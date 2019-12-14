When I saw the Rainbow Games were taking place at the Arthur Ashe Center, I decided to visit and see if I could find a column topic. What I found is memorable athletic feats occur in surprising places. This column appeared March 22, 1995.
Coaches talk stress and players talk pressure, but how does the stress of the NCAA basketball tornament compare to the stress of waking every morning and knowing that this day, and every day forever, will be spent in a wheelchair?
Coaches talk character and mental toughness and players talk about overcoming adversity, but who comes closer to meeting or exceeding expectations -- the finely-conditioned athlete or the athlete who, with the aid of crutches, stands at the line for the long jump, goes one inch on his first try and comes back again and goes six inches the next time?
The Rainbow Games, athletic competition for young people with physical disabilities, rolled into town last weekend. Many of the participants were in wheelchairs, on crutches or using walkers. Some were blind. Others had cerebral palsy.
It was impossible to see these young Rainbow athletes and the effort they put into their competition and not compare them to the players and coaches in the NCAA basketball tournament.
"They might appreciate life a lot more than the athletes in the NCAA tournament,'' said Jason Leahey, a junior at J.R. Tucker High School, and a volunteer at the Rainbow Games.
It's difficult to say just how much anyone appreciates life. The fun of athletics at the highest level comes from competing and winning. What occurs to make that possible is rarely an experience in pleasure.
The smartest athletes don't accept scholarships because they expect to have fun. They accept them as a means to an end, and that end can either be a professional contract or an education.
And it is a remarkable accomplishment when one of these athletes, with the game at stake and millions watching, hits the winning basket or calmly sinks the winning free throws. Some say it takes a great deal of courage to succeed in such situations, and perhaps it does.
But even when you fail -- if you're Chris Webber or Lawrence Moten and call a timeout you don't have and maybe cost your team a game or the national championship -- the next day, there still is an adoring public ready to forgive and console you. There are other games ahead and millions of dollars to be earned.
But what if you're 17, you're in a wheelchair and you've already undergone surgery seven or eight times to correct a plethora of congenital problems? The day after the Rainbow games, who, save your family, is there to cheer you on?
At the end of a long day Saturday, Kelly Clendenin, her body swaying, her arms pumping to the music that was playing, rolled over to Michael Blydenburgh.
Clendenin, 16 and a Tucker student, was a volunteer and Blydenburgh, age 6, was her partner.
In a matter of seconds, Blydenburgh was up, in his walker, and he and Clendenin were off on a jaunt around the Ashe Center.
This not might sound like such remarkable stuff, except that Clendenin was not just any volunteer. She was the one in a wheelchair.
Two years ago, Clendenin was skiing when she fell and suffered a spinal cord injury.
"T-11 (the 11th thoracic vertebra),'' she said matter of factly.
Her enthusiasm, however, seems untouched. Kelly Clendenin is worth knowing.
Few of us understand or comprehend the type of courage it takes to face life knowing there is no such thing as an easy, or even routine, day.
"These kids,'' said Noreen Wilson, Tucker student, Clendenin's friend and a volunteer at the Rainbow Games, "concentrate on what they have and not on what they don't have.''
How many other athletes, or any of us for that matter, can say that?
