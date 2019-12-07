TENPINS
AT MIDLOTHIAN
Bits and Pieces
Brandon Johnson 279 - 795
Stephens Edmond 782
Sentell Hill 279 - 767
Lamont Cousin 749
Anthony Seth 738
Kip Roberts 733
Ronald Simms Jr. 728
Vickie Rengers 646
Haysha Griffin 640
Keith Brown 289 game
Mike Mils Jr. 279 game
Shaquana Richardson 245 game
AT SHRADER
Thur. Night Mixed
Ryan Thurman 721
Mike Harris Jr. 289 - 720
Leslie Boughman 243 - 642
Ryan Thurston 279 game
Telephone Tenpinners
Jacob Hatfield 289 - 805
Kenny Biggs 289 - 756
Petey Bourne 279 - 742
Scott Jackson 279 - 734
Scott Jackson 723
AT SHRADER
Danny Johnson 735
Leslie Boughman 257 - 687
Chuck Newton 279 game
AT UPTOWN
Uptown Scratch
Josh McCandless 713
AT EASTERN
Starlight Mixed
Jimmy Werip 279 -7 29
TNBA Mixed
Christopher Greenhill 290 - 711
George Williams 279 game
Sand Hi
Louis Watson 295 - 820
William Ball 738
Justin Young 278 - 737
Adorna Hayward 258 - 720
Tanisha Madison 263 - 711
Stephanie Wright 686
Michelle Hallman 261 - 667
Jamil Binford 277 game
Thur. AM Mixed
Vernon Tyler 300 game
AT SOUTHWEST
Mon. Night Madness
James Brooks 280 - 785
Chris Shiflett 279 - 713
Lisa Clawson 247 - 663
Brian Agcoili 286 game
Angela Norman 256 game
Sharron Redford 247 game
Merchants' Men
Kyle Fowler 279 - 782
Charles Byers 735
Jim Grady Jr. 289 game
AT SHORT PUMP
Cross County Rollers
Scott Nelson 756
William Wells 280 game
Jacob Nun 270 game
AT HANOVER
Odds 'n' Ends
Petey Bourne 728
Patrick Kerrigan 289 - 742
Ollie Morton 244 - 640
Adam Hayward 639
Ja Juan Winckler 280 game
Hanover Major Mixed
Scott Harper 278 game
Wed. Earlybirds
Rochelle Plummsir 242 game
Theresa’s Gang
Robert Carter 278 - 779
Derek Graves 750
Ronald Mawyer Jr. 280 - 741
Josh McCandless 728
Lewis Watson 298 - 717
Andrew Humphrey 717
John Waldeck 710
Bob Keene 300 game
Eric Burger 300 game
Brian Dailey 287 game
Sara Discioscia 279 game
Ryon Collins 277 game
Thur. Roundup
Trevor Morgan 288--740
RICHMOND YOUTH
AT MIDLOTHIAN
Pee Wees
Aaliyah Brown 81 game
Preps
Omari Banks 172 - 476
A’Kira Jefferson 158 game
AT SOUTHWEST
Pee Wees
Austin Shiflett 88 - 168
Bantams
Alina Moore 111 game
Mekhia Roxbury 100 game
Preps
Clayton Washington 220 - 590
Stephen Byers 194 - 515
Jayden Grant 171 - 503
Owen Herrington 189 - 451
Anela Trites 162 - 435
Junior/Majors
David Demarzio 256 - 649
Sean Jenkins 213 - 593
Anna Walsh 233 - 567
Alexis Jackson 542
Shenae Harrison 191 - 504
Logan Fowler 202 game
Alexander Snodgrass 178 game
