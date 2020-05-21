ABOUT THIS SERIES
Each day we’ll turn this page over to one of our sports writers to share behind-the-scenes stories from their years with The Times-Dispatch. Randy Hallman is retired from full-time newspapering but still writes the weekly Full Throttle column on auto racing.
Best race I’ve covered: The 1973 Permatex 300 at Daytona International Speedway.
This is an incredibly tough call. I’ve watched races since the 1950s, was a racing beat writer from 1972 to 1987 and am still following and reporting about the sport. I’ve seen epic races from Southside Speedway to Le Mans. This one still stands out.
It was my first trip to the iconic Daytona track. I was still finding my way around the beat. The Permatex 300 — back then the name for the second-level event the day before the Daytona 500 — was the first race I saw at the 2.5-mile superspeedway.
The local connection was strong. The 40-car field included Southside Speedway regulars Lennie Pond and Bill Dennis, the previous year’s Permatex winner.
Driving a Mercury fielded by Richmond-based car owner Junie Donlavey, Dennis ran up front, often leading. But the strong Daytona draft made it impossible for anybody to break away.
At the end, four drivers were racing in a tight draft, and on the last lap they fanned out four-wide. I think each of them may have had a nose in front at some point in that last 2.5 miles.
The crowd — an estimated 62,400 — was going bonkers. Reporters in the press box were whooping as one driver, then another, seemed about to make the winning move — or crash the lot of them.
As they arced out of the final turn, Dennis put his Mercury in the ideal groove and pulled ahead by a couple of car lengths as they streaked under the checkers. Flashing across the line behind him, in order, were Red Farmer of Alabama, Dennis Giroux of New York and Sam Ard of North Carolina.
That race was the second of Dennis’ three straight wins in the event (Pond would finish second in 1974). The event helped me understand what a sublime beat stock car racing was for a rookie writer — especially one from Virginia, with its world-class racing talent.
And it remains a great sport to cover, flush with stunning events and great personalities.
Best team-sport game I’ve covered: Old Dominion women’s basketball against the Soviet Union national team, 1979.
I could go with the N.C. State Wolfpack’s upset of the Houston Cougars to win the 1983 NCAA basketball championship. Great as it was, that contest can’t outshine the USSR-ODU women’s game.
Old Dominion’s Lady Monarchs were the best women’s team in America. ODU was crushing opponents on its way to a second consecutive national title. Coach Marianne Stanley and star players Nancy Lieberman, Inge Nissen and Anne Donovan were changing the way the women’s game was played in America.
The Soviets came to a sold-out 10,000-seat Scope arena in Norfolk with a 21-year winning streak in international competition.
ODU, playing brilliantly, led 34-32 at the half. But the Russian coach had rested her team’s bulwark center — 7-foot-2, 250-pound Uljana Semjonova — the first half.
She was “glacier quick,” I wrote, but Semjonova was indomitable in the paint. She finished with 19 points and 9 rebounds. The Soviets pulled away late in the game to win 76-66.
The crowd poured out its adoration of the Monarchs along with its respect for the Soviet team. ODU had given a great fight against a squad that had been light years ahead of other teams on its American tour, winning by as many as 95 points. This was the pinnacle of the women’s game, worldwide.
Memorable quote: “John Brown knew what he was doing, but he could have picked a better media market.”
– Willy T. Ribbs, talented and iconoclastic African-American race driver, discussing abolitionist John Brown as we had lunch at a restaurant in Harper’s Ferry before an event at nearby Summit Point Motorsports Park.
Favorite racing venues: Road course: Le Mans; Oval: The revamped Richmond Raceway with its Garage Walk for fans; Short track: Southside Speedway while I was reporting there nearly every spring and summer Friday night in the 1970s and ’80s
Favorite team-sports venue/best atmosphere: VCU’s Siegel Center (the Peppas!)
Least expected conversation with a sports figure: A chat with Muhammad Ali, one-on-one (sorry, no recording or even notes) for about 20 minutes as we waited for late-night flights in the Atlanta airport. It was the mid-1980s, and I remember how soft his voice was by then. He seemed glad to tell me of a children’s charity he championed.
Goofiest thing I did on the beat: The morning after Halloween, I walked into Martinsville Speedway wearing over my head a very big carved grinning pumpkin, borrowed from a party the night before. Super driver Ray Hendrick, peering through the openings, said, “I always knew you were a pumpkin head, Randy.”Niassimus,
