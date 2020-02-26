Local golf
Holes-in-one
Ashimiu Oba, 145-yard 3rd hole at Prince George GC, 5-iron, playing with Dr. Holland and William Carter.
Randy Underwood, 125-yard 17th hole at The Federal Club, 9-iron, playing with Chip Mitchell, Dave Werner and Robert Dewsbury.
