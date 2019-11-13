The VCU Health Richmond Marathon is Saturday.
Thousands of runners will be participating and many Richmond streets will be closed or have restricted parking.
Richmond police ask that drivers be patient and be on the lookout for runners along the routes.
There will be signs for restricting parking and noting detours throughout Richmond. Some of the closures start as early as 8 a.m. on Friday.
Here's a list of road closures provided by Richmond police:
• N. 3rd Street between E. Broad and Main Streets from 4 a.m. Saturday until 3 p.m.
• S. 5th Street between Bragg and Tredegar Streets will be closed from 10 a.m. Friday until 5 p.m. Saturday.
• S. 5th Street between Byrd and Bragg Streets will be closed from 5 p.m. Friday until 6 p.m. Saturday.
• 5th Street between East Grace and Bragg Streets from 4 a.m. Saturday until 5 p.m.
• Arthur Ashe Boulevard (northbound) between West Cary Street and Hermitage Road from 4 a.m. Saturday until 3 p.m.
• Arthur Ashe Boulevard (southbound) between W. Broad Street and Monument Avenue from 4 a.m. Saturday until 9 a.m.
• Bellevue Avenue between Hermitage Road and Bryan Park from 4 a.m. Saturday until 11 a.m.
• Belvidere (1/Southbound Lane) between Lee Bride and West Main Street from 4 a.m. Saturday until 1 p.m.
• Broad Street between Arthur Ashe Boulevard and N. 10th Streets will be closed from 4 a.m. Saturday until 10 a.m. Saturday.
• Brook Road (southbound) between Fauquier Avenue and North Lombardy Street from 4 a.m. Saturday until 3 p.m.
• Brookland Parkway (both sides) between Hermitage Road and Loxley Road from 4 a.m. Saturday until 11 a.m.
• Crestwood Road between Pope Avenue and Fauquier Avenue from 4 a.m. Saturday until 11 a.m.
• Cowardin Avenue (One/Southbound Lane) between Semmes Avenue and Lee Bridge from 4 a.m. Saturday until 1 p.m.
• Fauquier Avenue (North and Southbound sides) between Crestwood and Brook Roads from 4 a.m. Saturday until 11 a.m.
• Forest Hill Avenue (westbound) between Windsorview Drive and Semmes Avenue from 4 a.m. Saturday until 1 p.m.
• E. Franklin Street between N. 2nd and N. 6th Streets from 4 a.m. Saturday until 3 p.m.
• Grace Street between N. Allen Avenue and N. 4th Street from 4 a.m. Saturday until 3 p.m.
• W. Grace Street between Arthur Ashe Boulevard and N. Allen Avenue from 4 a.m. Saturday until 9 a.m.
• Grove Avenue (westbound) between Westmoreland Avenue and Maple Street from 4 a.m. Saturday until 10 a.m.
• Hermitage Road (northbound) between North Laburnum and Pope Avenue will be closed from 4 a.m. Saturday until 3 p.m. Saturday.
• Huguenot Road between Huguenot Bridge and Cherokee Road from 4 a.m. Saturday until 11 a.m.
• Lee Bridge (2/Southbound Lanes) between Belvidere and Cowardin Avenue from 4 a.m. Saturday until 1 p.m.
• N. Lombardy Street between Brook Road and W. Grace Street from 4 a.m. Saturday until 3 p.m.
• Longview Drive between Scottview Dr. and Wallow Road from 4 a.m. Saturday until noon
• Maple Avenue between Grove Avenue and River/Cary Street Road from 4 a.m. Saturday until 10 a.m.
• W. Main Street between Belvidere and Arthur Ashe Boulevard from 4 a.m. Saturday until 2 p.m.
• Monument Avenue (westbound) between N. Mulberry Avenue and Chantilly Street from 4 a.m. Saturday until 10 a.m.
• N. Mulberry Street between W. Broad and W. Grace Streets from 4 a.m. Saturday until 10 a.m.
• Pope Avenue between Hermitage and Crestwood Roads from 4 a.m. Saturday until 2 p.m.
• River Road/Cary Street Road between Maple/Libbie Avenue and Three Chopt Road from 4 a.m. Saturday until 10 a.m.
• Riverside Drive between Huguenot Bridge and Scottview Drive from 4 a.m. Saturday until noon
• Semmes Avenue (westbound) between Cowardin Avenue and Forest Hill Avenue/Roanoke Ave from 4 a.m. Saturday until 1 p.m.
• Scottview Drive between Riverside Drive and Longview Drive from 4 a.m. Saturday until noon
• Tredegar Street between S. 7th Street and Brown’s Island/2nd Street Connector will be closed from 10 a.m. Friday until 7 p.m. Saturday.
• Tredegar Street between Dominion Resources and Brown’s Island Way/2nd Street connector will be closed from 3 a.m. Saturday until 5 p.m. Saturday
• Wallowa Road between Longview and Windsorview Drive from 4 a.m. Saturday until noon
• Westmoreland Street between Monument and Grove Avenue from 4 a.m. Saturday until 10 a.m.
• Windsorview Drive between Wallowa Road and Forest Hill Avenue from 4 a.m. Saturday until noon
