On March 17, just as the coronavirus lockdown was beginning, the Richmond Strikers youth sports club closed its doors. Practices and games were canceled or postponed, forcing about 6,500 young athletes to stay home.
But a derailed season doesn’t necessarily mean a refund for the families that foot the bill. Because youth sports organizations incur most of their costs before the season ever begins, many leagues were unable to offer full refunds.
For the parents of youths signed up for Strikers recreational soccer, which costs about $130 per player, the club offered a refund minus a $30 administration fee. For travel soccer, a more competitive league whose year begins in August and ends in May, no refund was given. The Strikers charge between $1,800 and $2,000 per player.
Travel soccer in Richmond can cost up to $3,000 per year depending on the team, and about 3,000 youngsters were signed up for travel soccer on the Strikers, Richmond Kickers and FC Richmond.
The Kickers and FC Richmond didn’t give full refunds either, following a trend throughout the state.
For the Strikers, about 75% of the season was complete when activity was shut down. Players missed about eight games, and the club hopes to make it up by resuming practice this month and providing six or seven weeks of activity when the teams would normally be on break. The membership is generally happy the league might resume this summer, said Jay Howell, the Strikers’ executive director.
The financial decisions the Strikers made, Howell said, were settled upon in hopes of keeping the nonprofit club afloat when youth sports are able to return in full. He hopes the parents signing the checks see them as fair decisions.
“A success right now is for us to be able to have some athletic opportunities going into the fall,” Howell said. “That would be a success right now.”
Youth sports clubs pay for many of their expenses before the season begins. The Strikers spend $800,000 a year on referees — the club hosts nearly 1,500 teams in its own tournament each spring — $500,000 on equipment and awards and $500,000 on travel, according to tax records. Field and property maintenance at the Strikers’ two facilities costs about $1 million a year, Howell said, and goes far beyond cutting the grass.
On the Strikers’ 24 fields, surfaces must be rotated from Ryegrass to Bermuda back to Ryegrass. Fields are watered, and irrigation systems are maintained. Parking lots are repaved.
“Everything’s expensive if you want to keep things nice and looking good and playing great,” Howell said. “There’s a lot of stuff going on to keep these standards and expectations high.”
The Kickers own 12 more fields at Ukrop Park and Hensley Park, and they need to be kept in good playing shape so they’re ready when the return to practice is green lighted. The Kickers, like the Strikers, are a nonprofit, which limits the amount of cash they are allowed to carry.
“These are real costs that we incur during the season,” said Kickers executive director Leigh Cowlishaw. “No one is carrying enormous reserves.”
The Kickers’ older travel teams had already finished their seasons when the lockdown was ordered, and the younger ones had just one tournament remaining, Cowlishaw said.
Another big expense is payroll. The Kickers employ 14 full-time employees, and compensation for them accounts for about one-third its total expenses, according to tax records. Both the Strikers and Kickers secured Paycheck Protection Program loans that helped keep their staffs employed.
FC Richmond board president Russell Hinton said his organization pays almost every expense before the season begins except for coaches’ compensation. Because the club doesn’t own its fields, it pays rental fees, and it pays Chesterfield County fees. Plus there are marketing, database, registration and insurance costs.
FC Richmond had about 25% of its travel season remaining when it ceased in-person games and practices. It shifted to virtual coaching, where instructors taught drills over video and sent them to their members each Monday, Wednesday and Friday. The club added an app where players could track their progress. Similarly, the Kickers started their own Youtube channel and created online content to help their players train at home.
“We’re continuing to work and provide a service,” Hinton said. “We’re not in a norm right now. We’re in a different world.”
FC Richmond offered travel participants a 15% credit for use on future seasons. It’ll take years to recover from this financial hit, Hinton said.
Youth sports clubs everywhere have been creative finding ways to reach their kids. RockIt Sports in Henrico put two basketball hoops up in its parking lot and scheduled outdoor baseball workouts where small groups sharpen their individual skills, director George Bland said.
RockIt stopped collecting dues from the approximately 500 kids who would have played basketball and baseball there this spring. The club is surviving for now, Bland said, but no organization is designed to survive an extended shutdown.
“We’re hoping to slowly reopen things, jump back in and be fine,” Bland said.
Tuckahoe Little League offered refunds to any family that asked for one, even though it will still try to play games in June and July. Baseball and softball there costs between $43 and $120 per child, and board president Scott Berger didn’t want the season to be a financial burden on families that couldn’t afford it.
Offering the refund was a risk, he said, because the league can’t afford to give a refund if every family asked for one.
Uniforms already have been paid for, and they can’t be returned because they are sized for individual players. It costs the league about $49,000, or $42 per player, for his or her shirt, pants, hat, belt and socks. Umpires for the season cost about $40,000. All the coaches and staff at Tuckahoe are volunteers.
Of the 1,148 kids registered to play this year, only 88 have withdrawn, and about 20 of them donated their fee back to the league. Registration was kept open, and 15 new kids have signed up this week.
The Kickers have begun assigning players to teams for the season beginning in August 2020, and 95% of its members will return, Cowlishaw said.
“There is a fine balancing act to make sure you’re going to be around long term,” Cowlishaw said.
