Each day we’ll turn this page over to one of our sports writers to share behind-the-scenes stories from their years with The Times-Dispatch and News Leader. Howard Owen was sports news editor, sports editor and then deputy managing editor at The Times-Dispatch from 1978 to 2006. He also is the author of 19 novels, many of them set in Richmond.
Bill Millsaps hired me as assistant sports editor of the Times-Dispatch in October 1978. I had been sports editor of three smaller dailies before that. The T-D was my second home for the next 28 years, the majority of my working life. I followed Saps as sports editor in 1992 and then moved on to deputy managing editor for Sports, Flair and special sections in 1996, a job I held for another decade.
Sports and writing were my passions from early on, and the T-D let me do that most wonderful thing. It let me spend my working life around games and words.
Here are some of the memories that stick with me:
The Golden Age
We didn’t appreciate it at the time, but the years from 1992 until around the turn of the century were as good as it got for print journalists in Richmond.
Media General merged the afternoon News Leader with the morning Times-Dispatch in 1992. Times were still good enough and management was humane enough that only a handful of staffers at the two papers were laid off. The result was the kind of depth that any newsroom craved.
When I became sports editor at the time of the merger, we had duplicates in most areas of coverage. Two ACC/University of Virginia beat writers. Two guys covering Virginia Tech, VCU, the University of Richmond, you name it. The two staffs had been sworn, if artificial, enemies, striving to get the story first. I believe there were 27 full-time sports department employees in our new merged operation.
The grace with which people handled new assignments humbled me. Guys like Vic Dorr Jr., Mike Hyland and Fred Jeter embraced their new assignments. Dorr especially gave us the kind of coverage of women’s sports that we had never had before. Jack Berninger, my buddy at Associated Press Sports Editors conventions and second in command in News Leader sports, set the example and helped make us the newsroom’s shining light of peace and harmony.
One of our greatest opportunities was the fact that we now had two fine outdoors writers, Garvey Winegar from the T-D and Henry Christner from the News Leader.
To justify this, we had to get creative.
A summer on the James: Not long after we merged, we sent Winegar on a road trip. Well, actually it was a river trip. The company bought him a canoe, which became known as the Times-Dispatch Navy, and persuaded him to paddle it from the headwaters of the James, up near the West Virginia border, down to Richmond.
We never got the canoe back, but we got our money’s worth. All summer, Garvey took our readers along on a vicarious trip down the state’s signature river, some 230 miles of it. He would do a leg of the trip and write about it, then go back and do the next leg. He took his brother along for part of the voyage, and they entertained our readers while avoiding fisticuffs and gunfire. It was suggested that Garvey paddle on to Hampton Roads. He declined.
That’s a lot of counties: Shortly after the river adventure, we got Garvey and Henry involved in another outdoors project. This one took almost two years.
We tasked them with writing an outdoors-oriented story from each of Virginia’s counties, from Accomack on the Eastern Shore to Lee on the Kentucky border, one a week for 95 weeks. We called it Step Outside.
We wondered if every county had a story. Arlington, the state’s most urban county, seemed as if it might be a challenge. But then Garvey reminded us that Arlington is bounded by a rather significant river.
The series had barely gotten started when residents of as-yet-featured counties started writing us with suggestions. We could have doubled up and done each county again, although Garvey and Henry probably were weary of discovering their state by that time.
Too soon, staffers left or retired, and the sports staff eventually shrank back to a much more economical size. Of that staff in 1992, only John O’Connor, Tim Pearrell, Stan Cary and Vince Shaw remain.
It was good while it lasted.
One hot story
On a warm May evening in 1989, the Times-Dispatch building almost burned down.
Many of us were on the third floor putting out the two-star (the first of three editions) when a loud explosion shook the building. We saw flames leaping as high as our windows. We did not need a fire alarm to encourage us to vacate the premises.
Outside, we learned that an underground transformer alongside the Fourth Street side of the building had exploded. Some first-floor windows were blown out and the pressroom seemed in danger.
The guys (and they were all guys) putting out the sports section stood as close to the conflagration as the fire department would allow. Danny Finnegan, Stan Cary, Bill Bain and I, along with others, watched with the rapt attention of 5-year-olds at a Diamond fireworks display.
Also with us was Skip Wood, a recently hired high school sports writer who would die far too young last year. Skip was there because he’d just come into the building after a prep sports event. Skip probably was more interested in the fire than the rest of us. When he came in from his assignment, he had found a parking space on 4th Street –– right beside the transformer.
We watched as the fire blazed, wondering when Skip’s car was going to explode like they do in the movies.
It never happened. As it turned out, Skip had driven in with the gas gauge so close to empty that the car never ignited. It just kind of melted into the pavement like the Wicked Witch of the West in “The Wizard of Oz.”
There was a Times-Dispatch on people’s doorsteps or thereabouts the next morning. Either that morning or the next, we ran a photo of Skip’s frying automobile. The cutline writer, not feeling Skip’s pain, entitled it “Chariot of Fire.” Others were more amused than Skip, who had just made his final payment on the deceased vehicle.
Whole lotta shakin’
Later that same eventful year, we survived an earthquake. Actually, the earthquake was a continent away, and by “survived,” I mean we got a story out of it.
Bill Millsaps was covering the World Series, as he had for many years. It was a Bay Area series between the Oakland A’s and the San Francisco Giants. Game 3 was near starting time at Candlestick Park. The sports desk crew had the TV warmed up. Suddenly, the screen went blank, and then somebody at the network’s control center came on and told the viewers there had been an earthquake and that it had damaged the ballpark.
We waited anxiously for some time for Saps to call and tell us he was OK. Yes, children, there was a time before cellphones. He couldn’t just call or text us from the swaying press box. He had to find a public phone.
He finally reached us, after he had ensured that his wife, Nancy, then pregnant with Camerian, was safe. There was a lot of background noise. Saps was at a phone in front of a line of anxious fans all wanting to let their loved ones know they were not dead.
Saps, being a pro, didn’t let their impatience and glares deter him. He dictated an entire story to me off the top of his head, probably in less than 20 minutes. I don’t remember having to change a thing.
Fish tale: Many of us who were only familiar with fish that came fried with tartar sauce were not prepared for the Bassmaster Classic. For four years starting in 1988, this bass-fishing Super Bowl was conducted on the James River east of Richmond.
The sport did not seem to us to be spectator-friendly. Anglers in very fast boats sped off down the James, caught fish, kept them in a live well and then came back with their catch. The venue stretched for many watery miles. How, we wondered, are fans going to feel the vibe?
That’s when we became aware of fish weigh-ins. At the end of the day, every day, the contestants were towed into the Richmond Coliseum in their boats so that spectators could see who had the most bass poundage. Beforehand, I might have guessed the attendance would be a thousand or so.
I would have been wrong. The Coliseum was packed. Some of the biggest crowds the now-shuttered structure drew in that era were the ones who came to watch fish get weighed. Not caught. Weighed.
The favorites
Favorite ballparks? The semifinalists: Camden Yards, Fenway Park, Wrigley Field, the Siegel Center, Scott Stadium, Michie Stadium at West Point, the old RFK Stadium, the racetrack at Saratoga Springs. The winner: Fenway.
Favorite ballpark food: The half-smokes at Ben’s Chili Bowl at Nationals Park (Grab plenty of napkins).
Favorite events I covered: 1976 Atlantic Coast Conference men’s basketball tournament in Landover, Md., when a greatly overmatched University of Virginia team beat three ranked opponents in a row to win their first ACC tournament. The 1974 NCAA semifinals, when North Carolina State beat invincible UCLA and Bill Walton in double overtime to end the Bruins’ streak of seven consecutive national titles.
Favorite boss: The aforementioned Bill Millsaps. I worked for him for 27 of my 28 years in Richmond. Charismatic, talented, good-natured and loyal are four of the adjectives that come to mind. I think we might have had one argument in 27 years. He left us this year, and he is greatly missed.
In conclusion
The late Roy Proctor, long-time theater critic for the News Leader and the Times-Dispatch, told me once that a man advised him that the key to success was a good bed, a good marriage and a good job.
The bed’s pretty good. The other two have been outstanding.
