local golf

Hole-in-one

Danny Knighton, 138-yard Road 3 at The Hollows GC, 7-Iron, playing with Temple Blunt, Gordon Kushto and Barry Pfitzner.

Enter your email address and submit to receive RTD Sports emails each weekday morning

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription