University of Richmond Hall of Famer Brian Jordan visited town this weekend for the Flying Squirrels Hot Stove Banquet. He touched on baseball and largely spoke about playing football, giving up the game, and a former teammate who went from backup quarterback to Hall of Famer.
Question: You were a two-sport star at Richmond, but did you to start to realize you could do both professionally?
Answer: In ‘88, we actually played the Richmond Braves in an exhibition game and that game right there got me drafted in the first round by the Cardinals because the scout was there and we were facing Derek Lilliquist, their top prospect. This is when they had Dave Justice, Mark Lemke, and all these guys one step away from the big leagues, and I had a fantastic baseball game. I hit a home run and came close to hitting for the cycle that game.
Right after that game, a Cardinals scout came up to me and said “we want to draft you and it’s probably going to be in the first round.” I was like really? OK, but I have got to play another year of football and just wanted to let you know that because my dream was to play two professional sports.
Question: When you went to the Falcons, you weren’t the only two-sport athlete. What was it like playing with Deion Sanders?
Answer: When Atlanta picked me up, it was the rookie year for both of us, so I was on injured reserve for the first six weeks for the Falcons and I had a chance to watch him in practice. It was like it was Deion Sanders and everybody else.
Now, that’s how bad the Falcons were at that time, but I mean he was phenomenal.
We had a great time and [Jerry] Glanville really came in and turned it around. He brought the discipline, and by my third year, we made the playoffs and lost to the Redskins, who went on to win the Super Bowl.
Question: I looked it up that in your time with Atlanta your backup quarterback was Brett Favre. What do you remember about him?
Answer: He stood out to many of us, especially to Deion and myself, because he used to run the scout team so we would have to try to intercept his [passes], and I’ll tell you he used to throw some missiles. ... He had that cocky attitude. He could throw the ball and just look like he was having fun. We knew he was going to be good, but the fact that him and Glanville clashed, I couldn’t believe we traded him, but I am happy for him to go on and have a Hall of Fame career, I loved it.
Question: When you signed your second contract with St. Louis, you gave up football. How hard was it and knowing now what’ve we’ve learned about concussions and CTE, how do you look back on it?
Answer: Looking at it today, I’m glad I got out after three years, but at the time, it was really tough because I’d just become an alternate in the Pro Bowl. I was just starting to take off. I was learning a lot from Deion. We were having lot of fun, but it’s tough because the Cardinals came calling.
The wanted me out of football and they made a commitment and I said let me give it a three-year shot and see what happens.
Question: You gave up football the same year as when Bo Jackson suffered his career-ending injury in football. Was that an influence on you giving up the game?
Answer: Exactly. Because Bo Jackson to me was the best athlete I’ve ever seen in my life and physical, the mental part of it, he was a beast.
But when he went down on a tackle that wasn’t even that great, when I saw that, I was like “woah.”
I had a great conversation with Bo just about three years ago, and we sat down to chat and he was going to give up football after that year. He promised his mom he would play three years and give it up.
But to come back from what he did, that is the greatest athlete I’ve ever seen.
Question: You played around and with some great players. Who were some players who pushed you to be better?
Answer: Of course, Deion, I just admired the way he went about the game. In baseball, John Smoltz. He’s just such a great competitor. In the offseason, we play basketball, compete in ping-pong, and there’s golf. He’s such a competitor and he’s unbelievable.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.