When I was about 6 years old, my family went on a weekend trip from Roanoke to Abingdon.
About the time we reached Wytheville, I became carsick. Aside from disgusting my family, I also ruined my “Tom and Jerry” comic book. To me, watching “Tom and Jerry” go in the trash can was as crushing as getting carsick was embarrassing. The following Monday, my mother and I were coming home from church-choir practice. We boarded a city bus, and there in the back was my father, coming home from work. As we sat down next to him, he smiled and handed me a brown paper bag.
Inside was a “Tom and Jerry” comic book.
That is how I always will remember my father: young, handsome, smiling, squeezing an extra dime out of the family’s tight budget to buy a comic book for me on his lunch hour.
We buried my father last Friday. His ashes were placed in a cemetery plot a half-mile from his house, under a towering maple tree in the heart of his beloved Roanoke.
A brief illness spared him the anguish of a long, painful ending and gave us just enough time to adjust to the idea that we were losing him. I’m not sure you ever really adjust to that idea, though.
My father was a family man, a railroad man and a sportsman.
I can’t remember a time when he didn’t hold two jobs, and the second one always involved sports. In football and basketball season, he worked part-time in the sports department at the Roanoke newspaper. In the summer, he umpired — first fast-pitch softball, then Little League baseball.
My father made my brief but enjoyable youth baseball career possible.
When I was cut from the junior high basketball team in the seventh grade, my father called a friend who coached a sandlot team and asked if he could find room for me on his squad. He did. We won the championship, and I got the playing experience I needed.
My father bought my first baseball bat for me, gave me my first set of golf clubs and practically every golf club I’ve had since. He got my first basketball for me, taught me how to shoot pool, how to score a baseball game and how to keep score in bowling.
He took me to my first major league baseball game, my first college basketball game, my first college football game and to countless high school football games on fall Friday nights.
He was an excellent high school athlete, something he never mentioned to any of us, and became an avid and accomplished golfer and bowler.
He came from the generation that survived the depression, witnessed several major wars, gave an honest-day’s work without complaining — even if their jobs weren’t always enjoyable — and enjoyed practically every minute of retirement.
He had a good life.
Last week, after we had spent an arduous day making funeral arrangements, my family was kind enough and understanding enough to let me slip away for a bicycle ride. I needed the exercise and the diversion.
Somehow, I managed to make it to the top of Mill Mountain.
When I returned to my parents’ house, I walked in, sweaty, spent and feeling a bit better.
Had he been there, had he been comfortably ensconced in his recliner, I know what my father would have said.
“Where you been?”
“Rode up Mill Mountain.”
Then, as he was shaking his head from side to side, he would have said affectionately, “I don’t know about that, son.”
I know this.
My brother and I had a wonderful father, my mother had a loving husband, and countless people in Roanoke had a good friend.
We will miss him forever.
