So we begin the 12 Days of the Woodman, some of my favorite columns over a 40-year career with the Richmond News Leader and Richmond Times-Dispatch. I begin today with a driveway donnybrook between the two older Notorious Woody Brothers. My family has given me great column ideas over the years, mostly by their actions. And they've always been good sports when I've put them in the paper. This was published March 2, 1995.
He storms into the house, slams the door and yells, "Cheater."
And the problem is?
"Nothing," he yells, now near tears. Life's good then?
"Whenever I get ahead, he changes the rules," he says.
He's so mad he can't stand still. Who is the cause of all this rage? His big brother, of course.
A few minutes later, in walks the usual suspect. He's cool, calm, collected, seemingly unaware of the cyclone of anger he helped create.
"What's up?" he says.
We were discussing that. Your name came up.
"Me? What did I do?" he says, managing to look innocent and smug all at once.
A job description for older brothers would read something like this: must be domineering, at times even a bully. Must be able to say, with a straight face and a touch of haughtiness in his voice, "I was just trying to help the little squirt. Too bad he's not smart enough to appreciate it."
"I used to always play with my older brothers," said Daryl Oliver, 18 and a freshman guard on the University of Richmond basketball team. "It was kind of wild. Most of the time, I couldn't score because they were so much bigger than me. And they didn't take any pity on me. They'd block my shots. They'd steal the ball."
Oliver's brother, Anthony, 24, played basketball for Virginia. His brother, Pernell, 20, plays middle linebacker for Catawba College.
On almost every college team, you'll find someone's little brother. And invariably, that little brother will tell you how his big brother used to beat the daylights out of him in every game, and how much that has helped him now.
"There were plenty of times when I got so mad, I'd punt the (basket)ball and just give up and go in the house," said Kurt Axe, Randolph-Macon's point guard. "But he'd make me come out again . . . so he could beat up on me some
more. "But he never let me back down."
At least Axe's brother, Ryan, who was three years ahead of Kurt in school, let Axe get away.
"I never got a chance to get inside," Oliver said. "They (his brothers) wouldn't let me. They knew my mother would be upset."
But about all parents can do with these sibling situations is make sure blunt objects are kept out of reach of everyone involved. And offer this advice: Either quit playing with your big brother, or get used to it. Eventually things will even out. It requires patience.
"It wasn't until my junior year in high school," Oliver said of his day of reckoning with Pernell.
Axe was a junior or senior in high school before he pulled even with his older brother.
"I'm glad I went through that," Axe said. "It's not something you think about at the time, but competitively and with my skills, it helped me as much as anything.
"I had the opportunity to watch him go through things before I had to go through them. He helped me learn all the things I needed to know. Even now when I have a question about anything, he's one of the people I go to right
away." That's not so hard to understand.
Several hours after that driveway donnybrook, the younger brother who had been so outraged was in his room, playing basketball on the goal stationed in front of his closet . . . with his big brother.
They shook the house with their jumping, shouted, "Jam," with each shot, talked and laughed. They told each other things they rarely consider sharing with their parents.
You might not convince them of this when they're locked in combat on the driveway basketball court, but they're lucky to have one another.
