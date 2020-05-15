Children of all ages love to play with friends, but it can be difficult for those who can’t quite do what the others are doing.
For coach Mike McGrath of River City Inclusive Gymnastics, the challenge of involving kids and adults with special needs is something he is passionate about and takes seriously.
McGrath is a former special education teacher who saw a need for a program that opened those doors. He realized that kids their peers with special needs to play with them and wanted to include them, but the teachers didn’t have the time to facilitate it appropriately because they had too many kids to watch after.
“I feel like we brought the playground inside, and we’re giving everyone a chance to use our equipment to the best of their ability,” McGrath said. “It could just be touching the mat to rolling on the mat or touching the balance beam or walking on the balance beam, it’s whatever their ability is.”
River City Inclusive Gymnastics started in 2016 and became a non-profit organization two years later with the help from parents and friends getting involved and spreading the word. The program shares a space with River City Youth Fitness, which is located in Goochland County (Manakin-Sabot).
The program runs in eight-week cycles, and during that time children and adults with similar needs can play in an obstacle course format. This allows the most opportunities for movement, with less standing and waiting around, which can be difficult.
He has over 100 athletes in the program, with more on the waiting list.
“My brother’s kids went to [River City Youth Fitness], and my brother has a really big mouth - in a good way - and [said], you should come and talk to the owner and work with him and you all can figure something out,” McGrath said. “We talked and he and I came up with what to do.”
The program’s focus is fitness and gymnastics for all individuals, but the classes are specifically tailored to meet the needs of individuals with special needs.
About 50% of the athletes in the program are on the autism spectrum and about 40% have down syndrome. The remaining 10% is a variety of needs ranging from traumatic brain injury, Cerebral Palsy and generic disorders. The program also has a small percentage of people that would be considered neurotypical, meaning they don’t have a disability or special needs.
“We always want everyone to come and try a class first because we want to make sure it’s a good fit for the parents, and the athlete and for us.” McGrath said. “We don’t turn anyone away. If the parents are willing for us to have their kid, we are willing to do it.”
Coming from teaching in a special education classroom, McGrath grew frustrated at the focus on state assessments.
Even though his students were making progress, and were meeting their educational plan goals, they weren’t going to meet state requirements, which McGrath thought was unfair. So, with his program, parents can see their child's success instantly.
“We should be celebrating their success no matter what,” McGrath said. "That success is as minor as following directions, which is a lot of what we are doing, or catching on to what the group is doing and staying with the group and not running away.”
Since the coronavirus pandemic closed down gyms, McGrath still reaches out to his athletes. The gym has a regular email blast that it sends out weekly and has been posting videos to a Facebook page. Most recently, McGrath started doing Zoom workouts until everyone can get back in the gym.
“I think everyone got a kick out of it, getting to see everyone on a computer,” McGrath said.
Even though McGrath’s program is small and not well known, he wants to see continued growth in the number of new people joining River City Inclusive Gymnastics, and for people to continue spreading the word.
In the future, McGrath would like to open his own facility, where his staff can run as many classes a week as there is a demand.
“We can have as much differentiated equipment for the different needs of everybody that there’s a demand for, and it seems to me that the demand is out there,” he said.
He added that he would love to teach people what he is doing so that they can do it in other places.
“I feel like what we are doing is super helpful and it would be nice to share what I’m doing with different people in other areas,” he said.
