Chickahominy Lake
Capt. Art Conway of Conway’s River Rat Guide Service out of Ed Allen’s Boats and Bait reported that Chickahominy Lake midday water temperatures were in the upper 40s in most areas in the lake on Wednesday, with slightly higher water temperatures in some creeks.
The lake level was about even with the top of the dam, and the water was medium-brown and clear in the central lake. Most blue cats and bullheads were along drop-offs and in channels in the main lake, but some were on flats. When active, cats were hitting live minnows and cut bait.
Some crappie were still along main lake channel edges or in channels, frequently near wood cover. But others were starting to move into warmer water in the creeks and flats near creek mouths. Crappie were moderately active up the lake in areas sheltered from current, and when active were hitting live minnows, Wright Bait Co. and Southern Pro curly tail jigs, small tubes, Kalin crappie scrubs and small swim baits.
White perch were scattered or in loose aggregates on deep flats, drop-offs and channels in the main lake and when active were hitting small live minnows, swim baits and jigs. Most bluegill, fliers and shellcracker were in channels and were inactive. When occasionally active, bluegill and shellcracker were hitting live worms and Nikko nymphs, flies and small swim baits fished on drop-shot rigs.
Pickerel and bass were mostly located around cypress trees, on deep flats and in channels. But some were along shorelines and in creeks on sunny days. When active, bass and pickerel were hitting live minnows, spinner baits, swim baits, stick worms, crank baits, jerk baits, blade baits and jigs.
The water level is normal and clear, with temperatures in the low 50s. Temperatures should drop into the 40s with a cold forecast for the weekend. Fishing pressure is light, and several large bass were caught this week (eight fish of more than 5 pounds) but no large numbers of fish were reported. The big fish of the week was 8.2 pounds (the fifth citation by weight of the year). Jigs, jerk baits, crank baits and spinner baits have produced the best results.
Crappie are hitting well on small minnows in 10-12 feet of water. Bowfin, catfish and pickerel are hitting on large minnows.
Notable catches: Danny Whitaker 8.2-pound citation; Steve Simmons limit crappie; Brad Webb 6.25, 4.6; Matt Holt 14.6-pound bag; Kevin Whitehurst 20-pound bag, 6.1, 5; Chris Roberts 5; Kurt Pogen Pohl 6.1, 6; Jason Armstrong 5.5.
LAKE COUNTRY
Jeff Crow reports the following from Lake Country in southern Virginia: This week the lake level has been drawn down dramatically from a high of more than 308 feet to under 302 feet earlier this week. Discharges from the dam have been maintained at an increased rate while maintaining Gaston at just less than 200 feet and fairly normal. Precipitation this week still has the potential to produce another rise, so anglers should keep an eye on water level trends when planning a trip. Water temperatures have been in the upper 40s in most areas of each lake.
Crappie are being caught primarily using the spider rigging technique as most are suspended out in the middle of the creeks from 5-16 feet deep. Key areas right now are good up to Grassy Creek, but above here, the water clarity is an issue. Crappie can be caught in good numbers in creeks on either Kerr or Gaston as the fish head in the direction of spawning grounds. A spread of eight to 10 rods or so can be run at the bow of the boat at a speed of 0.5 mph down to a dead stop. Soft plastics in a range of colors from chartreuse, pink, red and black are recommended.
All of the freehand, heavily stained water coming into the system has not deterred good catfish catches, and with the water temperatures still in the 40s, it remains a great time to catch a giant blue cat. Many anglers have continued to drift all winter long with speeds under 0.5 mph and using a Santee rig. Bait of choice has been cut bait or a bait fish.
Even with the large water level and clarity changes on Kerr Reservoir over the past week, good largemouth bass catches are still possible. Tyler Trent and Jacob Lloyd won the Kerr Lake Bassmaster tournament this past weekend with five fish of more than 19 pounds. The big fish of the tournament went 6.2 pounds, weighed in by the team of Mark Jackson and Morris Mustian.
We are now into the early spring stage of the season which is the pre-spawn for largemouth bass, and the bigger fish typically move up first. Anglers should be checking early spring patterns especially on warm and sunny days. It is a good time to focus on shallow crank baits, spinner baits and flipping or pitching jigs or plastics to shallow targets such as docks, rock piles or bushes and stumps. Bass fishermen have been reporting better results from the lower end of the lake given the water clarity conditions.
GREEN TOP REPORT
Saltwater: Catches of seabass and tautog continue to be plentiful on ocean wrecks. The seabass bite is much hotter, however. There hasn’t been a whole lot of boats heading out, but the ones that are have been catching blackfin tuna, king mackerel and some amberjack. Look for the bluefin tuna bite to increase soon. March is typically one of the better months. There hasn’t been much surf action lately, a few puppy drum have been caught from the jetties at Hatteras.
Freshwater: The freshwater side has been excellent in the past week, and the last few days. Yellow perch have made a good showing on the Rappahannock River. The bigger creeks are the places to target them. A lot of big blue cats are being caught from the Rappahannock right now.
The upper portions of the Rapp has been good for smallmouth and largemouth. The lower James and Chickahominy have been excellent for bass. Chick Lake has also been good. Lipless crank baits, swim baits and jigs have been especially good. The upper James has been excellent for the smallmouth in the last few days.
Some outstanding catches have been coming on crank baits, jerk baits and small jigs. The level at the Wesham gauge is 5.61 feet as of Tuesday. This may change soon, as we’ve had some rain. Hopefully, the river levels won’t rise significantly. Be aware of ramp conditions though, many along the upper James are covered in deep mud.
Lake Anna bass continue to bite well. Guide Jim Hemby caught two giants recently: 9- and 10-pounders. Nate Kendrick of Fredericksburg had an outstanding day over the weekend while targeting bass. Stripers are being caught from mid-lake to the upper portions now. Look for the upper lake to really turn on any day now. Four-inch swim baits are excellent search baits for both bass and stripers. Good-sized spotted bass are being caught from the lower sections of Lake Gaston.
