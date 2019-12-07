TENPINS

AT MIDLOTHIAN

Bits and Pieces

Brandon Johnson  279 - 795

Stephens Edmond  782

Sentell Hill  279 - 767

Lamont Cousin  749

Anthony Seth  738

Kip Roberts  733

Ronald Simms Jr.  728

Vickie Rengers  646

Haysha Griffin  640

Keith Brown  289 game

Mike Mils Jr.  279 game

Shaquana Richardson  245 game

AT SHRADER

Thur. Night Mixed

Ryan Thurman  721

Mike Harris Jr.  289 - 720

Leslie Boughman  243 - 642

Ryan Thurston  279 game

Telephone Tenpinners

Jacob Hatfield  289 - 805

Kenny Biggs  289 - 756

Petey Bourne  279 - 742

Scott Jackson  279 - 734

Scott Jackson  723

AT SHRADER

Danny Johnson  735

Leslie Boughman  257 - 687

Chuck Newton  279 game

AT UPTOWN

Uptown Scratch

Josh McCandless  713

AT EASTERN

Starlight Mixed

Jimmy Werip  279 -7 29

TNBA Mixed

Christopher Greenhill  290 - 711

George Williams  279 game

Sand Hi

Louis Watson  295 - 820

William Ball  738

Justin Young  278 - 737

Adorna Hayward  258 - 720

Tanisha Madison  263 - 711

Stephanie Wright  686

Michelle Hallman  261 - 667

Jamil Binford  277 game

Thur. AM Mixed

Vernon Tyler  300 game

AT SOUTHWEST

Mon. Night Madness

James Brooks  280 - 785

Chris Shiflett  279 - 713

Lisa Clawson  247 - 663

Brian Agcoili  286 game

Angela Norman  256 game

Sharron Redford 247 game

Merchants' Men

Kyle Fowler  279 - 782

Charles Byers  735

Jim Grady Jr.  289 game

AT SHORT PUMP

Cross County Rollers

Scott Nelson  756

William Wells  280 game

Jacob Nun  270 game

AT HANOVER

Odds 'n' Ends

Petey Bourne  728

Patrick Kerrigan  289 - 742

Ollie Morton  244 - 640

Adam Hayward  639

Ja Juan Winckler  280 game

Hanover Major Mixed

Scott Harper  278 game

Wed. Earlybirds

Rochelle Plummsir  242 game

Theresa’s Gang

Robert Carter  278 - 779

Derek Graves  750

Ronald Mawyer Jr.  280 - 741

Josh McCandless  728

Lewis Watson  298 - 717

Andrew Humphrey  717

John Waldeck  710

Bob Keene  300 game

Eric Burger  300 game

Brian Dailey  287 game

Sara Discioscia  279 game

Ryon Collins  277 game

Thur. Roundup

Trevor Morgan 288--740

RICHMOND YOUTH

AT MIDLOTHIAN

Pee Wees

Aaliyah Brown 81 game

Preps

Omari Banks  172 - 476

A’Kira Jefferson  158 game

AT SOUTHWEST

Pee Wees

Austin Shiflett  88 - 168

Bantams

Alina Moore  111 game

Mekhia Roxbury  100 game

Preps

Clayton Washington  220 - 590

Stephen Byers  194 - 515

Jayden Grant  171 - 503

Owen Herrington  189 - 451

Anela Trites  162 - 435

Junior/Majors

David Demarzio  256 - 649

Sean Jenkins  213 - 593

Anna Walsh  233 - 567

Alexis Jackson  542

Shenae Harrison  191 - 504

Logan Fowler  202 game

Alexander Snodgrass  178 game

