Chickahominy Lake
The water level is normal and clear. The water temperature is in the upper 40s and should be in the mid 50s at the end of the week as warmer temperatures start to prevail. Fishing pressure is light due to the cold weather. Fishing results slowed down as cold weather/wind caused water temperature to plummet into the low 40s.
The big fish of the week was a 6.2-pound bass and big bag of the week was 14 pounds. Pickerel, bowfin and catfish are still doing well on minnows, while crappie are getting ready to move into the creeks to spawn. Bass action should improve as the water temperatures move into the 50s. Spinner baits, Senkos, jigs and swim baits should produce more catches.
Lake Country
Jeff Crow reports the following from Lake Country in southern Virginia: This week the lake level has continued on a draw down and was under 299.5 feet. As of earlier this week, the guide curve has been moving from a winter low of 295.5 feet to a spring target of 302 feet. Gaston has remained at just under 200 feet and fairly normal. Water temperatures have been in the lower 50s and upper 40s in most areas of each lake.
Based on the fishing reports coming in this week, winter is coming to an end and the fish are biting. Regardless of high winds or stained water, anglers are finding fish and reporting excellent results on both Lake Gaston and Kerr Reservoir. Michael Garner and Robby Butler won the C.A.T.T. Team Tournament on Kerr Reservoir last weekend with 18.49 pounds and a 4.88-pound big fish. The big fish of the tournament was weighed in by Ryan Roller and Gary Colwell at 5.22 pounds. With water temperatures pushing into the 50s, the bigger bass are already moving up shallow and are being caught both shallow and deep right now. Many anglers are still focusing on the Nutbush area with its clearer water, but other creeks in the Kerr system are beginning to clear and give up nice largemouth.
Also last weekend, despite the high winds, several teams of crappie anglers participated in Bobcat’s Crappie Trail. The team of Martin and Lambert won the event with seven fish going 12 pounds. The team of Ball and Ball weighed in the big crappie of the tournament at 2.34 pounds. Most anglers are reporting crappie being caught using the spider rigging technique and most are suspended out in the middle of the creeks. Water clarity has been less of an issue this week than in past weeks. When fishing for crappie on Kerr Reservoir in the early spring, it is important to be mindful of the progression of the bite. The best fishing is typically in the upstream creeks first, such as Peter’s, Aaron’s, Buffalo, Bluestone, Orange and Sandy creeks. The best fishing then moves down the lake toward the dam as the spring progresses. Thus Grassy, Island, Butchers and Panhandle will typically follow. One reason for this is that the deeper the channel in the area, the slower the water warms. Currently the crappie are migrating from brush and moving toward spawning areas. In the process of this migration, they are feeding up. Typical depths are 5-10 feet in 15-20 feet of water.
Green Top Report
Saltwater: Reports are scarce this week for the offshore fishing. Seabass season is out, but the tautogs are available. Look for the trout to ignite with the warm weather upon us. Suspending jerkbaits are a good bet. There’s been reports of puppy drum from the point and jetties in Hatteras. There’s also been some sea mullet reported from the beaches.
Freshwater: The yellow perch are biting on the Rappahannock, and Mattaponi rivers. Medium minnows have been best. Largemouth bass fishing has been good on the Rapp this week, along with a good crappie bite. The Chick has been a little off for the bass lately, but it did take 21 pounds to win a tournament over the weekend. The lower James has been good for bass and crappie, especially in the pits.
The upper James has been very good overall, with a few days of tough conditions and few bites last week. The hot bite for the smallmouth has been crankbaits, jerkbaits and small jigs. Bob Toler of Ashland, went out for a few hours on Sunday, and hooked up with a 4-6, 3-3 and a 2-8. The bass at Lake Anna have been biting well. Quite a few big fish have been weighed in over the last two weeks. A-rigs, jerkbaits, swimbaits and jigs have been excellent. The crappie at Anna have really been turned on lately. Some are moving in to the creeks, while loads are still being caught from the bridges. Look for the creeks with an abundance of small bait. The stripers are turning on, also. On some days, the stripers can be found within a foot of the bank, in the upper sections. Lake Gaston is turning out some good catches of largemouth and spotted bass. The spots are being caught from almost all of the lake, not just the lower sections. Local ponds are also turning on for the crappie and bass. Chain pickerel are also biting well.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.