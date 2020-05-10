Ahh, memories (from 47 years covering sports for The Times-Dispatch), pressed between the pages of my mind … Volume 2 ...
Once again, the National Collegiate Athletic Association appears to be on the verge of self-destruction. The World Wide Leader in Hypocrisy is a heavy favorite to succeed this time now that it plans to allow athletes (a) to sell themselves to the highest bidders, and (b) transfer without having to sit out a year.
The money grab should be self-explanatory. There is no way that can be regulated. They’ve been doing a lousy job of reducing, much less eliminating, cash flow with rules designed to punish offenders. Even below the so-called big-time level, albeit to a lesser extent, “amateur” no longer applies — and hasn’t for a very long time.
The proposed transfer rule could be even more sinister, especially in basketball. Think about it — coaches expanding recruiting to include other schools. For example, a Power 5 school takes a player from a mid-major which, to replace him, grabs one from a D-II or D-III roster. Or, to really fan the flames, an SEC team raids one from the ACC. Everyone is fair game, not just the disgruntled who leave because of lack of playing time. Son, we have a booster with an open checkbook, and it’s not against the rules any more.
Sitting out a year can be an excellent deterrent to wholesale movement. When he was Auburn’s Round Mound of Rebound, with remaining eligibility, Charles Barkley got upset with coach Sonny Smith and said he was leaving. Smith noted no matter where he went, Barkley, who’s had a lifetime problem with excessive weight, couldn’t play for a year. “You’ll get so fat,” Smith told him. Barkley stayed.
Back when he was in charge of hoops at the University of Virginia (1990-98), Jeff Jones had a sensible suggestion. This was during a one-on-one originally designed for less thoughtful discussion, but suddenly Jones upgraded the mundane. Disband the NCAA, he said more than 25 years ago. Then schools with similar goals and approaches to athletics could band together for the common good.
The programs driven by money, that make little pretense about overall academic achievement, would pay their football and basketball players a salary. They could take some courses if they wanted — or had the time. Of course, those Schools of Lower Learning would get a large slice of the TV pie. Nothing comes without a price. Other schools, like UVA, and Duke, where athletes were expected to write a declarative sentence and go to class regularly, could join forces. And so on.
Wednesday, in a telephone conversation from Norfolk, where he has been Old Dominion coach for seven years, Jones said, “There definitely was a time when I thought about things like that.” Now, while he knows “the NCAA isn’t perfect,” Jones, who will turn 60 next month, isn’t calling for plowing it under. He no longer sees a viable alternative. And, although he acknowledges it’s almost impossible to stop some coaches from cheating (“You can’t catch them.”), he can only hope, Jones said, that ethics and morality will prevail.
Virginia Tech, as it turns out, wasn’t the only state school with ACC membership ambitions during the 70s. Unlike the Hokies, who finally got in, joining Virginia in 2004, the University of Richmond apparently never had a chance. After the Spiders left the Southern Conference in 1975, athletic director Clyde Biggers called on the ACC regarding possible interest. The former coach was 51 when he had a massive heart attack and died Dec. 23, 1976, after fewer than two years on the job.
Richmond’s ACC ambitions remained on hold until 1998, when William E. Cooper was named president. Among his previous stops was Iowa, Tulane and Georgetown, where he had been executive vice president. UR alumnus, multi-sports star and former baseball coach Chuck Boone was athletic director, having replaced Biggers, and Cooper made his intentions known almost immediately. “He wanted us to join the ACC or Big East,” Boone recalled. Plans to join the Atlantic 10, which had all but been sealed officially, were put on hold. “Bill (Cooper) had no interest (in the A-10),” Boone said.
A major shaker in the NCAA, well-known and liked by everyone, Boone arranged meetings with ACC commissioner John Swofford and Big East counterpart Mike Tranghese. “I wanted them to be brutally honest,” Boone said. Cooper, Boone and UR benefactor E. Claiborne Robins Jr., sat down with Swofford in Greensboro, N.C. “We said we’d like to be considered for their next expansion,” Robins said. “I don’t think we had much of a chance.”
Like Swofford, Tranghese made it clear. “They were straightforward about it,” Boone said. Cooper, who remained president until 2007, watched the Spiders join the A-10 in 2001.
Pete Rose, The World Wide Leader in Autographs Sold, is in the news again. He hasn’t done much but run his mouth and give his signing hand a heavy workout since being banned from baseball in 1991. Nevertheless, “Charlie Hustle” remains relevant. He keeps insisting he belongs in the Hall of Fame despite admitting — finally — in 2004 that he bet on games while manager of the Cincinnati Reds. “I was wrong. I got caught. Get over it,” Rose has told interviewers. “Reinstate me. I’m good for baseball.”
Now Rose, the all-time MLB leader in hits (4,256), has been accused of using corked bats while playing for most of 1984 with the Montreal Expos. A former groundskeeper was quoted as saying Rose set up his own machine in the visitors’ clubhouse to alter the lumber and thereby break the rules. The Expos employee said Rose had corked bats for more than 20 years but no one complained, “because all he hit were singles.”
On Aug. 1, 1978, he was with the Reds in Atlanta, having hit safely in 44 straight games (64 singles, 13 doubles, no triples, no home runs). Rose was chasing Joe DiMaggio’s record 56 games set in 1941. This was the first time he had faced the Braves since the streak began on June 14. In the series opener the night before, Rose stayed alive with — what else? — a single off knuckle-balling righthander Phil Niekro.
With yours truly in attendance, Larry McWilliams and Gene Garber combined to stop Rose. He walked, lined out to McWilliams, grounded out, and lined into a double play, leaving it up to his last at-bat in the ninth against Garber. A righthander with a live fastball when he first arrived in the majors with Pittsburgh, he was in his ninth major league campaign, no longer relying on heat but guile. Garber had one of those curious deliveries in which he wound up, turned his back to home plate then came back around and threw, hoping to deceive the batter with his side-arm motion more than the pitch.
Rose, a switch-hitter batting left, tried to bunt Garber’s first delivery and topped it foul by third base. The count went to 2-2 before Rose nicked a pitch up and away. Catcher Joe Nolan hung on. Game over. Likewise the streak. The crowd of 30,000-plus gave Rose a standing ovation. Had the Braves’ fans known how he would respond later, maybe they wouldn’t have been so kind.
Instead of being magnanimous in defeat, Rose suggested Garber should have helped him continue the quest for the Yankee Clipper’s standard that still stands. Rose offered a quote I will never forget. He said Garber got him out on a breaking pitch, then added, “Phil Niekro would have thrown me a fastball.” Most of the writers there under the age of 50 would have had a chance against Knucksie’s fastball. He was a great pitcher but not because he could throw hard.
Don Shula’s death Monday naturally triggered a bunch of stories about the NFL Hall of Fame coach, who began his Xs and Os career at the University of Virginia in 1958. The Cavaliers went 1-9 under coach Dick Voris. Shula was in charge of the defensive backs, and he left after one season.
Vintage fans of the Baltimore Colts remember how much excitement and fun the team generated while Shula was in charge. From 1963 through 1969, he went 71-23-4 with such players as Johnny Unitas, Raymond Berry, Lenny Moore and Gino Marchetti. Unfortunately, the Colts under Shula were better during the regular season than postseason. For example, their Super Bowl III loss to the Jets and the insufferable Joe Namath.
During some of those glorious days of yesteryear, I covered either the Redskins or Colts on Sunday afternoons. When both were home, Baltimore was the easy choice of destination. The Redskins were bad — which is being generous. Shula, despite a reputation for being on the crusty side, couldn’t have been more obliging. The same couldn’t be said of Green Bay coach Vince Lombardi. After a game at Memorial Stadium, none of the regular beat writers would ask him why fullback Jim Taylor didn’t play. So I did, and you would have thought I’d accused the former Army assistant of rooting for the Naval Academy. Lombardi unloaded a string of epithets that seemed to last forever, which apparently was his way of dealing with a question he didn’t want to answer.
Back to Shula. Richmonder Robert Pratt was an offensive guard for the Colts in 1975 when they came from behind to beat Shula’s two-time (1972-73) Super Bowl-champion Miami Dolphins in overtime, 10-7 in Baltimore. Co-owner of Sycamore Creek Golf Course in Goochland, Pratt called it one of the highlights of his NFL career. Better than a hole-in-one? Well …
A heavy fog rolled in while the Colts were forcing OT. A member of the Virginia Sports Hall of Fame who started 151 of 170 games in 12 NFL seasons through 1985, Pratt recalled QB Bert Jones “throwing a (crucial) pass to Raymond Chester.” Tony Linhart kicked a field goal to win it. And Shula? “He threw his clipboard on the ground and walked off,” Pratt said.
ESPN is getting considerable mileage out of its 10-part “The Last Dance” documentary on the Chicago Bulls. It’s a fascinating look, in particular, at Michael Jordan. He had veto power over content and reportedly surprised the crew by allowing less-than-flattering content.
Flash back to the 1985-86 season. Brad Daugherty, North Carolina’s 7-foot star, was sitting in the recently-opened Dean Dome and almost matter-of-factly talking about his concern for friend and former Tar Heel teammate Jordan. We were alone on the court, doing an interview, which was not uncommon then. I would spend several days in the Carolinas, covering games and getting one-on-ones with players and coaches. Call sports information directors, like the always-helpful Rick Brewer at UNC, and they’d arrange it.
Anyhow, there was Daugherty, a well-spoken senior who would become the NBA’s No. 1 draft choice with Cleveland, winding up a Q-and-A about himself by shifting to MJ. “I’m worried about what’s going to happen to him,” Daugherty said. He knew Jordan would be a great player as a pro. He wasn’t sure about the off-the-court things now that Jordan was removed from the safety net that Dean Smith threw around his players. As it turned out, Daugherty, 54 and a TV commentator on NASCAR as well as hoops, was spot on.
Until next time ...
