Richmond’s Keira D’Amato finished 15th out of 390 runners at the U.S. Olympic Women’s Marathon Trials on Saturday in Atlanta.
D’Amato ran the race in 2:34:24, an average of 5 minutes and 44 seconds per mile.
Fellow Richmonder Teal Burrell placed 130th with a time of 2:45:27, which averages out to 6:19 per mile.
Burell said via text that Atlanta’s hills were a challenge, but supporters traveled from Richmond to help her push through.
“The crowd was incredible,” Burrell said. “There were a ton of people from Richmond with signs and a million cheers, so I’d really like to thank them for their support. It helped me through a tough day.” Reigning Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10K winner and Fairfax resident Bethany Sachtleben placed 18th, coming in at 2:36:34.
Aliphine Tuliamuk won the race with a time of 2:27:23, just 8 seconds in front of second-place finisher Molly Seidel (2:27:31). Tuliamuk’s margin of victory was the smallest in women’s trials history.
Tuliamuk, Seidel and third-place finisher Sally Kipyego (2:28:52) qualified for the Olympics.
On the men’s side, Galen Rupp won with a time of 2:09:20, Jacob Riley placed second at 2:10:02 and Abdi Abdirahman finished third, coming in at 2:10:03.
That trio will move on to race in the Tokyo Olympics this summer.
Overcoming an Achilles injury and coaching change, Rupp won for the second-straight time. The two-time Olympic medalist qualified for his fourth summer games.
