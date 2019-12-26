Independence Bowl Football

Louisiana Tech’s J’Mar Smith celebrates with teammates after the Bulldogs won the Independence Bowl. Smith accounted for both touchdowns in the 14-0 win.

 THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

SHREVEPORT, La. — J’Mar Smith threw a touchdown pass and had a late scoring run to help Louisiana Tech beat Miami 14-0 on Thursday night in the only shutout in the Independence Bowl’s 44-game history.

Louisiana Tech (10-3) hit double-digit victories for the first time since 1984 and ran its postseason winning streak to six. Miami (6-7) completed its second losing season in 12 years.

Smith connected with Israel Tucker on a 26-yard touchdown strike on a screen pass in the second quarter, capping a 13-play, 91-yard drive. Smith added an 8-yard scoring run with 1:15 left.

Bulldogs running back Justin Henderson was selected the most outstanding offensive player after rushing for 95 yards on 22 carries. Smith completed 13 of 28 passes for 163 yards with one interception.

The teams set a game record with 18 punts, with both tying the single-club record of nine.

During bowl week, Hurricanes coach Manny Diaz said the “plan” wasn’t to play three quarterbacks. Sure enough, Miami played three quarterbacks — Jarren Williams, Tate Martell, N’Kosi Perry — and found no success. None of the three threw for 100 yards.

