“Dogwood Blossoms on the Avenue” is the winning T-shirt design for this year’s Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10k.
Sports Backers announced the winner on Wednesday after the public voted on three designs. The design incorporates dogwood blossoms, the turnaround at the halfway point of the race, and the row homes along the course.
Participants in the March 28 race will receive the shirt.
Sports Backers and the 10k will be the game-day sponsor for VCU’s 2 p.m. game against Rhode Island on Saturday. Along with promotions at the game, Sports Backers is giving away two four-packs of tickets to the game on the 10k Facebook page (www.facebook.com/UkropsMonumentAvenue10k/.
A bib design contest is being held for the Virginia529 Kids Run. Children 12-and-under can enter the contest at https://www.sportsbackers.org/events/virginia-529-kids-run/. Sports Backers said design entries must be on the official form and received by Feb. 8. The winner gets a prize pack from the Science Museum of Virginia that includes four general admission passes.
Sports Backers also announced an incentive program for participants to create teams. For more information, go to https://www.sportsbackers.org/events/monument-ave-10k/groups/.
Sports Backers is shooting for 25,000 participants this year. Entry fees are $35 for adults and $25 for youth 14-and-under. The fees increase on Jan. 16 to $40 for adults and $30 for youth.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.