mark Acton five catfish, three bowfin, two pickerel and two bass; Jay Tate 5.0 bass; Jason and Aiden Trent 6.1, 5.2, 17-pound bag; Damon Mcmillion and Steve Hubbard 30 crappie (12 to 15 inches), 25 crappie (11 to 14 inches); Garrett Geouge 22.7-pound bag, two over 5.5; Mike Martinez 17.2; Brad Webb and Rob Holt 14.9-pound bag; Jon Talley six bass, Jon boat rental-minnows; Dan Jones 10.2, 9.2; Willie Allen 23.5-pound bag, 6.6, 5.1, big fish; Billy Jones 5.0.
Capt. Art Conway of Conway’s River Rat Guide Service out of Ed Allen’s Boats and Bait reported that Chickahominy Lake midday water temperatures were in the high 30s to 40 in the lower part of the lake and in the mid 30s in the upper part of the lake and in the creeks on Wednesday. The creeks and bays throughout the lake were iced over, but the main channel was open to above the second no wake zone. The lake level was about 2 inches over the top of the dam and the water was light brown and moderately cloudy in the central lake.
Most blue cats and bullheads were along dropoffs and in channels in the main lake. When active, cats were hitting live minnows and cut bait. Most crappie were along main lake channel edges or in channels, frequently near wood cover. Crappie were inactive on Wednesday, but, when active before the rapid drop in water temperature, crappie in the upper lake were hitting live minnows, Wright Bait Co. and Southern Pro curly tail jigs, small tubes, Kalin crappie scrubs and small swim baits. White perch were scattered or in loose aggregates on deep flats, dropoffs and channels in the main lake and, when active, were hitting small live minnows, swim baits and jigs.
Most bluegill and shellcracker had moved into channels and were inactive. When occasionally active, bluegill and shellcracker were hitting live worms and Nikko nymphs, flies and small swimbaits fished on drop shot rigs. Pickerel and bass were located around cypress trees, on deep flats and in channels. When active, bass and pickerel were hitting live minnows, spinnerbaits, swim baits, stick worms, crank baits, jerk baits, blade baits and jigs.
Fishing with Capt. Conway, Tom Porter had two white perch and two blue cats.
Lake Country
Jeff Crow reports the following from Lake Country in southern Virginia: The Kerr Reservoir lake level was back on a steady decline after heavy rains the previous week and under 297 feet this week. Lake Gaston has held steady in the mid-199-foot range. Water temperatures have dropped this week due to the cold overnight temperatures and have been in the lower to mid 40s in most areas. The cooling temperature trend has made it difficult, as anglers generally target warming trend in January due to the positive impact on fish activity, and just a couple of degrees warming will trigger much higher activity.
This is a big week for catfishing as many anglers across Virginia and North Carolina gear up for the big catfish contest known as the Ice Bowl. This is the best time of year to catch a giant blue cat and this is just what these anglers will be after. It won’t be about numbers; it will be about size, as each boat will only weigh in one big cat. Most hardcore big catfishermen are well-versed in keeping their catfish alive and releasing it to fight another day, and conservation of these massive fish is important to the majority of these anglers. Anchoring for catfish is recommended right now over drifting. For those wanting to drift, keeping drift speeds low this time of year can be key. With the water temperature in the 40s, anchoring becomes preferred by many. Using cut shad or live shad in 30 feet has been producing blue cats over 60 pounds.
The crappie bite slowed for some, particularly over on Lake Gaston. While many anglers continue to cast and wind, many have already changed over to tight-lining or spider rigging. Many anglers report success doing this up in Bluestone Creek on Kerr Reservoir. For the single-rod aficionados, crappie are being caught on deeper brush in twenty feet of water or more. One-eighth-ounce jigs with Bobby Garland baby shad in Key Lime Pie color are working, sometimes tipped with a minnow.
Bird activity continues to play a key role in locating fish. Striper fishing remained strong this week with catches being reported on jigs and swimbaits as well as umbrella rigs. The stripers on Gaston have been most active in twenty feet of water or more in the down-lake area, particularly at the mouths of creeks.
The largemouth bass are biting well in down lake clearer water areas of Kerr such as Palmers and Nutbush, and particularly the larger fish can be caught there. But because they are bunched up so tight, it might take quite a few stops to locate a good school. When located, the bass are responding to a number of lures including crankbaits, jigs, umbrella rigs and most importantly, the suspending jerkbait. The winter bass bite on Gaston has been superb in the major creeks and around riprap using crankbaits and jerkbaits.
Green Top Report
Saltwater: Things are still a bit slow on the saltwater front. Tautogs are biting quite well on ocean wrecks. Seabass will be available to keep from Feb. 1- 28, to those obtaining a recreational Seabass permit from the VMRC. Rockfish are available inside the bay for those practicing catch and release. The previous warm weather sparked some speckled trout movement, but the arrival of colder weather may slow the bite down periodically.
Freshwater: Big bass are being caught from the Chickahominy River and Lake. Swimbaits, jerkbaits, lipless crankbaits and chatterbaits. Catches of yellow perch have been slow. Crappie are being caught in good numbers. Look to the pits along the James for bass, also the backwater areas of the Appomattox River. Some of the larger creeks along the James, are holding crappie. Better catches of smallmouth are occurring on the tidal Rappahannock River. The Rapp is also producing crappie. The upper James has dropped to desirable levels, and it has a good color. Crankbaits, small jigs and jerkbaits are working well. Bass continue to bite well at Anna. They are responding to Alabama rigs, jerkbaits, jigs, spoons and swimbaits. Crappie are biting strong at the bridges above 208. Stripers are stretched out from the splits to Dike 3. Look for the walleye bite to improve at the Dike 3 area, especially at night. They will also begin their spawning runs to the upper sections soon.
