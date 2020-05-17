Here we go again: Volume III — “Take Me Out To The OLD Ball Game.”
You know you’re old, or getting there too fast — before your time — when …
You remember — and miss — baseball when it was conducted as a game and not as a sideshow, when Pony Day drew a sellout crowd to Parker Field — and was pretty much the season’s only major extra-added attraction. Fathers brought their sons and daughters and kept fingers tightly crossed that they didn’t have the wining ticket. Please, Lord, don’t let it be me. We live on Monument Avenue. What in the world are we going to do with a small horse?
Roger Bottorff, the R-Braves general manager from 1969 through 1975, recalled “ten-cents beer night … was very popular.” Max Patkin, the self-styled “Crown Prince of Baseball,” was an annual visitor with his slap-stick routine. (“He had been around forever.”) Hall of Fame pitcher Bob Feller came once and, in his old Cleveland Indians uniform, actually got on the mound and threw strikes. Then there were the occasional discount-ticket promotions. That was about it. In other words, the game came first, and the R-Braves weren’t very good then.
If you think the old-time baseball purist decries the modern approach, like the Flying Squirrels’ nightly three-ring circus, think again. “It’s necessary today,” said Bottorff, “if you’re going to survive.”
He’s 84, retired, and living in Chesterfield County. From Omaha, Neb., he was a minor-league general manager at 24 and was GM of the Durham Bulls — of “Bull Durham” fame — before being sent by Atlanta to Richmond. Bottorff was director of the National Tobacco Festival (1976-83) then opened a public relations firm. Clients included Langley Field Speedway and Bill Sawyer’s Virginia Motor Speedway in Saluda.
In other words, Bottorff knows how to hustle, what it takes to attract customers and sell a product. He has a lifetime experience of hits and, of course, occasional misses. He watched as minor league baseball began to rely more and more on lots of extra stuff. “The Flying Squirrels are doing a remarkable job,” Bottorff said recently. “There are so many places to spend your entertainment dollar today … you better have something extra, do SOMETHING to draw people, especially when you have a weak team.”
Only one of his teams here made the playoffs. The Flying Squirrels haven’t been very good either — three winning teams in 10 years, none since 2015, but they always rank first or second in Eastern League attendance. They know how to get and keep fans with a plethora of gimmicks as well as seemingly never-ending reminders they’re here. No one is more visible in the community than Mr. Funny Pants, GM Todd Parnell. “Parney is an unbelievable person,” Bottorff said.
This was a telephone conversation, but you could picture Bottorff shaking his head: “When I heard a Double-A team was coming in — after Triple-A — with outside ownership, I said, ‘These guys don’t have a prayer.’”
You remember the 1973 R-Braves, bound for a dismal 53-93 finish, tried to force cancellation of their final two games. The season was scheduled to end with a Sunday doubleheader at home. The team returned from a game in Norfolk the night before, got off the bus after midnight at Parker Field, tired, disgruntled and less than eager to play a couple of meaningless games before going home. Hey, someone said, let’s flood the field, and we won’t be able to play.
Clint “Scraps” Courtney was the manager, having replaced Bobby Hofman, who was 18-43 at the time of his exit. Knowing Courtney, even if he had known what the players were up to (and probably did), he would not have cared. Or tried to stop them, for that matter. So a few went to the field in the dark and turned on the hoses, concentrating on the mound and home plate. Satisfied they had been successful, they left laughing.
They underestimated Bottorff. I covered the R-Braves the same seven seasons he ran Atlanta’s Triple-A affiliate. He could be a determined cuss. No way was a bunch of players going to get the best of him.
“There was no excuse for it,” Bottorff said the other day. “We had an obligation to our fans, no matter how many, to put on a show. It was the principle of the thing.”
So he rounded up some help and joined them to make the field reasonably playable. The umpires went for it, and there was another opening, another show as scheduled — before a small turnout. In his inimitable fashion, Bottorff told the players: “If you break a leg, it’s going to be your own fault.”
After the game, he asked the guilty parties to step forward. He had their final paychecks and travel money and said, “’Either you tell me who did it, or you aren’t going anywhere.” Bottorff recalled. It was about 3 a.m., when young shortstop Leo Foster “took the blame … and I knew he didn’t do it.”
In the end, the parent club fined two players $100 each. One was lefty Jimmy Freeman. Bottorff couldn’t remember the other one.
You know you’re old, or getting there too fast, when ...
The average time for baseball games was far south of three hours. The Richmond Braves had a righthander, Julio Navarro, who didn’t believe in wasting time. He got the ball from the catcher, and threw it back in a matter of seconds. When Navarro was at his breaking-ball best, you could count on a complete game, oftentimes under two hours. In all or parts of five seasons here (1967-71), he finished 24 of 73 starts, including nine of 20 in the pennant-winning year of 1967. Navarro, 84 when he died in 2018, played 19 professional seasons, six in the majors. His overall stats are incomplete, but he’s credited unofficially with 2,227.1 innings, averaging fewer than two walks per game.
Of course, in those glorious days of yesteryear, pitchers were allowed to throw complete games. It was encouraged, kiddies, believe it or not. Managers tried not to overthink. Pitch count? R-Braves pitching coach (1978-84) Johnny Sain believed you got stronger and thereby more effective the more you threw. He didn’t think pitchers should do a lot of running, which was contrary to conventional wisdom then — and now. “You don’t run the ball across the plate,” he said.
If you liked to discuss pitching, Sain would go on forever, if you let him. He had the creds: He was a member of the Boston Braves firm of “[Warren] Spahn and Sain, and pray for two days of rain” fame. In 1948, when Boston won the NL pennant, Sain led the league with 24 wins including a 14-inning complete game on Labor Day. He died in 2006 at age 89. having served six MLB teams as pitching coach and leaving many people wondering why he hasn’t been elected to the Hall of Fame.
The writers served as official scorers at Parker Field, and you had a choice — refuse to waver on unpopular decisions or cave in the moment a player demanded “change it.” I always tried to tell it like it is, and with only one playoff team, that made it difficult to avoid charges of being too negative with my daily reporting. Nevertheless, I’d be hard-pressed to recall any serious objection. With one possible exception — that resulted from a misunderstanding.
Scoring decisions? That was another matter entirely. There invariably was the .211 batter, or very-slow runner, insisting he would have beaten out the routine grounder to short, begging for a hit. Or the pitcher with a 5.11 ERA saying a hit, instead of calling it an error, cost him an earned run. Occasionally, they would ask the manager to intercede on their behalf. But, if memory serves, Courtney was the only one of five R-Braves managers I covered on a regular basis who would ask but impassively as if to say what else can I do? The others were Mickey Vernon (1969-70), Clyde King (1971-72), Hofman, and Courtney who was here from 1973 until his death in 1975 when Bob Lemon finished the season.
(Courtney died in Rochester, N.Y., after we traveled by bus from a day game in Ohio. He had played cards with the players en route and seemed in good spirits when we arrived. Sometime after midnight long-time Richmond trainer Sam Ayoub called my room to inform Scraps had passed because of a heart attack.)
“Dirty Al” Gallagher, one of the game’s all-time characters, spent four seasons in the major leagues before joining the R-Braves in 1974. A third baseman, whose reputation had long-since been established, he appeared in 190 games over two seasons here, batting .248 and .260, with one stolen base. Gallagher and Courtney were cut from the same mold, so it made for interesting, albeit unpredictable, times.
One day Gallagher hit, yes, a routine grounder to the infield. The thing was, he didn’t loaf going to first. “Dirty Al,” who was 73 when he died Dec. 6, 2018, couldn’t have played pro ball these days. The game would have driven him nuts, watching players style and profile. Gallagher went all out all the time. This time he was safe after the ball was bobbled. I’m not sure there was a throw.
Gallagher was standing on first, watching the scoreboard. When the ‘E’ for error flashed, he turned, looked up at the press box, shook his head, then bolted off the field towards the home dugout and disappeared. The umpires held up the game for several minutes while Courtney sent someone to retrieve Gallagher from the clubhouse. He finished the game — and had little to say afterward.
The same couldn’t be said of Jack Pierce, another member of the infamous R-Braves Class of ‘73. In his only season here, the big first baseman went on a scary post-game rant over a scoring decision that gave him an error. At second base. Pitcher Gary Neibauer said then, “That’s the worst [outburst] I’ve ever seen.” (Details to come in our next installment: “Near Misses.”)
Adrian Devine was polite but uncommonly persistent with his “change it” routine. A slender 6-4 righthander who started 41 of 44 games in three seasons here (1973-75) but spent most of his time as a reliever in the big leagues for Atlanta and Texas (1973-80), he entered our memory banks to stay after being removed from a game at Parker Field. Instead of going to the clubhouse, he came directly to the press box, climbing the rickety, old stairs in full uniform. The first I was aware of his presence was — you guessed it — a “change it” from behind me.
Devine was measured but firm, complaining about a complicated play at second base which I called a fielder’s choice. He insisted it was an error, which would have kept him from being charged with an earned run or two. Devine finally left, unsatisfied, only to resume his quest on the ensuing trip to Charleston, W.Va. I heard “change it” every time he passed by. In the end, I did check with other people who saw the play, and no one disagreed with the decision.
There was a kicker. Isn’t there always? Running out of patience, Devine told me that my counterpart at The News-Leader agreed with him. I was wrong. “Change it.” I didn’t tell him, but my N-L counterpart, when the play occurred, was sitting in Bottorff’s office, watching on television his favorite NBA team in the playoffs.
The official scorer was fair game for opposing teams, too. For the most part, though, visitors were resigned to getting the short end. That also led to some pressure to favor the home team. You should help us here because we’re always getting bleeped on the road.
Bob Montgomery will be forever enshrined in my Good Guy Hall of Fame for a brief but testy incident in which he basically trashed a teammate for acting like a jerk. En route to a 10-season career with the Red Sox, Montgomery was an excellent defensive catcher for Boston’s top farm then in Louisville. During a series here, a knuckleballing righthander bounced a pitch short and wide of the plate. It went to the backstop. A runner advanced. No brainer: wild pitch.
The next evening, before the game, the pitcher — whose name escapes — asked if I was the score keeper who called it a wild pitch. Affirmative. With that he began screaming about the injustice of it all. He was livid. You know-nothing homer, you. Suddenly, Montgomery appeared on the dugout steps, told the pitcher to knock it off. He was making a fool of himself. “Go ahead, change it to a passed ball,” he said to me. “I don’t care.” I didn’t — change it, that is.
Montgomery’s other claim to fame: He was the last major leaguer to play without a batting helmet (Sept. 9, 1979).
I was the last R-Braves beat writer to serve as official scorer. It was a decision that, looking back, should have been made much earlier. Sorry, I don’t remember the game, but it’s a good bet the home team lost.
And you know you’re old, or getting there too fast, when …
The two things that stand out most in your mind about Oct. 2, 1978, at Fenway Park, when Bucky “Effin” Dent became one of — if not the — all-time villains in Boston baseball lore, was not his three-run homer in the top of the seventh inning. That erased a 2-0 deficit. Reggie Jackson hit the game-winner, a home run in the eighth. Final: 5-4. New York, in a one-game playoff for the AL pennant.
First was an early pre-game one-on-one with Red Sox skipper Don Zimmer. It had been arranged by King, then Yankees’ pitching coach. The wonder of it was, Zimmer, who was under heavy attack from the tough Boston media, agreed to meet with a writer he didn’t know on such an important day. He couldn’t have been nicer. Second was some quick-thinking by Yankees right-fielder Lou Piniella, who faked making a catch after he lost the ball in the sun in the bottom of the ninth. It kept the runner at first from going to third then tagging up with the tying run when the next batter flied out. That’s how close Dent, who hit .140 in his last 20 games coming in, came from being just another footnote in baseball history.
The beat writer went to spring training for a month — talk about a rough life — then stayed with the team home and away for all but a week for vacation late in the season. The parent club had its spring headquarters in West Palm Beach, Fla., and most doors were always open. (More on that later when we take a look at covering sports then as compared to what they must deal with now.)
Until next time ...
