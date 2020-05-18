ABOUT THIS SERIES
Each day we’ll turn this page over to one of our sports writers to share behind-the-scenes stories from their years with The Times-Dispatch. Zach Joachim is a VCU grad who produces and writes for the sports section.
Best game I’ve covered: I sometimes wonder how a softball pitcher’s arm does not fall off. That was the case at RF&P Park in June 2019, when Cosby’s Taylor Norton and South County’s Cara Martin matched zeros with one another for 16 innings in the Class 6 state title game.
Norton and Martin threw more than 200 pitches each. After four and a half hours, South County won, 1-0.
But afterward, it was one of those rare outcomes where both fan bases and teams went home feeling as if they’d achieved something great.
In 80-plus degree temperatures, the Titans and Stallions played the equivalent of a doubleheader and change. Energy from the stands fluctuated as phones died, snacks ran thin and dehydration set in for fans, players, coaches and journalists alike.
But through it all, I was reminded of why I love my job.
Watching the second-longest game in VHSL softball state championship history was a marathon affair. I think my phone died somewhere around the 10th inning, and my laptop followed shortly after.
Devoid of connection to the outside world, I sat back and enjoyed the historic contest, trying my utmost not to cheer for Norton and her Titans, who I’d followed closely throughout the season.
I interviewed both pitchers afterward, and each shed tears talking about the emotional grind of trying to focus on the next pitch more than 200 times. I was in awe of these young women and will always remember the immense tenacity, fortitude and love for the game I was blessed to see on display at RF&P Park on a sweltering June afternoon in 2019.
To put things in perspective, here’s the line score from that game.
Cosby 000 000 000 000 000 00 — 0 8 2
South 000 000 000 000 000 01 — 1 9 0
A memorable quote: “Throw the dang thing inside!” — Will Wade, at virtually every postgame press conference during his short but eventful VCU tenure. Wade’s recent turmoil aside, I still find myself yelling that during any college basketball game in which a team exhibits a hesitancy to make an entry pass into the post. Come on, play inside out! It’s not hard! Once the defense collapses … ooh, never mind.
Best way to pronounce my last name: Waa-keem.
Favorite athlete/coach to interact with: Carmen Wright, Mills Godwin girls volleyball.
Wright, a senior setter when I covered her team this past fall, plays with her emotions on her sleeve. As someone who lives in the same fashion, I’ve never respected an athlete’s visible competitive nature more than Wright’s.
She was the spark plug, the vocal leader, everything you want in an on-court captain. She also unabashedly enjoyed talking about her quirkiness in interviews. In an era when many athletes are wary of and reserved around the media, I appreciated her matter-of-fact, down-to-earth nature a great deal.
On the road: Student journalists aren’t typically afforded a lot of money for travel.
But administrators recognize that there are some events too pertinent to one’s career to pass up. So in March 2017, The Commonwealth Times, VCU’s independent, student-run newspaper, sent myself, co-sports editor Sophia Belletti and photographer Erin Edgerton (now at The Daily Progress in Charlottesville) to Pittsburgh for the Atlantic 10 tournament.
The trip began rather unceremoniously. I was slated to drive and walked that morning to my 2004 Toyota Camry parked on Maine Street to find a ‘boot’ on my tire — if you’ve ever lived around VCU, you’ve either had one yourself or seen them on other cars and felt a mixture of pity and amusement. Or, if you’ve had one, they give you traumatic flashbacks.
A broke college student, I (already in hysterics) had to call my Mom to transfer money to my account to pay to get the boot off. Then I had to call the city to send someone out to remove the boot. All the while, Sophia and Erin were waiting at the Student Media Center, themselves in hysterics as we fell hopelessly behind schedule.
But we got to Pittsburgh just fine after one of the more beautiful drives of my life. Going from Richmond to Pittsburgh takes you through the heart of West Virginia, and the scenery is breathtaking.
To the tune of Fleetwood Mac, we all settled down and enjoyed the ride — except for a few particularly mountainous stretches where the breaks on my ’04 Camry felt quite suspect, and we saw nothing but valleys and empty space ahead over apexes in unknown roads.
We stayed the whole weekend in a hotel connected to PPG Paints Arena, where the Penguins play. It was the first journalistic trip of that magnitude for the three of us, and the whole experience felt like a coming-of-age in our careers.
Will Wade and JeQuan Lewis’ VCU team made it to the final but lost to Rhode Island. Other student journalists from WVCW Radio were there with us, and we all explored a new city together.
I highly recommend the Andy Warhol Museum if you have some free time in the Steel City. My biggest takeaway was that Pittsburgh, not Chicago, should be called the Windy City.
But our automobile troubles were far from over. On the way back, my car stalled on a backroad in West Virginia, which we’d taken late at night in hopes of finding a gas station. Reliable if nothing else, the Camry re-started, but for a moment, Sophia and Erin were ready to throttle me.
I’m averse to driving in the mountains as a general rule. And driving an ’04 Camry with suspect break pads through West Virginia late at night with two friends in the car was about as nerve-racking a trip as I’ve ever taken.
We returned safely to Richmond all feeling a little older, in ways both welcome and unwelcome.
Favorite venue: The baseball field at Orange High School in North Carolina. I didn’t cover a game there, but I played there when my Maury Commodores visited the Panthers on a spring break trip in 2013.
Perhaps it was the serene sky that night, or the novelty of playing a team we’d never heard of in a town we’d never visited. Perhaps it was because the Orange team was both very good and down-to-earth — sometimes a difficult combination to come by (I believe we lost 9-5 or something like that. Respectable, but they were objectively better than us).
Perhaps it was because the game meant nothing for either team’s regular season, so most everyone on both teams played. Perhaps it was because Orange is out in the country and we were a city school, and our field was crammed between Maury’s historic structure and busy Llewellyn Avenue. While we were used to dodging cars to retrieve foul balls, Orange was liable to lose theirs in the woods.
But that field was sublime. It was like a high school version of Camden Yards, sunk into the ground not far from the school itself. The grass was green as could be, and there wasn’t much foul territory along the first- and third-base lines, so the dugouts felt right on top of home plate. Pine trees lined the outfield fences, completing a picturesque scene that I will always remember.
If you want to see for yourself, it’s the banner on their Twitter page, @baseballorange.
Least favorite part of the job: Literally every armchair quarterback in the world thinks they could do it.
It’s not that easy, people!
Favorite stadium food: Dippin’ Dots, but purely for memory’s sake. I’m not a big ice cream person, but the little frozen round balls are just so novel, and I have fond recollections of eating them out of miniature Norfolk Tides batting helmets at Harbor Park as a kid.
In actuality, I’d take an Italian Sausage with peppers and onions over anything. Ya know, the ridiculously huge ones? Geez, I could use one of those at a ballpark right about now.
Best atmosphere/crowd at a single game: Collective healing.
This is perhaps the rarest of emotions to percolate through a stadium. But when it’s present, it’s palpable, even on television, and can produce a truly spiritual experience.
I wasn’t there, but the crowd in the Superdome at the Sept. 25, 2006, Monday Night Football matchup between the Saints and Falcons is the best I’ve ever witnessed as a sports fan.
My mother was born and raised in New Orleans. I was there visiting my grandmother in July 2005, a little more than a month before Hurricane Katrina. Thankfully my grandmother, who has since passed, lived in Mandeville on the other side of the Lake Pontchartrain Causeway and escaped the worst of Katrina.
The Superdome sheltered thousands of refugees during the aftermath of the devastating storm and became a symbol of the city’s suffering when parts of the roof were ripped off. It was rebuilt in less than a year so that the city’s standard-bearing sports team could return home.
I returned to New Orleans in the summer of 2006 to visit my grandmother again. My mother made a point of driving me through the 9th Ward, which still appeared as a raw, open wound in the city’s fabric. I was 11 years old at the time. I can still see the images of destruction is if it were yesterday, because that was my first personal experience with mass suffering. To this day, the 9th Ward, a low socio-economic status neighborhood, remains in varying degrees of ruin as a result of Katrina.
My mom isn’t a big sports fan. But she sat down and watched that game with me, yelling “Who dat! Who dat! Who dat sayin’ they gon’ beat them Saints!” at the television at the top of her lungs with her best cajun twang and tears in her eyes.
When Steve Gleason blocked the punt and Curtis DeLoatch recovered it in the end zone to score the Saints’ first touchdown in the Superdome since Katrina … we sobbed together, uncontrollably. And the roar inside the Superdome was nothing less than spiritual.
The Saints went on to complete a 23-3 victory. On that night, the Big Easy — and by extension my mother’s side of the family — felt a sense of healing, for perhaps the first time since the storm. The power to help a community heal from trauma is perhaps organized athletics’ most valuable quality.
Those kinds of crowds, thankfully, only come around once in a blue moon. But when they do … they are the best of the best, and you never forget them.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.