The United States Collegiate Athletic Association announced Wednesday that it will bring its basketball championships to the area in 2021 and 2022.
The USCAA will bring 36 men's and women's teams to town across four divisions made up of small colleges, community colleges and junior colleges.
The tournament will take place March 7-11, 2021 and March 6-10, 2022, with games held at the VSU Multi-Purpose Center and Statesman Hall at Richard Bland College.
“We are thrilled to work with Richmond Region Tourism for the next generation of the USCAA’s Small College National Championships,” USCAA Executive Director Matt Simms said in a press release. “The first-class facility at Virginia State University, coupled with an outstanding destination featuring exceptional lodging, dining, and entertainment will make for an unmatched experience for small college student-athletes across the country.”
The tournament has been held at Penn State University for the past 11 years.
“We’re proud to work with so many great partners to bring a dynamic and highly-regarded event like the USCAA basketball tournament to the region,” wrote J.C. Poma, Director of Sports Relations at Richmond Region Tourism. “We can’t wait to cheer on 36 of the best small college basketball teams as they play at a world-class facility on the campus of VSU.”
The Apprentice School, located in Newport News, is the closest team to Richmond currently ranked by the USCAA.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.