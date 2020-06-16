Wednesday’s TV

AUTO RACING

11 a.m. and 8 p.m. — MASN2, NHRA: Pomona, Calif.

7 p.m. — FS1, Cup: 2011 Aaron’s 499

Midnight — FS1, NHRA: 2019 Auto Club Finals

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

9 a.m. — MLB, March 31, 2011: Milwaukee at Cincinnati

9:30 — MASN, 1983 ALCS Game 1: Chicago Cubs at Baltimore

11 — MLB, 2011 NLDS Game 5: Arizona at Milwaukee

12:30 p.m. — MASN, 1983 ALCS Game 2: Chicago Cubs at Baltimore

1 — MLB, 2011 ALCS Game 2: Detroit at Texas

3 — MLB, 2011 World Series Game 6: Texas at St. Louis

4 — MASN, 1983 ALCS Game 3: Baltimore at Chicago White Sox

7 — MASN, 1983 ALCS Game 4: Baltimore at Chicago White Sox

NBA

4 p.m. — NBA, 2020: San Antonio at New Orleans

6 — NBA, 2010 Finals Game 7: Boston at L.A. Lakers

9 — NBA, 2010 Finals Game 2: Boston at L.A. Lakers

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Noon, ACCN, 2011 Big East semifinal: Louisville at Notre Dame

2 p.m. — ESPNU, 2020: Oregon at Arizona

4 — ESPNU, 2020: Kansas at Baylor

6 — ACCN, 2011: Clemson at N.C. State

10 — ACCN, 2011: North Carolina at Duke

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

11 a.m. and midnight — ESPNU, Oct. 19, 2019: Michigan at Penn State

2 p.m. — ACCN, 1998: North Carolina at N.C. State

8 — ACCN, 2008: Mississippi at Wake Forest

COLLEGE BASEBALL

7 a.m. — ESPNU, 2015 World Series: LSU at CSU Fullerton

nhl

8 a.m. — NHL, 2017 playoffs: Anaheim at Edmonton

10 — NHL, Nov. 20, 2018: Edmonton at San Jose

2 p.m. — NHL, March 1, 2009: Tampa Bay at Calgary

4 — NHL, 1991 playoffs: Calgary at Edmonton

6 — NHL, 1989 Stanley Cup Final Game 6: Calgary at Montreal

8 — NHL, April 9, 1993: Pittsburgh at N.Y. Rangers

10 — NBCSW, 2015 Winter Classic: Chicago at Washington

SOCCER

12:55 p.m. — NBCSN, Premier: Sheffield United at Aston Villa

3:10 — NBCSN, Premier: Arsenal at Manchester City

TENNIS

3 p.m. — MASN2, 2019 Champions Cup

