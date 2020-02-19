20190322_MET_STOMP_SL

Aniyah Winston (center) and Tyler McNeill pose for a photo after the Highland Springs cheer team won grand champion for the fourth year in a row at the 2019 National Stomp-n-Shake Championships on Saturday March 16, 2019.

 SHELBY LUM/TIMES-DISPATCH

The Richmond Times-Dispatch received five Top 10 finishes in the annual Associated Press Sports Editors awards, considered the top honors for sports journalism. The exact order of finish will be announced later in the spring.

The Times-Dispatch competes in the APSE's “B” category, the second largest of four circulation categories. There are 67 other newspapers from across the country in the category.

Staff writer John O'Connor won in the Breaking News category for his work covering the men's basketball coaching change at William & Mary.

Staff writer Eric Kolenich won two individual awards - he was acknowledged in the Feature Story category for his story on the murder of a football player at Norfolk State, and also won in the Projects category for his series on declining participation in high school football.

Sports editor Michael Phillips won in the Multimedia Category for cataloging the best Redskins press conferences of the past decade.

Kolenich and Shelby Lum won in Multimedia for their story and documentary video on the Highland Springs cheer team going for a fifth national championship.

Lum has won an APSE award each of the past four years. Kolenich and Phillips now each have five career APSE awards.

The APSE judges also gave honorable mention to the Times-Dispatch Sunday sports section and the "Legendary Athletes" special section. Honorable mention winners are the 11th-15th best in their categories.

The paper's five Top 10 nods surpassed the four that the Times-Dispatch received in the 2018 contest.

