In just four years, the Dominion Energy Charity Classic has already established itself as an annual destination for the PGA Tour Champions' top golfers.
Longtime pro Bobby Wadkins said the players, who get to set their own schedules, appreciate everything about the DECC.
"If they ever come here, they'll be here the next year," said Wadkins, who lives in Richmond. "That's the neat part - once we get them, we've got them."
The tournament's organizers celebrated a milestone on Thursday, announcing that the event, which gives its proceeds to local charities, donated $1.76 million during the 2019 event. That number nearly matches the $1.8 million raised during the tournament's first three years.
At a celebratory luncheon, Dominion Energy CEO Tom Farrell, whose company is the title sponsor, encouraged organizers to aim even higher in planning this year's event, which will take place in October.
Dominion and the Country Club of Virginia agreed to a 10-year extension with the tour in 2018, ensuring the event will return to Richmond for years to come.
DECC executive director Steve Schoenfeld, who has worked with other PGA Tour events, said the swift growth in Richmond has been a tribute to the community.
"We obviously have a decent idea what it takes to run a good golf tournament, but it takes a supportive community, and everything comes together nicely in Richmond," he said.
The event won the PGA Tour Champions Players Award for the tour's top event in three of the four years it has existed. Tour golfers vote on which event wins the award.
"They like to play in front of crowds, and Richmond does that - Richmond comes out," said Schoenfeld. "They like to feel the community spirit happening on the golf course. We have full galleries and hospitality rooms. So the players really do enjoy coming here."
Most PGA Tour events are organized as non-profits. There is no ownership group that takes revenue from the tournaments, which allows local events to choose where the money goes. The Tour boasts that it has donated over $3 billion to charities, more than every other pro sports league combined.
The DECC also raises funds through a "Birdies for Charity" program that allows local non-profits to solicit donations pegged to how many birdies golfers shoot during the tournament.
Having a famous name like Wadkins helps as well - he's already recruiting golfers for this year's tournament.
"The amount of money we've given to charity the last four years has been fantastic," he said. "All my friends that play and come to Richmond, they love the golf course; they love what we do for them. It's a win-win for the golfers and for Richmond."
