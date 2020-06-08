Thirteen years ago, Jake Rowell and two roommates were researching exercise and nutrition information when they stumbled onto CrossFit.
At the time, there were only one or two gyms in the state aligned with the high-intensity workout program.
They started a business, called CrossFit RVA, which was born in Rowell’s backyard in the Fan.
Since that time, CrossFit has exploded in popularity, and as of last weekend was practiced at more than a dozen gyms in the Richmond area.
That is changing rapidly, though.
A flippant tweet sent Saturday evening by CrossFit founder and CEO Greg Glassman, conflating the worldwide response to the May 25 death of George Floyd and the COVID-19 pandemic, sparked widespread backlash. Reebok announced that it will end its partnership with CrossFit, and hundreds of gyms nationally are re-evaluating their partnership with the company as well.
That includes Rowell’s gym, and multiple others in the Richmond area, who decided to no longer affiliate themselves with the popular brand.
“It was just like ... for us, it was just like the last straw,” Rowell said of Glassman’s tweet. “In terms of our values ... and showing support for not just our black staff and members, but just going beyond that. Like, this is not someone we want to be affiliated with.”
Glassman, in reply to a tweet by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation stating that “Racism and discrimination are critical public health issues that demand an urgent response,” wrote, “It’s FLOYD-19.”
In a second tweet, Glassman wrote, “Your failed model quarantined us and now you’re going to model a solution to racism? George Floyd’s brutal murder sparked riots nationally. Quarantine alone is‘accompanied in every age and under all political regimes by an undercurrent of suspicion, distrust, and riots.’ Thanks!”
The action by many gyms using the CrossFit name has been swift. Gyms pay CrossFit a yearly fee, about $3,000, to use the brand’s name.
A handful in the Richmond area have already decided to disaffiliate. One, West End CrossFit, posted a picture on Facebook Monday with the “CrossFit” on its signage already covered over with a tarp.
For Rowell — whose business has expanded past just CrossFit and is now under the umbrella name of RVA Performance Training — Glassman’s tweet was just one in a sequence of incidents that pushed him toward his decision.
For one, it was noticed by Rowell and others that, as all types of businesses made statements in the aftermath of Floyd’s killing, CrossFit remained silent. A CrossFit gym in Seattle, Rocket CrossFit, wrote a letter to the leaders of CrossFit addressing the silence and other concerns, and received a scathing response from Glassman.
Then, one of RVA Performance Training’s managers, CJ Toney, posted a video to Instagram Saturday expressing his feelings about CrossFit’s lack of response. He tagged CrossFit’s page in the post and was blocked, Rowell said.
Glassman’s tweet became the final tipping point.
“We’re just moving forward,” Rowell said.
Trey McFerren, the owner and head coach at CrossFit Addict on Staples Mill Road, felt the same. He was a client at CrossFit Midlo — another local gym ending its CrossFit affiliation — before he decided to open his own gym seven years ago.
McFerren said cutting ties was a no-brainer.
At CrossFit Pushin Weight in Powhatan, discussions are ongoing about what final action will be taken in terms of affiliation. But the gym posted a statement on its Facebook page Sunday denouncing Glassman’s comments, including a graphic with “CrossFit” crossed out of its name.
Co-owner Kara Silva said they didn’t want to stay silent until she and her two business partners figured out what the next steps will be, in a disaffiliation process that could be complicated in some ways.
“I want to come down firmly that we don’t support his comments, nor the complete lack of leadership,” she said.
One factor that may make the process easier for some is the operational freedom they have. Besides using the CrossFit name, there’s not much unified procedure. Gyms can implement their own CrossFit “Workout of the Day” each day for clients to complete.
Rowell said he doesn’t know of any gyms that follow the “Workout of the Day” programming from CrossFit’s main site.
For Rowell’s facility, the next step will be straightforward. He’ll rebrand the CrossFit class name and go from there.
McFerren will rename his gym.
“We’ll come up with a new name and we’ll move forward with it, and continue to build, grow, lift each other up,” he said.
According to Vox, CrossFit had about 15,000 affiliates as of late 2018. Just how much that number will continue to dwindle remains to be seen. Glassman issued a statement Sunday saying he made a mistake in the words he chose.
But it appears the damage has been done.
“There’s some things that just aren’t OK left alone. You just can’t,” McFerren said. “You just cannot. You can’t hide, you cannot be quiet. You have to be outspoken and be a leader in the community.
“And I think that’s what you’re seeing, is the leaders in the community, they’re making the right decisions.”
