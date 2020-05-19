Best game I’ve covered: Virginia’s Elite Eight win over Purdue in the 2019 NCAA tournament may be one of the best tournament games ever. It’s certainly the best I’ve covered. Yes, the Kihei Clark-to-Mamadi Diakite miraculous play to force overtime is the moment everyone remembers, but that game had so much more than just one, amazing shot.
First, it had Carsen Edwards authoring one of the best individual performances I’ve ever seen. The Purdue star could not miss that day, and he knew it. He’d pull up from anywhere on the floor, no matter how tightly defended he was, and drill a shot. Edwards finished with 42 points, hitting 10 shots from 3-point range.
His performance would have been what people were talking about the next day. Instead, UVA got one of the all-time great buzzer-beaters to force overtime and keep its eventual march to a national championship going.
With 5.9 seconds left, Virginia trailed 70-67. Ty Jerome hit a free throw, then missed his second. At the time, he claimed he didn’t intend to miss. Either way, the ball caromed off the rim to Diakite, who tapped it way into the backcourt as the clock was running down. Clark, the team’s freshman point guard, ran the ball down, took two dribbles and, with 1.3 seconds to go, sent a pass to Diakite. Diakite sank a 12-footer as the buzzer sounded, sending the game into overtime.
UVA ended up winning that game, then beating Auburn and Texas Tech in the Final Four to claim the title.
Favorite coach to interact with: With well-deserved nods to honorable mentions Mickey Matthews with JMU football and Lars Tiffany at Virginia lacrosse, Charley Wiles is the coach I wish could be at every press conference and media availability ever. The former defensive line coach at Virginia Tech was personable, gregarious, forthcoming and downright hilarious.
Perhaps his most memorable moment came when he offered his thoughts on the 2015 movie “Straight Outta Compton,” which chronicled the story of the popular rap group, N.W.A. Wiles said the film prompted him to look deeper in the group’s lyrics and appreciate the stark contrast between the youth he was most familiar with and the way the rappers grew up.
“It was really neat,” said Wiles to a group of us reporters. “I mean, you say neat, but you’ve got a dude living out in the country, He writes a song about shooting a squirrel. Going hunting. Farming. Catching catfish. Drink some clear. Whatever. Now this guy here, he’s talking about slinging rock and seeing a guy get murdered. It’s kind of a product where … it’s real. It was very real.”
Wiles was also notorious for letting the truth slip out during his interviews. Once, when a player had been suspended for disciplinary reasons, Wiles showed up to a media session with a prepared statement on a sheet of paper, one calling saying the player was dealing with personal matters. After reading it nearly a dozen times to different reporters, Wiles had put the sheet in his pocket when I approached. I asked him the same question and this time, Wiles blurted out, “it’s just a discipline thing.”
Favorite memory as a fan: I’ve been lucky to attend some great games over the years, both on assignment and as a fan, but it would be hard for anything to top Games 3, 4 and 5 of the 2001 World Series. As a lifelong New York Yankees fan, I was a regular at postseason games, thanks in large part to an early job I had working in the publishing department of Major League Baseball, producing things like the All-Star Game and World Series programs. That job helped me cover the deciding game of the 2000 World Series, giving my college newspaper at Rutgers a staff byline when the Yankees clinched the Subway Series in five games over the Mets.
But the next year, in the wake of the September 11 tragedy, I attended the Yankees’ three Series home games against the Arizona Diamondbacks as a fan, sitting out in the bleachers. I was there for Game 3, when President George W. Bush threw out a memorable first pitch. I was there when Tino Martinez tied Game 4 with a two-out, two-run home run in the ninth off Arizona closer Byung-Hyun Kim, a game New York won on Derek Jeter’s midnight walk-off home run the next inning, the moment he became Mr. November.
And I was there for Game 5 when, maybe even more improbably, when Scott Brosius did it to Kim again, hitting a two-out, two-run game-tying home run in the ninth inning that night. The Yankees won that game on an RBI hit by Alfonso Soriano in the 12th inning.
And while that series didn’t end the way any of us New York fans wanted, those three nights at Yankee Stadium were more memorable than a championship.
Favorite quote: My first job in Virginia came covering the James Madison football team for the newspaper in Harrisonburg. After injuries had decimated JMU one season, leaving the Dukes to start a third-string cornerback in a game, I asked head coach Mickey Matthews how much confidence he had in that substitute. Instead of giving the usual “next-man-up” coach-speak or pretending that the player was some sort of secret weapon, Matthews bluntly replied, “Not a lot. He’s third string for a reason.”
Travel story: This one goes back to college and has little to do with sports, but I love the story. I was a sophomore at Rutgers at the time and I had been sent to Hawaii over the Thanksgiving break to cover the men’s basketball team playing in the Rainbow Classic. We had a few free days, with no games and few if any interviews, so we wanted to make the most out of our trip.
On Thanksgiving Day, I decided we should do something special.
I went to the hotel concierge to book us a volcano excursion — a ride up to the peak, followed by a traditional luau. I wanted to have a great time but not spend too much. I also didn’t read the brochure very carefully. Assuming the silver package was a step below gold and a step ahead of bronze, I booked that for myself and my five other college-age friends.
It turned out the silver package was designed to be a senior citizen tour. We spent hours on a bus ride up Haleakala learning about sugar cane farming, singing Don Ho songs and doing other things geared for the 60-and-over crowd.
