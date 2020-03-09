Bobby Bayliss spent 44 years as a college tennis head coach, 26 of those at Notre Dame.
“My whole life has basically been in college tennis,” he said.
The Thomas Jefferson and UR grad, who retired in 2013, returned home this week to make the rounds promoting his new book, “Cross Court Reflections.”
Bayliss graduated from Richmond in 1966, in the midst of the Vietnam War. He expected to be drafted, like many others at the time.
However, it didn’t work out exactly as he planned.
“I went down for my physical, and a few weeks before I graduated from Richmond and I flunked the physical,” he said. “I had an irregular heartbeat I didn’t know I had. It kept me out of the armed forces.”
Bayliss didn’t have a plan, and quickly had to figure out what he wanted to do. The next year, he helped coach UR tennis, a team comprising many of his friends.
Bayliss earned his English degree and got a job at TJ, working out a favorable teaching schedule with his former principal William Brock. He coached the tennis team in the afternoon at TJ and taught English in the morning, allowing him to go to his own classes at Richmond in between to carry out his graduate degree.
“I had a fantastic year at TJ. I loved what I was doing,” he said. “I thought, this is what I’m going to be doing.”
Bayliss got married that summer, but before his wedding and the start of the school year, he got a call from the Naval Academy.
“The athletic director asked if I had an interest in the tennis job there,” he said. “I was blown away and said that would be great.”
Bayliss started coaching at Navy in 1969.
“Working at the Naval Academy was a godsend,” he said. “I was surrounded daily by integrity and accountability and bright young men, ambitious, hard working. It was hard not to benefit from those associations.”
But Bayliss had four kids, and knew he’d have to find a way to educate them down the road. That brought about his final career change.
“If you come to Notre Dame your kids can come here tuition free,” he was told when he was offered the job with the Fighting Irish. “I took the position and never looked back.”
“All four [kids] graduated from Notre Dame. I’m glad the phones worked in those days, because it’s not like I deserve credit for going out and seeking all this stuff.”
At Notre Dame, Bayliss led the Fighting Irish to as high as No. 2 in the nation. The team was a perennial power.
Bayliss is still connected with the tennis program at Notre Dame and even filled in as an assistant coach last year for the Fighting Irish.
“I loved it,” he said. “It was just X’s and O’s and tennis.”
The book documents his final season as Notre Dame’s head coach, in 2013, and is available now.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.