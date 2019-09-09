Kickers at North Texas

Tuesday: 8 p.m. Where: Toyota Stadium, Frisco, Texas

Records: Kickers 8-10-4; North Texas 14-5-5 Online: ESPN+

Notable: North Texas is the league’s top team and has already clinched its playoff spot with a month to play in the regular season. The Kickers rebounded from a dismal start to the season and picked up another key win on Saturday night against Greenville, slowly clawing their way back into the playoff picture. ... This is the third meeting of the teams, and North Texas has won both, by scores of 3-0 and 2-0.

— Michael Phillips

