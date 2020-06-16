Wednesday’s TV
AUTO RACING
11 a.m. and 8 p.m. — MASN2, NHRA: Pomona, Calif.
7 p.m. — FS1, Cup: 2011 Aaron’s 499
Midnight — FS1, NHRA: 2019 Auto Club Finals
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
9 a.m. — MLB, March 31, 2011: Milwaukee at Cincinnati
9:30 — MASN, 1983 ALCS Game 1: Chicago Cubs at Baltimore
11 — MLB, 2011 NLDS Game 5: Arizona at Milwaukee
12:30 p.m. — MASN, 1983 ALCS Game 2: Chicago Cubs at Baltimore
1 — MLB, 2011 ALCS Game 2: Detroit at Texas
3 — MLB, 2011 World Series Game 6: Texas at St. Louis
4 — MASN, 1983 ALCS Game 3: Baltimore at Chicago White Sox
7 — MASN, 1983 ALCS Game 4: Baltimore at Chicago White Sox
NBA
4 p.m. — NBA, 2020: San Antonio at New Orleans
6 — NBA, 2010 Finals Game 7: Boston at L.A. Lakers
9 — NBA, 2010 Finals Game 2: Boston at L.A. Lakers
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Noon, ACCN, 2011 Big East semifinal: Louisville at Notre Dame
2 p.m. — ESPNU, 2020: Oregon at Arizona
4 — ESPNU, 2020: Kansas at Baylor
6 — ACCN, 2011: Clemson at N.C. State
10 — ACCN, 2011: North Carolina at Duke
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
11 a.m. and midnight — ESPNU, Oct. 19, 2019: Michigan at Penn State
2 p.m. — ACCN, 1998: North Carolina at N.C. State
8 — ACCN, 2008: Mississippi at Wake Forest
COLLEGE BASEBALL
7 a.m. — ESPNU, 2015 World Series: LSU at CSU Fullerton
nhl
8 a.m. — NHL, 2017 playoffs: Anaheim at Edmonton
10 — NHL, Nov. 20, 2018: Edmonton at San Jose
2 p.m. — NHL, March 1, 2009: Tampa Bay at Calgary
4 — NHL, 1991 playoffs: Calgary at Edmonton
6 — NHL, 1989 Stanley Cup Final Game 6: Calgary at Montreal
8 — NHL, April 9, 1993: Pittsburgh at N.Y. Rangers
10 — NBCSW, 2015 Winter Classic: Chicago at Washington
SOCCER
12:55 p.m. — NBCSN, Premier: Sheffield United at Aston Villa
3:10 — NBCSN, Premier: Arsenal at Manchester City
TENNIS
3 p.m. — MASN2, 2019 Champions Cup
