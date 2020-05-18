ABOUT THIS SERIES
Each day we’ll turn this page over to one of our sports writers to share behind-the-scenes stories from their years with The Times-Dispatch. Jackson Didlake covers high school sports.
Best game I’ve covered: This past October I covered James Madison’s football game against Villanova. The Dukes were ranked second in FCS, with the fifth-ranked Wildcats coming to town. At the time, this was the highest profile game I had covered. My trip started with my first speeding ticket and a broken pair of glasses, but it turned around with the most exhilarating game I’ve covered.
The contest brought in 25,076 fans, then the 12th-largest crowd in JMU history. Quarterback Ben DiNucci, who was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in the seventh round last month, threw for 216 yards and three scores.
The drama started early. On the Wildcats’ first drive, JMU’s D’Angelo Amos was ejected for targeting. The Wildcats had the upper hand most of the game and held a 24-17 lead going into the fourth quarter.
The Dukes scored fast to start the period and it looked like the Wildcats were about to answer, but as Villanova got close to regaining the lead, MJ Hampton picked off a Daniel Smith pass and took it 83 yards to give the Dukes a 31-24 lead. James Madison ultimately won 38-24.
A memorable quote: Capitals media day last September was an exciting experience, covering my favorite pro team for the first time. Getting to talk to Alex Ovechkin was a highlight for me, but it was what his partner in crime, Nicklas Backstrom, said that stuck with me.
Backstrom went on a tangent of funny quotes. He was asked if he could believe that Ovechkin was the oldest player on the roster with the departure of Brooks Orpik, to which he quickly responded, “Yeah, I can.”
He immediately followed it up by saying, “I just think it’s so cool that he got his own cereal.” Backstrom was talking about the new Ovi O’s, a limited-edition cereal that went on sale in the fall. Backstrom made it clear that he wanted some. He said: “I asked him if he could bring some because my kids want some. Hopefully I’ll get it for free.”
He was then asked about Ovechkin and his recent bike accident that left his face with multiple scabs. After Backstrom acknowledged that he made sure Ovechkin was wearing a helmet he said, “He should maybe just stick to hockey.” It was a funny moment from Backstrom, who for the most part, had grown tired of being asked about his contract expiring after the year.
With his new five-year, $46 million extension he signed in January, maybe he can go out and buy some Ovi O’s.
Memory of attending a game as a fan: I’ve been to a number of NFL games, almost all of them involving the Redskins. Yet, I’ve still never encountered a victory in my favor. I’ve had some memorable losses, such as watching Tom Brady for the first time against the home-team Jets, watching Cam Newton beat the Redskins handily in his MVP season, or seeing Adrian Peterson tear his ACL and MCL on Christmas Eve in 2011. However, none compare to the Texans-Redskins game on Nov. 18, 2018. The Redskins were 6-3 and the crowd at FedEx Field was electric, but disaster struck when starting quarterback Alex Smith went down with a gruesome leg injury after a tackle involving Houston star J.J. Watt.
The play was facing the end zone my dad and I were sitting near. Everyone was trying to figure out what happened. That was until my brother called me in shock from home when he saw the replay and that, well, Smith’s leg was in two pieces. The feeling of that cart coming out and both sidelines coming over to wish him well showed us it was serious.
I’ve still never experienced a crowd get that silent or in shock quite like that day. The mood of the stadium, and ultimately the season, changed in an instant. It was a devastating injury that will always stay with me.
Favorite venue: Growing up as a Yankees fan, Yankee Stadium was always an extraordinary sight. Watching a game in the Bronx or seeing Monument Park was amazing, and I didn’t think anything could beat it as a kid, but I was wrong. Whether it be because of an electric atmosphere or pure historic value, Wrigley Field is my favorite venue I’ve been lucky enough to attend. There are so many things that makes Wrigley feel unlike any other ballpark. The ivy on the outfield wall is as iconic as it comes and people watching the game from balconies outside of stadium is unlike anything else I’ve seen. I first went to Wrigley in the summer of 2017 after their World Series victory with my uncle, who resides in Chicago. Everything around the stadium was plastered with “World Series champions.” Cubs fans were pumped up more than anything I’d seen in D.C. previously, though they weren’t too excited when the Cubs blew a 3-2 lead in the eighth and lost 11-4 to the rival Cardinals.
A superlative individual performance: Late in 2019, people packed into the Arthur Ashe Center in order to watch as Sierra Canyon and Bronny James, the son of Los Angeles Lakers forward Lebron James, came to town to play John Marshall. James was the hot topic, finishing the game with 2 points, two rebounds and three assists. The performance was anticlimactic, but that opened the door for Kentucky commit BJ Boston to steal the show.
Boston scored 31 of the Trailblazers’ 66 points in the victory, adding six rebounds. Every time Boston had the ball in his hands, it felt like he was going to do something spectacular. He made 11 of 14 shots from the field and 4 of 7 from 3-point range. The performance wasn’t exactly a shock coming from the five-star prospect that ESPN.com has ranked as the sixth-best player in the class of 2020.
When it came to Sierra Canyon, all we heard about was James and teammate Zaire Wade, the son of former Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade, who was out with injury. Instead, the Trailblazers showcased elite talent all over the floor, and Boston will get his chance to make a name for himself next year with the Wildcats.
Best atmosphere/crowd at a single game: The best atmosphere I’ve encountered was easily at a Rockets-Wizards game on Oct. 30, 2019. It was on the same night as Game 7 of the World Series between the Nationals and Astros. I wanted to be in D.C. when the Nationals won it all, and my friend Owen and I got a fun night and a great basketball game. The Rockets won 159-158 in the ninth-highest scoring game in NBA history. James Harden scored 59 points and Bradley Beal had 46.
The place was buzzing, but not always for the Wizards.
Everyone, including me and the guy I met behind me, was watching the game on their phones. The best moment was when Howie Kendrick hit the go-ahead homer in the seventh to put the Nationals up 3-2. While the Wizards were in a close battle late, the arena starting cheering in excitement as their hometown team was nine outs away from a title.
It started off as a few cheers here and there, but once word spread about Kendrick’s heroics, all the Wizards’ fans had a new focus.
After a questionable call gave Harden free throws in the final seconds, the Wizards lost, but not many in the stands cared.
The Nationals’ game went up on the stadium scoreboard and the arena stayed full, turning into a watch party. Everyone cheered and celebrated together as Ryan Zimmerman and company won the World Series. Afterwards, I and hundreds of others celebrated on F Street in the nation’s capital.
