Lake Country
Jeff Crow reports the following from Lake Country in southern Virginia: Kerr Reservoir had been edging down toward 300 feet, but with all the rain earlier this week, it was back up around 302 feet. This is at the guide curve level of 302 feet.
Lake Gaston has been slightly elevated and up and down just a bit but was just under 200 feet earlier this week. Water temperatures actually have trended downward due to the cool nights and have been in the mid 60s in many places. Shallow water activity remains high for a large number of fish including crappie, then bass, then bream. However, the lower temperatures may push some back out.
Many tournaments have been cancelled recently, and tournament fishing pressure has been lighter than typical. Many anglers are getting out on the water now just not in large groups. The wind has been a significant challenge this past week, and it is important to be safe out on the water when the wind picks up. Many anglers choose a smaller creek and protected pockets and avoid the main lakes in high wind conditions.
With the warming waters and many places seeing water temperatures in the 60s, fish are flooding the banks and anglers across the state and region are reporting terrific results along the shoreline. This is a great time of year for the bank fisherman as many species can be readily caught; including crappie, bass, yellow perch, white perch and bream, among others. Although many anglers are chasing other species, some are still targeting giant cats on Kerr Reservoir with good success.
Bass fishing has been terrific this month, and larger bass than typically reported are being caught. With Kerr Reservoir at 302, there are enough bushes and trees in the water to facilitate spawning, as well as pitching and flipping plastics to shallow bass. Lake Gaston has a good population of spotted bass, so typically anglers catch a mixed bag there. The spotted bass do not grow as large and are commonly in the 2-pound range. However, they are aggressive fish and good fighters.
Anglers should be moving from the secondary points now and into the spawning pockets as the fish are definitely headed this way. Savvy anglers are checking both patterns right now as waves of fish are moving in. Soon there will also be waves moving out, so the secondary points and transition zones will remain key locations throughout the spring.
For those wanting to search in and around the spawning pockets, it is hard to beat a stick bait fished weightlessly. This lure can be flipped or pitched in and around shoreline or shallow cover such as grass, rock, stumps, laydowns or boat docks. Other lures that are productive right now include crank baits, spinner baits, jigs, worms and jerk baits. Many big bass falls to top water lures once the temperatures are in the low 60s, so don’t forget to try to get in on some top water action this week.
Earlier, crappie fishermen were reporting good results in 3 to 10 feet of water and trolling around 0.5 mph in the backs of creeks and pockets. Key areas right now include mid-lake creeks. More recently, anglers who start shallow and look for spawners have ended up with few bites, and on moving to structure have better results. They report fish in 10 to 20 feet suspended about halfway down.
CHICKAHOMINY LAKE
Capt. Art Conway of Conway’s River Rat Guide Service out of Ed Allen’s Boats and Bait reported that Chickahominy Lake midday water temperatures were in the high 60s in most areas in the lake on Tuesday, with low 70s on downwind shorelines and creeks on sunny days. The lake level was about 2 inches above the top of the dam and the water was medium brown and slightly cloudy in the central lake.
Many blue cats and bullheads were along drop-offs and in channels in the main lake, but some were on flats and in creeks. When active, cats were hitting live minnows and cut bait. Most crappie were in creeks or on flats near creek mouths, usually on or near wood cover or lily pad roots. Many crappies were spawning around cypress trees and lily pad roots, sometimes in very shallow water.
Active crappie were hitting live minnows, Wright Bait Co. and Southern Pro curly tail jigs, small tubes, Kalin crappie scrubs and small swim baits. White and yellow perch were scattered or in loose aggregates on flats, drop-offs and channels in the main lake and creeks and when active were hitting small live minnows, swim baits and jigs.
Many bluegill, flier and shellcracker were moving into creeks and holding around lily pads and other vegetation. When active, bluegill and shellcracker were hitting live worms and Nikko nymphs, flies and small swim baits fished on drop shot rigs. Pickerel and bass were located around cypress trees, on flats, along shorelines, and in creeks, especially on sunny days. When active, bass and pickerel were hitting live minnows, spinner baits, swim baits, stick worms, crank baits, jerk baits, blade baits and jigs.
