Maggie Walker excelled in the boys relays and two local freshmen, Devin Naoroz and Riley Bridgman, shined in individual events at the Class 3 swimming championships.
The Maggie Walker boys won the 200-yard medley relay and the 400 freestyle relay. Freshman Devin Naoroz claimed the 100 backstroke for the Green Dragons with a time of 50.68.
“To do great in states, that was our goal and I think we accomplished it,” Naoroz said.
Naoroz started swimming in first grade and was swimming year-round the next year. He has been with NOVA since seventh grade, along with senior teammates Henry Paulson and Noah Ratliff.
Paulson finished third in the 50 freestyle for the Green Dragons.
“Maggie Walker’s team spirit is amazing, so it’s really motivating to be on this team,” Naoroz said.
Naoroz’s 50.68 time was 1.45 off the meet record, a mark he hopes to break in the near future. “I’m close to the meet record and my goal is to get at least one high school record before the end of high school,” he said.
One Colonial Heights swimmer qualified for the finals, freshman Riley Bridgman.
Bridgman clocked 1:03.21 in the 100 breaststroke, a time that is .26 off the meet record.
“I knew that I wanted to win states. I thought I could if I pushed myself because I looked at the results last year,” Bridgman said.
“Tonight, I just went out and swam my hardest,” she said. “It was really exciting because I worked hard.”
Bridgman started swimming when she was 4 and began to swim year-round when she was 10. Now in her first year in high school, she has her goals set.
“Next year, I hope to break the Class 3 record, and by my senior year, I hope to break the Virginia High School [League] record.”
The Class 3 diving events will take place on Saturday. The team winners will be calculated following the events.
CLASS 2
Boys
Teams: Radford 277, Virginia 276, Bruton 213, Strasburg 168, Clarke 168, East Rockingham 133, Madison 128, Chilhowie 120, Marion 80, James River (Buchanan) 77, Nandua 55, Central 52, Lancaster 51, Graham 48, Giles 46, Altavista 39, Appomattox 37, Middlesex 36, Stonewall Jackson 36, Alleghany 34, Fort Chiswell 33, Patrick Henry (Glade Spring) 24, Poquoson 23, Martinsville 17, Thomas Jefferson 16, Tazewell 15, Rye Cove 13, Glenvar 13, George Wythe (Wytheville) 9, Prince George 5, Galax 1
Events: 200 MR: Virginia (Van Nostrand, Gobble, Moser, White) 1:44.24; 200 Free: Sprigg (Bruton) 1:42,29; 200 IM: Sprincis (Clarke) 2:04.28; 50 Free: Hall (Bruton) 22.51; 1m diving: Cosmato (Radford) 376.25; 100 Fly: Sprigg (Bruton) 50.72; 100 Free: Gobble (Virginia) 48.78; 500 Free: King (Fort Chiswell) 5:01.71; 200 FR: Virginia (Gobble, White, Moser, Van Nostrand) 1:32.50; 100 Back: Liverman (Middlesex) 56.88; 100 Breast: Wintersgill (Madison) 1:02.72; 400 FR: Bruton (Homer, Sanders, Hall, Sprigg) 3:30.41
Girls
Teams: Glenvar 242, Bruton 232, Virginia 167, George Wythe (Wytheville) 164, Strasburg 161, Marion 148, Radford 141, Tazewell 127, East Rockingham 89, Alleghany 79, Madison 75, Graham 71, Galax 65, Clarke 59, Prince Edward 53, James River (Buchanan) 48, Nandua 44, Union 40, Appomattox 34, Poquoson 34, Patrick Henry (Glade Spring) 32, Gate City 29, Altavista 20, Parry McCluer 20, Lancaster 16, Ridgeview 13, Central 9, Middlesex 5, Chilhowie 3
Events: 200 MR: Bruton (Anderson, Check, Lynch, Randall) 1:55.63; 200 Free: Llamas (Galax) 1:56.34; 200 IM: Robinson (George Wythe) 2:10.42; 50 Free: Griffith (Glenvar) 25.75; 1 mtr diving: Fox (East Rockingham) 386.45; 100 Fly: Cusano (Union) 55.22; 100 Free: Dunkenberger (Glenvar) 54.12; 500 Free: Sprincis (Clarke) 5:12.65; 200 FR: George Wythe (Robinson, Puckett, Gomez, Dalton) 1:48.31; 100 Back: Cusano (Union) 56:87; 100 Breast: Robinson (George Wythe) 1:08.84; 400 FR: Bruton (Randall, Check, Anderson, Lynch) 3:47.26
