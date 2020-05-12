Michael Phillips has been with the Times-Dispatch for 13 years. He's currently the sports editor and Washington Redskins beat writer.
Starting at the start: I was hired by The Times-Dispatch at age 22, and an early assignment was covering a prep basketball game in the West End. A double-overtime finish put my deadline in jeopardy, but determined to make a positive impression on my new editors, I sat on a curb outside the school typing up a story for immediate submission.
The school's activities director was locking up the building, saw me, and asked if I needed to call my parents to ask for a ride home.
It wasn't the morale boost this aspiring Bob Woodward was hoping for.
Well, they weren't lying: Of my many tightly-held sports beliefs, I maintain that instant replay should be abolished, and the ACC tournament should always be in Greensboro. Not because it's a lovely town, but because those fans create an atmosphere worthy of the games.
About the town...between sessions one year we walked the streets near the Greensboro Coliseum to find some food, ultimately settling on Bill's Pizza Pub. Our party sat down and ordered the "cheesy bread" as an appetizer. Much to our surprise, this is what arrived at the table....
At least the basketball was good.
A memorable day: It's easy to forget just how jarring the Virginia Tech shootings were, given the frequency of such tragedies since. At the time, it was unthinkable. It moved Yankees owner George Steinbrenner so much that he wanted to do something more than just make a donation to the school's memorial fund (though he did make a large donation).
The next spring, the entire Yankees team flew to Blacksburg to scrimmage against the Virginia Tech baseball team. Stars Derek Jeter and Alex Rodriguez spent time with the Hokies during the game, and made the Tech players feel like they had been friends and teammates forever. It was a powerful gesture of solidarity and humanity.
Superlative individual performance: To me, greatness is when you watch a game, and it becomes immediately evident to even a casual observer who the best player on the field is.
That was the case in 2011, when Virginia won the NCAA lacrosse title. In the tournament's first round, the Cavaliers fell behind by four goals in the second half to underdog Bucknell.
Enter Steele Stanwick, who willed the Cavaliers to victory in the final minutes, and set up the overtime winner. Stanwick's eight points that day were a career high. He decided UVA wasn't going to lose, then went out and made it happen. Even this lacrosse neophyte could sense something special was happening.
Craziest sporting event: My college roommate lived for a few years in the Dominican Republic, and on one of my trips to visit we attended the Dominican baseball championship game.
Whatever you think of when you think of crazy fans - the Black Hole in Oakland, the Cameron Crazies - this was those groups on steroids. Two seating options were available: Assigned seating on bleachers that ran from first to third base, or standing-room seating. Beyond first and third base the stadium was just a concrete slab, separated from the real seats by a barbed-wire fence. Fans paid a few dollars to get herded onto the slab, and their passion for the game, and the teams, was unmistakable.
I still can't believe it: Virtually everything about Tony Bennett's time at UVA has defied explanation, from the games along the way to the fact that he's arguably the conference's most successful coach over the past five years, and has done it with a fraction of the talent some of the other schools have.
I remember chatting with him shortly after his first year ended. Our interview was scheduled to last half an hour, but we got to talking informally for much longer - about family, his Christian faith, golf, and a recent Taylor Swift concert at JPJ. I left with good vibes but very little for the next day's paper. Bennett has never been interested in that aspect of the job, which rubs some reporters the wrong way.
For me, I came around when ESPN's College GameDay made its first appearance in Charlottesville. During the program, the home team's head coach goes on-set for an interview, a perk worth its weight in gold in the recruiting world. Bennett, word came back, wasn't interested.
If he was willing to blow off ESPN, that made it easier to handle when I couldn't get a hold of him to discuss his lineup for the Norfolk State game.
On the court, the most surreal game wasn't the Syracuse loss in the Elite Eight, or even UMBC. It was the 2011 ACC tournament, when the Cavaliers squandered a 10-point lead to the Miami Hurricanes with 42 seconds left. I would have told you it was impossible if I hadn't seen it with my own eyes.
Those lows made the highs that much better. To cut down the nets in Minneapolis, and to do so with three of the most thrilling victories in tournament history, was a fitting ending.
Favorite quote: Nothing will ever compare to the experience that was Robert Griffin III's time with the Redskins.
Training camp in Richmond was packed to the gills daily, and fans would lose their mind when RGIII signed autographs after practice.
He would have been the biggest celebrity in football if he had stayed at or near the top of his game, but it wasn't to be - he had to play like Michael Vick to be successful, and it's tough for anybody's body to handle that punishment on a regular basis.
He declared his intention to become a pocket passer, and things fizzled from there.
The most bizarre week was his last as a starter. He left a preseason game against the Lions after taking multiple blows to the head. On the team broadcast, the announcers reported he had a concussion. The team denied it. Griffin wouldn't comment.
Two days later, Griffin ran every play of a padded, full-speed practice in 100+ degree heat, which goes against every medical recommendation. Then came word he was in the concussion protocol.
Later that week Griffin was cleared to play again, then a day later doctors re-reviewed his files and determined he was not actually clear. It was a circus of the highest order. I asked him what was up.
"I don't know," he said. "I just work here, man."
They took it very seriously: You can have your bike races and Final Fours. To me, Richmond will always be the home of the 2008 national Putt-Putt golf championship.
It was a great story - the golfers were competing for thousands of dollars amid the backdrop of the arcade and the giant ceramic elephant.
The best score carded that day on the 18-hole course? A 19.
Most underrated sporting event to cover: Conference basketball tournaments are an absolute delight, and it pains me to see them become increasingly marginalized by the behemoth that is the NCAA tournament.
First off, all the teams know each other, and many can't stand each other. The fanbases feel the same way.
Because the stakes aren't as high as they are the next weekend, the basketball is a little more free-flowing and exciting.
My two radical proposals for college basketball:
1) Become a spring sport. Start on New Year's Day, and use January to spotlight the great non-conference matchups that get completely buried by football in November. Build it all up to May Madness, an event people would watch in equally large numbers.
2) Tweak the tourney format slightly. First weekend stays the same. It's as good as sports gets. Then play the Sweet 16 at campus sites. Higher seed hosts. Bringing the game back to classic venues allows home-court advantage to matter. Then eight teams head to the final site for a weekend celebration of all things basketball.
We had no idea: Sometimes, stardom is easy to peg. Sometimes, it sneaks up on you.
It's not that people in Richmond didn't know Russell Wilson was good, it's just that nobody saw him becoming what he ultimately did - one of the NFL's best quarterbacks.
I visited with him after a game in Carolina during his rookie year, when he surprised even the coaches by winning the starting job in Seattle. A short time later, I covered him in the Super Bowl.
My first story on him is still my favorite - it was about the influence of education in his family history. His grandfather, Dr. Harrison Wilson, was the president of Norfolk State University. Dr. Wilson's grandfather was a slave to a Confederate colonel, freed during the Civil War.
Guess I was too demanding: William & Mary faced No. 1-seed Southern Illinois in the 2009 NCAA football playoffs in Carbondale, Ill.
I got assigned to the game late in the week, and Carbondale, not a bustling metropolis to begin with, was fully booked at every reputable hotel in town.
Luckily for me, the unreputable ones had rooms available. $140 of the company's money later, I was booked to the Econo Lodge hotel, which advertised a continental breakfast.
It was everything you'd expect, and less. After a fitful night's sleep, I went to the office for the continental breakfast. There was a pot of coffee and a box of Froot Loops cereal, with some cups and bowls.
I asked if there was any milk for the cereal. I was answered with a scowl. I took that as my cue to find a McDonald's.
