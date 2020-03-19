Chickahominy Lake
The water level is normal and clear, with water temperature in the low 60s and moderate fishing pressure. Weekend northeast winds have increased the lake water level slightly. Water temperature hit the 60-degree mark on Saturday, which triggered the crappie spawning run into the creeks. Several nice catches of 12-to-15-inch fish were reported. Bass are in the pre-spawn mode, as several fish over five pounds were card. Big fish of the week was a 7.5-pound length citation. Best baits are senkos, spinner baits and lizards. The first bluegills were caught this week; bluegill catches should peek on the full moon in April. Catfish catchers have been good on minnows.
Notable catches: Roy Allen 9 bass, 15-pound bag; Brian McGowan 7.5-pound bass, length citation; Willie Allen 5.7 pounds; Steve Carter limit crappie; Damion Mcmillion limit crappie; Ron Woodfin and Chris Gammon 16.8-pound bag; Willie Allen and Mike Martinez 14.8-pound bag; Ron Brandt and Paul Harris 11.5 pounds; Paul Brock and Todd Ramir 11.1 pounds; Ron Crum 6.0 pounds, 7.0 pounds; Kent Moore 19 pounds; Hugh Kent and Tom Powers 31 crappie.
Lake Country
Jeff Crow reports the following from Lake Country in southern Virginia: This week the lake level has been in the range of mid-299 feet and is expected to remain at approximately this level for the next week. The guide curve is currently rising from a winter low of 295.5 feet to a spring target of 302 feet. Gaston has remained at just under 200 feet and fairly normal. Water temperatures have risen significantly this week and are in the range of the mid-to-upper 50s. There are many anglers on the water now, and fishermen who are able to get out on the water mid-week will have a better selection of places to fish without the pressure.
Even though the main stem of Gaston is significantly stained, the creeks, particularly to the north, are running clearer. The bass fishing has been good, particularly spotted bass. It has been fairly easy to fill out a five-fish limit, and the key to winning tournaments has been getting the bigger largemouth to bite. Water temperatures are well into the 50s in most places after the warm weather.
Earlier in the week, anglers were doing better on secondary points outside of spawning areas. Fishing in the backs of creeks and spawning areas was less successful. However, as we push into late March and early April, the bass will be transitioning into the spawning flats.
For the points, either jerkbaits, crankbaits, slow-rolled spinnerbaits or Carolina rigs have been effective. For those bass more into the spawn mode, it is hard to beat soft plastics such as worms, lizards or stickbaits. A lipless crankbait can be used to cover a lot of water right now, particularly in flats in the backs of creeks by staying two casts off the bank. Many creeks and coves on Lake Gaston have stumps out away from the banks that hold springtime bass getting ready for the spawn, so having a lure like a lipless crankbait or a bladed jig that can cover more water is advantageous.
For catching largemouth bass on Kerr Reservoir right now, anglers should focus on creeks on the northern side, such as Panhandle and Butchers. The banks here catch a larger amount of sun this time of year and will warm up faster than other areas. A good pattern to run right now is to hit the rocky points and outcroppings in and around the shallows in either of these two creeks. As the spring progresses, other creeks downlake will turn on. Good lures include small craw-colored crankbaits and jerkbaits in natural colors, and bottom bouncing baits such as jigs. Jig trailers in brown, purple or red are recommended.
Currently the crappie are biting quite well in the upper lake creeks of Kerr Reservoir, but mid-lake creeks are often less crowded and also producing good catches. One angler reported great results in Grassy Creek fishing 7- to 10-feet deep over 12-30 feet of water. Anglers are catching up to 60 fish per day with several in the two-pound range. The fish are still widely scattered this week but will get a little more concentrated as they move into the shallows.
Green Top Report
Saltwater: Still slow on the saltwater side. A few are venturing out for tautogs on ocean wrecks. Those that are are having good success. Other anglers are trying their luck at the Hatteras Surf and Pamlico Sound. In the surf, there’s been some puppy drum, bluefish and sea mullet caught. There’s been some good speckled trout caught from the sound this week, along with a few red drum.
Freshwater: The shad are coming! Small numbers are being caught from the James near the city limits, and the catches seem to be more prevalent from the Rappahannock at this time. This bite will greatly improve with each warm day and as daylight hours increase. Dart rigs, spoon rigs and shad flies will be the hot ticket as always. One never knows what the hot color will be this year, and the shad supplies are already flying out of the store.
The white perch are right behind the shad, so the James and other tidal rivers are about to explode. Bloodworms are an excellent bait for the white perch. This means the bass are about to explode as well. Swim baits, spinnerbaits and lipless crankbaits are just a few of the moving baits that will work well. When the shad are in the rivers, the larger swim baits will often trigger bites from the bigger bass. Alabama rigs work well also, as they have a high triggering effect.
The bass and crappie are biting extremely well just about everywhere. There was reportedly a 30-pound five-bass limit caught from Swift Creek Reservoir last weekend. The crappie bite has been good there as well. Lake Anna is producing big catches of these two species right now also, which is occurring all over the lake. The stripers are turning on now at Anna also. Exploring shallow flats with swim baits and live bait are perhaps the best bets. The upper sections of both arms would be the place to start.
Kerr Lake is known for its world-class crappie fishing, and this is the time to do it. Boat docks, brush piles and stumps should be targeted. The bass at Kerr and Gaston are responding to crankbaits, spinnerbaits and jigs, just to name a few. Water temperatures are in the 50-55 degree range as of mid-week. With the high temperatures expected for the end of the week, look for things to really pick up in local ponds.
