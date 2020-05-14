Chickahominy Lake
Capt. Art Conway of Conway’s River Rat Guide Service out of Ed Allen’s Boats and Bait reported that Chickahominy Lake midday water temperatures were in the middle to upper 60s in the lower lake and major creeks Wednesday, and were typically higher at the surface versus 18 inches below the surface. The lake level was about even with the top of the dam and the water was medium brown and slightly cloudy in the central lake.
Many blue cats and bullheads were along drop-offs and in channels in the main lake, but some were on flats and in creeks. When active, cats were hitting live minnows and cut bait. Most crappie were on deeper main lake flats near creek mouths or on channel edge brush piles. Active crappie were hitting live minnows, Wright Bait Co. and Southern Pro curly tail jigs, small tubes, Kalin crappie scrubs and small swim baits. White and yellow perch were scattered or in loose aggregates on flats and drop-offs in the main lake and creeks and when active were hitting small live minnows, swim baits and jigs.
Some bluegill, fliers and shellcracker along main lake shorelines, holding around lily pads and other vegetation. When active, bluegill and shellcracker were hitting live worms and Nikko nymphs, flies and small swimbaits fished on drop shot rigs. Pickerel and bass were located around cypress trees, on flats, along shorelines and in creeks, especially on sunny days. When active, bass and pickerel were hitting live minnows, spinnerbaits, swim baits, stick worms, crank baits, jerk baits, blade baits and jigs.
Lake Country
Jeff Crow reports the following from Lake Country in southern Virginia: Kerr Reservoir was on a slow fall earlier in the week and was posting numbers just under 302 feet, which is the guide curve level this time of year. Lake level changes in the coming days and weeks will be a function of rainfall and discharge rates from the dam into Lake Gaston. Check the latest level with the Corps of Engineers for the latest information.
For those wanting to fish shoreline vegetation, a level of 302 and higher is ideal for this during the spring. Lake Gaston continues to run just under 200 feet normal pool. Water temperatures have been in the mid-60s in many places, and have actually dropped early this week and last weekend due to the unseasonably cool nights. With the warming trend, the fishing should excel this coming weekend depending on weather patterns.
The largemouth bass fishing is on fire right now across the region, even though tournaments are still canceled. The post-spawn bite is really picking up, and this means prime time for topwater lures. May is perhaps the best month of the year to catch largemouth bass on topwater, so anglers should be sure to get out and try this out. Texas rigged plastics are also excellent choices right now, including creature baits such as craws or lizards and also finesse-type worms such as trick worms.
The latter can be fished on lighter tackle and even a spinning rig, while the creature lures or jigs are often matched better with heavier baitcasting equipment. Another great lure for the post-spawn is a spinnerbait, particularly if it is windy. Fishing wind blown banks and points is a key this time of year, as it often activates the fish into feeding. It is always good to check secondary points in and around spawning locations for staging bass.
Catfish are also being caught shallow, primarily on flats in backs of creeks. Many anglers head up the river this time of year, but that is not always necessary. Good reports came from downlake locations below the power lines all the way to the dam, catching up to 20 cats up to 20 pounds. Opt to drift this time of year to cover big expansive flats. Depending on results, they then focus on certain areas or depths, or even anchor as conditions and the fish dictate.
Many of the crappie are spawned-out and have moved to brush in 8 to 10 feet of water, or to docks. Anglers are reporting good results casting to the shallower brush using bucktail jigs in the one-sixteenth or one-thirty-second ounce size, or vertically jigging on deeper brush.
Green Top Report
Saltwater: The cooler weather slowed down the otherwise improving bite that usually accompanies the month of May. It didn’t slow the big red drum much, as night anglers enjoyed some large catches of these tremendous fighters from the shoals and breakwaters surrounding the southern tip of the Eastern Shore. The warm weather in the forecast should liven the fish up considerably. There’s been plenty of rockfish caught from the bay tributaries, but this is a catch and release fishery only. The mouths of creek and inlets near and in the Rappahannock have been especially good. Traps, swimbaits and even some topwaters have been working.
There has been a report or two of spot being caught from inside the Rappahannock. We don’t hear this too often, but this is welcome news. Some quality sized tautogs are being pulled in right now from both the ocean and the bay structures. Togs up to 11 pounds have been reported. Puppy drum and a few trout are being reported from Lynnhaven Inlet. A few offshore reports are coming in, and they are finding some yellowfin tuna and mahi-mahi.
The speckled trout bite has been quite busy in the Nags Head area lately. Along with the trout, the sea mullet bite has been outstanding. In fact, a 3-pound, 3-ounce sea mullet was caught within the last few days. Some pompano and sheepshead are being caught from the Ramp 49 area of Hatteras. The stay-at-home order has been lifted along the Outer Banks, so businesses will begin to reopen May 15.
Freshwater: The tidal rivers are offering the best bite right now for the largemouth. May is typically one of the better months, consistently, throughout the years. The prolonged cool weather has stalled some of the spawning bass, so the bite may last into June, as far as the aggressive spawn bite goes. Both the pad banks and the wood cover are holding quality bass. Some of the larger creeks along the James and anywhere inside the Chick can be dynamite. Spinnerbaits, buzzbaits, Texas rigged creature baits and senkos are some of the top choices.
The blue catfish bite is strong in the tidal rivers right now. The Rappahannock river is producing a lot of good sized cats from many sections of the river. The James hasn’t been producing the number of giants that it has become known for, but there aren’t as many anglers targeting them either. Now is a great time to land a giant from the James. This is an excellent time to target them at Kerr Reservoir, also.
There have been cats over 140 pounds caught from Kerr in recent years. The Stripers usually take center stage at this time on Kerr. The spawning runs are in full swing, as they migrate up the Dan and Staunton rivers. The stripers are being caught in high numbers at Anna right now. Guide Jim Hemby is a master at live bait presentations, and his clients are returning with multiple man or woman limits.
Bass fishing is going well at Anna, as well. Big bags of five-fish limits are showing up at all the marinas right now. Many are post spawn, but there are still bedding fish to be seen. Kerr Lake bass slowed over the weekend for the most part, but the weather is promising for improved fishing as the week progresses. The current elevation level at Kerr is 301.92 feet. Look for the topwater bite to explode soon. Targeting the bluegills and shellcrackers is what many are considering now as the cooler temperatures seem to be on the way out. Harder, shell bottom areas are better for the bigger sunfish typically.
The upper James is currently at 6 feet at the Westham gauge. Usually, now is a tough time for the bigger smallmouth as they will have finished their spawn, but things may have stalled due to the high water levels and cold temperatures. The end of May and early June is usually go time; we can only wait and see.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.