Somebody check me with an infrared thermometer, because I'm missing things about the sports world I never imagined I would.
I miss when there's 3.4 seconds left in a college basketball game, and the officials take a three-martini lunch at the monitor while determining the clock actually needs to be set to 3.5 seconds.
I miss rain delay programming, especially on WGN and TBS. After the tarp was pulled, it was a golden time to catch up with the Golden Girls.
I miss how after a championship, the team owner is handed the trophy first, swooping in to take credit after enjoying the game from the club level.
It is my fervent hope that sports return soon, because I find myself missing the NHL's playoff beards, particularly the young players who can't quite grow facial hair, but are mandated by the sport's code to try.
I miss 9 p.m. kickoffs and 9:07 p.m. tipoffs. I miss grumbling about how "Monday Night Football" seems to end later every week.
I miss showboating umpires and referees, who don't just call the third strike but perform it as if it was written by Lin-Manuel Miranda. A charging call that benefits the home team? That calls for at least three steps before the finishing flourish.
As these long, sports-less days go on, I am beginning to miss innings that feature three pitching changes, each accompanied by its own commercial break.
I miss after a touchdown, when the coach takes no time to celebrate but instead urgently waves one finger in the air, to instruct his team they'll be kicking an extra point. Also, the score at the time is 21-6.
I miss hot bleachers and cold nights, muddy parking spots and packed Metro trains. Mostly, I miss the sense of community that comes from knowing my row, in section 402, is definitely smarter than the coach. If this continues for much longer, I might even miss $5 hot dogs and $10 beers.
I miss color rush uniforms and short shorts, crop tops and flat-brim hats. I miss NASCAR drivers who tell us the M&M's Toyota was running well today thanks to the Goodyear tires and Sunoco racing fuel.
Perhaps I'm unwell, but I find myself missing halftime interviews with the coaches, always a fountain of wisdom. I miss learning that the team needs to play harder, or want it more, or give 110 percent.
I miss the other sports that are on hiatus, too. I miss poker players wearing sunglasses indoors and golfers who take nine practice swings before checking the line again, and soccer players who act like they need intensive care every time they're touched.
I miss throwing for 7 yards on third-and-8, sacrifice bunts while down 4, and the announcer always, always telling us, "They don't have to get a 3-pointer here, a quick two is fine."
Man, I can't wait to be annoyed by sports again.
