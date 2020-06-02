About this series
Each day we’ll turn this page over to one of our sports writers to share behind-the-scenes stories from their years with The Times-Dispatch and News Leader. Jack Berninger joined The Richmond News Leader in 1969. When The News Leader and Times-Dispatch merged in 1992, he became associate sports editor, then sports editor in 1995. He retired from the T-D sports department in 2006.
In the beginning: I didn’t have a goal of becoming a sports writer. In fact, I barely escaped English class as a senior at Williamsport (Pa.) High School. At American University, I wallowed in indecision. I also ran cross country. Our team was decent, and we scored a victory in some non-descript dual meet to start my first season.
A week later I picked up the school newspaper, The Eagle, to see what it had to say about us. Nothing. Zippo. So I went to the sports editor and complained. He said, “if you want something in the paper about cross country, you write it.”
So I did, and as they say, the rest is history. I covered sports for The Richmond News Leader from late 1969 until about 1976, then moved inside to become an editor. That short span provided a filing cabinet full of memories. Here are a few:
Mr. Excitement is born: The American Basketball Association tried desperately for years to compete with the established NBA. The Virginia Squires were part of that battle to sign star talent out of college. The Squires were born in Oakland as the Oaks, survived a year in D.C. as the Caps, then for the 1970-71 season, hopped across the Potomac and became the Virginia Squires, a state-wide franchise that included Richmond as one of the participating cities (Hampton, Norfolk and Roanoke were the others). I was assigned to cover them (along with area high schools).
The Squires had nice success that first year and advanced to the Eastern Division championship behind Charlie Scott, Jim Eakins, Fatty Taylor, Neil Johnson and others.
But the best, or at least the most excitement, was yet to come.
In the offseason, Squires owner Earl Foreman signed a virtual unknown, an undergraduate player out of UMass. And though I saw this 6-7 forward in many, many practices, he made his mark on the public — and on me — in pregame warm-ups for the first exhibition he played.
The site was Virginia State College, now university. The crowd was decent for an exhibition game. Most had come out of curiosity to see this new player. Others had wanted to see Scott and company. The Squires came out to warm up. At first, it was layup after layup.
Then Julius Erving, the rookie, became Dr. J, a player who could operate like no other at the time. He took the ball, then made a giant leap toward the backboard, pinned the ball on the backboard, did a 360 spin and slammed the ball through the net. The crowd roared. I thought, “How lucky am I to be covering this?”
His acrobatic, soaring style changed basketball and mesmerized Squires fans for two years before he was traded to the New York Nets for cash.
Blue collar, through and through: Moses Malone was one of a kind. More recruited than any high school player up to that time, the Petersburg High School star hated the recruiting process, which had few restrictions at the time. Moses eventually decided to skip college and become the first high school player to go directly to the pros.
At Petersburg, he was not called up to the varsity until playoff time his sophomore year. He dominated through several games before his team lost a late-round playoff game. That would be his last loss in high school.
I remember sitting and talking with him in the living room of his mother’s Petersburg home. Moses was modest, quiet and unpretentious. I have to admit I missed seeing him crawl out the window of his second floor bedroom to avoid the recruiting pressure that awaited him at all times. I also talked with him while sitting on the steps of Petersburg High. Sometimes hard to understand, he thoughtfully answered every question. I remember talking to his mother, Mary, at a local food drive-in where I had taken her to have lunch and learn about her son.
Highlights were many as I watched many of Petersburg’s 50 straight victories during his junior and senior years. Perhaps the most memorable moment was against Thomas Jefferson in the 1974 Central Region championship game at Virginia State’s gym.
TJ coach Dave Robbins knew his team would have its hands full against Moses and the other talented Crimson Wave players, but he went into the game with the idea of playing straight up. Petersburg came out in a surprise zone defense, and Robbins changed plans. He told point guard Arnold Henderson to hold the ball. The score was barely over single digits at halftime.
Sometime in the second half TJ tried to work the ball into the top of the key. Moses stepped in front of the TJ player, intercepted the pass and started down the floor. Just beyond midcourt, one player stood in the way of any easy layup for Moses.
Suddenly, and acting as though he were a 6-foot guard instead of the 6-10 power player he was, Moses did a wrap-around dribble, which sent the defender staggering backward and cleared the path for Moses to easily score. Neither team shot well after that, and Petersburg won 31-19.
Pack-Line defense: Long before UVA’s Tony Bennett made suffocating defense a path to championships, TJ’s Robbins came up with his own version, for at least one game.
In perhaps the most exciting, or at least most anticipated, area high school basketball game of that (or any) era, TJ and major rival Maggie Walker collided in a game in 1975 that was moved from TJ’s bandbox gym to the Richmond Coliseum because of the interest.
More than 12,000 fans came to see TJ’s Keith Valentine and Otis Fulton and Maggie Walker’s charismatic Clyde “The Glide” Austin, a future Harlem Globetrotter, and Rudy Cunningham. The energy level was high, emotions at fever pitch. Most of us so-called experts gave Walker a slight edge.
Robbins had a plan. Pack the defense behind the 3-point arc. Stay in the orange, that brilliant paint scheme that dominated each end of the court inside the arc. It worked. In a tense game and one that met all expectations, except those of the Walker fans, TJ won 60-56.
This came during the heyday of high school basketball in the area. Six straight years, Central Region teams won state championships at the highest level: 1971 — Maggie Walker; 1972 — Hopewell with Mike James; 1973 and 1974 Petersburg with Moses Malone and Tassels Taylor; 1975 — Thomas Jefferson; 1976 — Maggie Walker.
Then there was Benedictine. The Cadets won numerous Catholic League championships, including a run of 14 in a row from 1971-84. Those early ‘70s teams with John Kuester, Mark Crow and Bruce Ganey won 30 or more games several times. And for 43 years, Warren Rutledge coached the Cadets. His teams had 949 wins and 32 state championships.
Official scorer error: One season, I filled in as the Richmond Braves’ official scorekeeper for two weeks when News Leader beat writer Bill Deekins took vacation, and as Jerry Lindquist has written, some interesting stories have come out of the assignment.
Mine? My call on a play — a throw from third base to first — was an error. The R-Braves runner stared up at the press box and shook his fist. I thought that would be it. No such luck. As soon as the game ended, the player came charging into the press box, dropped his drawers and pointed to a round red spot on his left cheek. “That ball hit me; that ball was behind me,” he yelled. “I should have had a hit.” Did I change the decision? You bet.
Speaking of the R-Braves, I took some road trips when Deek was on vacations. We often traveled by bus. Former New York Mets outfielder Shaun Fitzmaurice, now with the R-Braves, and I would play bridge on the bus or in hotel rooms or lobby. Shaun and I formed a pretty good team and had great luck in penny games. We also learned a lot about each other. One item that came out was that he and I had dated the same girl in Williamsport, me in high school, he in 1965-66 when he was playing with the Williamsport Mets.
Beyond a track meet: In February 1976 when the TD’s John Packett and I (for the NL) traveled to Leningrad for the Richmond Newspapers-sponsored U.S.-Russia indoor track meet, the meet almost became secondary, though watching Richmond teenager Robbie Perkins compete in the 5,000-meter run against veteran international runners was a positive sight soon not forgotten.
The highlight, however, was standing on a corner of two ice-covered streets, trying to read a map that was printed only in Russian and have two young Russian men walk up and in perfect English ask if they could help us.
Sasha Karilsky Alexander — I’ve never forgotten his name — and his pal became friends to me, runner Wendy Knudson and our photographer, who soon left us because he thought the two Russians were sent to spy on us.
He might have been right, but having Sasha and his friend guide us for two days, then sit in an ice cream and wine shop discussing U.S. and Russia philosophies in a sane manner left an indelible mark from a sensational and educational trip.
Memory bursts: Most from my coverage time:
- Covering a 1970 Monday Night Football game at old Memorial Stadium in Baltimore and helping an unsteady Howard Cosell climb over press box seats and join Don Meredith and Keith Jackson in a makeshift TV booth.
- Talking with a shirtless Johnny Unitas after the Colts’ loss to Kansas City in that MNF game and thinking how this 37-year-old QB’s upper body made him look more like a 67-year-old.
- Covering Jane Mack in one of her many Richmond Women’s Golf Association championships and wondering how anyone could hit the ball that far.
- Watching Lee-Davis High School’s James Bunch manhandle people from his offensive line position and wondering if he had the goods to be a major college player one day. He became an All-American at Alabama.
- Covering John F. Kennedy standout linebacker Greg Pleasants and writing about how his long interception return for a TD was the only bright spot in a playoff loss. Years later, I went to a doctor by the same name. When I asked if he was the same person who player for Kennedy, he jumped up, ran to his office and returned with two framed stories I had written about him.
- Covering Squires night games in Norfolk and Hampton, then trying to stay awake while making the late-night drive back to Richmond.
- Watching Midlothian High’s Austin Smith trip and fall at the end of the first lap of the 1600-meter run in the Central Region outdoor championships then regain his feet to track down the lead pack and win the event.
- Watching Hermitage’s Mug Hedley, a good runner, turn in a great performance by finishing second in the state 2-mile run with a personal record time. The inspiring breakout performance was to honor his brother Nelson, who had died several years earlier from the effects of a heat stroke he suffered while running.
A man for all seasons: When I started at The News Leader in 1969, high school football was long finished for the year, so I never saw Douglas Freeman’s Barty Smith play at that level. He was a high school All-American, a big deal to this then wet-behind-the-ears sports writer. He also is one of the all-time four-sport high school stars from the Richmond area, maybe the best.
I had covered him in basketball (all-district) in which, at 6-4, 230, he was a force underneath, and track (he won the state discus and shot put titles his senior year) and baseball (first team all-region but second team and not first team All-Metro, a decision that Freeman baseball coach Wayne Hoy would never let me forget).
But football, never. I asked — actually, begged — my boss at The News Leader, Jennings Culley, to let me cover an afternoon freshmen game at the University of Richmond. First-year students were not yet eligible to participate in varsity sports at that time, so Barty was forced to play on what was then the old on-campus football stadium (Pitt Field), where Robins Stadium now stands.
And play he did. Few encountered such a force at running back. He played up to his size, now approaching 240 pounds. He bowled over people. He powered though left guard, right guard, through the tackles, knocking similar-sized lineman on their backsides. And those poor linebackers.
Barty was an NFL first-round draft pick in 1974, and he played seven years with the Green Bay Packers before his retirement.
I wasn’t a sports writer then, but I wish I had been: The date was Aug. 17, 1955. I was 11 and a proud member of the Knot Hole Gang of the Williamsport Grays, a Double-A team in the Eastern League.
The Reading Indians, on their way to the regular-season title, were in town for a doubleheader. Knot Hole Gang members received discounted ticket process, and for 25 cents, I got to see both games … and a whole lot more.
In the first game, Roger Maris, who six years later would break Babe Ruth’s single-season home run record, was playing the outfield for the Indians against Larry Shepherd’s fifth-place Grays, a Pirates farm team that always seemed to be in fifth place or lower.
A line drive was hit toward the gap and out of easy reach of Maris. He charged after it, trying to make a spectacular catch. Instead, he slammed into the wall, went through it and knocked that section of the fence down. Reports say it was the Hurr’s Dairy sign, and that the nose and tail of the cow were knocked away. Maris was taken out, but he played in the second game.
I don’t remember if he caught the ball or who won the games. I do know that it was one for the memory bank, one that would have been a highlight of my writing career, had I been a sports writer then.
