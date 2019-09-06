Greenville at Kickers
What: USL League One game Saturday: 7 p.m.
Where: City Stadium Online: ESPN+
Records: Kickers 7-10-4; Greenville 9-6-7
Notable: This will be the sides’ third and final meeting of the 2019 season. Both teams have captured 1-0 wins at Greenville, with the Kickers’ coming April 20 courtesy of a Joe Gallardo goal in the 49th minute. ... Richmond is coming off its most lopsided win of the season last Saturday night, a 4-1 road victory at South Georgia Tormenta FC. Dennis Chin and Gallardo netted braces in the contest. ... Gallardo, Richmond’s No. 10, was named the USL League One Player of the Week. ... Midfielder Matt Bolduc was named to the USL League One team of the week after collecting his sixth assist of the season to set up one of Chin’s goals. Chin was also named to the Team of the Week. ... Greenville forward Jake Keegan is tied for second in USL League One with nine goals on the year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.