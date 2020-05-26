Whenever Keira D’Amato puts on her running shoes, she asks herself: “Why am I doing this?”
D’Amato, a Midlothian resident and avid runner, has had trouble answering that question recently, with many races canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
But starting June 14, D’Amato and anyone looking for fitness inspiration will have a new ‘why’ — Sports Backers’ Great American 5000, a virtual team run from San Francisco to New York that will last through Sept. 14.
“I love to run, and that’s why I’m going to keep doing it whether there are races or not,” said D’Amato, who finished 15th at the U.S. Olympic Women’s Marathon Trials in February.
“But what Sports Backers has done is they’ve given everyone another why, another reason to get up, something that holds you accountable to these goals and encourages you to push it a little bit more and reach new heights.”
Teams from 12 to 24 competitors can run, jog, hike or walk for a cumulative maximum of 24 hours per day to progress along a preset 5,000-kilometer (3,100-mile) route. Each group can track its progress with an online map and leader board separated into male, female and co-ed categories.
The route is the same traveled by ultramarathon runner Pete Kostelnick in 2016 when he set the world record (42 days, 6 hours and 30 minutes) for running coast to coast across the United States. Kostelnick is in the process of assembling a team.
“In my opinion, in races, you always want to have other people there with you. But something like this where you’re doing it day after day, it’s a cool way to stay engaged, to keep yourself honest and keep yourself accountable to others,” Kostelnick said. “But also to have something you’re striving toward like a goal, so I think it’s really cool.”
Registration is $50 per person, and participants can donate along the way to Feeding America, the event’s charity partner. Sports Backers executive director Jon Lugbill said food insecurity is a pressing national concern in light of the pandemic.
“They [Feeding America] are under an extreme amount of stress and adjustment,” Lugbill said, noting that the organization provides support for food banks across the country. “It’s an indication of the need, and of why it’s so important we help Feeding America right now.”
Kostelnick said the event gives runners an opportunity to combine two key pursuits many strive toward during the pandemic — staying active and helping others.
“It’s really cool to be a part of that because, first and foremost, nobody should ever have to worry about food and keeping themselves healthy in that regard,” he said.
Sports Backers also partnered with Sports ETA (Events & Tourism Association) to put on the race in an effort to support sports travel and relay its importance to communities.
Many cities have suffered financially from tourism lost to the pandemic, Lugbill said. So while events are on hold, the virtual travel experienced through the Great American 5000 will mirror tourism and provide learning experiences similar to that of real travel.
“As you go across the country, we’ll be sending you information about the towns, the parks, the people all along the routes — where people were born, special events in history,” Lugbill said. “We can bring those stories to life along the whole course.”
Lugbill, a former world champion and Olympic whitewater canoe slalom racer, has driven across the country many times. Lugbill hopes the event can open participants’ eyes to the beauty of the nation.
“I think teams are going to be surprised, finding out about the expanse of the country, how much they learn and how much they get a feel for the character of the places they go,” he said.
On his record-setting run, Kostelnick didn’t get much time to stop and explore. So in 2018, he ran from Kenai, Alaska, to Key West, Fla., with the purpose of taking in his surroundings.
Like Lugbill, Kostelnick hopes the Great American 5000 can serve an educational role for participants while travel is largely at a standstill.
“I think that’s a really cool way to familiarize yourself with the geography of the U.S.,” he said. “It’s such a cool country we live in, it’s so open, there’s a lot of cool things to see, it’s so diverse that it’s crazy not to go explore.”
Lugbill’s wife walks a few miles a day and is on a team with his daughter. While D’Amato plans to compile a team of elite distance runners, Lugbill said the event is open to people of all athletic levels and interests.
“It works for everybody. And it’s really set up to motivate and inspire people to be challenged,” he said.
Lugbill said 72 teams registered in the first week, and Sports Backers anticipates an average of 20 people per team. Initially, most of those were Richmond-based. But as of May 21, teams from 37 states had signed up, in addition to one from England.
“It’s amazing how it’s starting to take off,” he said with excitement.
For D’Amato, the event will function as a welcome ‘why’ in a time where even professional athletes are searching for inspiration to get out and stay active. Moreover, the race will constitute a community — a much-needed sense of togetherness in a time when many are experiencing depression from isolation.
“Right now in these times with everyone being isolated and running by themselves and just feeling lonely, it’s really cool to be a part of a team effort to try and combat the affects of quarantine and social distancing,” she said. “So it’s a really cool concept that they came up with, and I’m really pumped to do it.”
Those interested in joining the race can sign up at sportsbackers.org/events/great-american-5000.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.