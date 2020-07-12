NoData

A race at Langley Speedway in 2009.

 2009, The Associated Press

Shawn Balluzzo, one of Virginia's most decorated short track drivers, died Saturday night after an accident during a race at Langley Speedway.

The track recently reopened after suspending its racing season for the coronavirus pandemic.

The track released the following statement:

"Our hearts are heavy this morning. Driver Shawn Balluzzo passed away following an incident during Saturday Night’s modified feature at Langley Speedway, leaving behind a championship legacy both on and off the track. He won the hearts of our fans with 11 track championships and a driving style that made him one of the most respected competitors we’ve ever known. The Langley Speedway family grieves at this terrible loss and offers our deepest condolences to his wife Terri and his three children. We ask that you respect the family’s privacy during this trying time."

