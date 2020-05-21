ABOUT THIS SERIES
Each day we’ll turn this page over to one of our sports writers to share behind-the-scenes stories. Mike Szvetitz spent the first 17 years of his 20-year career covering sports, namely college athletics. He was the sports editor of the Richmond Times-Dispatch from September 2014 until June 2017, when he became the paper’s managing editor.
I didn’t get into sports writing because I loved sports.
Well, I mean, I do love sports — always have. But that’s not what propelled me to make it a career. I just loved not working. I also like to talk and write about what I think — endless jibber-jabber that comes out of the spaces (and believe me, there are a lot of spaces) in my head. So to combine all of that into a career? Yes, please.
I never thought about becoming a thief, but being paid to cover sports is the closest thing to stealing I can think of.
After 17 years as a sportswriter, columnist and editor, Johnny Law finally caught up with me, and I became the managing editor of the Richmond Times-Dispatch three years ago. And I wouldn’t change it for anything.
But sports will always be in my blood. And anytime I get a chance to write or reminisce about my days on the beat, banging around the Southeast or country, from stadium to stadium, game to game, bar to bar ... sign me up.
Yes, please.
Best game I’ve covered: Hands down, it was the 2013 Iron Bowl. You remember: The Kick-6. Auburn’s Chris Davis returning a missed Alabama field goal 109 yards for a touchdown with 1 second left to beat undefeated Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide. I’ve written about it a few times.
However, less than two weeks before that Iron Bowl game, I would have told you the best game I ever covered was Auburn beating Georgia that same year when Ricardo Lewis caught a 73-yard touchdown pass with one hand after it was tipped by a UGA defensive back on fourth-and-forever. At least, that was the best finish ... until the Kick-6.
I still can’t believe the two best finishes came two weeks apart. I wrote after that Auburn-Georgia we would never see another finish like that one. The Prayer in Jordan-Hare was just too great, too crazy, too inconceivable. Nothing would top that. Two weeks later, I had to run a retraction.
Memorable quote: “I’d boo me.”
Auburn’s offensive coordinator in 2008 was Tony Franklin. He ran an offense called “The Tony Franklin System.” It was a spread, run-and-gun type offense, before it was really the “norm” in the SEC or anywhere, really. A few weeks into the season, Franklin’s “System” was broken. So much so, choruses of boos rang out during Auburn’s 14-12 win over Tennessee in Week 5, where the Tigers only mustered 226 yards of total offense.
I asked Franklin if he heard the boos and if they bothered him. I’ll never forget his response.
“If I was them, I’d boo,” he said. “I’d boo me. I’d be angry.”
The next week, Auburn lost to Vanderbilt. Franklin was fired two days later.
Most memorable athlete: Hardee (County) High School is located smack dab in the middle of nowhere central Florida. The locals call it Wachula. My first job out of college was to cover high school sports in three Florida counties: Hardee, Highlands and DeSoto. The only thing around any of the schools were orange groves or cattle farms. And heat. Oh, and sand.
But I loved going out to Hardee High to cover football games because I got to watch Caleb Skitka.
Skitka was a senior do-everything football player for Hardee in 2000. He played offensive line, linebacker and ran like a wild man down the field on kickoffs and punts. He was the toughest player I’ve ever covered. Period.
I remember when Hardee was playing at Frostproof High School that year, Skitka came running off the field in the middle of the game with blood streaming down his face. Like, a lot of blood. And he was crying.
The cut, which started at his hairline and split down to just above the space between his eyes, no doubt must have hurt enough to make this country boy bawl, I thought. But that wasn’t it.
The blood, the cut, the pain wasn’t what made him upset. It was the fact the officials stopped the game and made him come off the field because of all the blood. This kid never came off the field.
In tears, he pleaded with the officials and then his coach, Derren Bryan, to let him stay in the game. They wouldn’t have it. Skitka had to leave the field until he stopped bleeding. So, he ran to the sideline, grabbed a roll of athletic tape, wrapped it around his head a few times, wiped off the blood with a towel, slammed his helmet on and ran back on the field, never missing a play.
Skitka died in a motorcycle accident two weeks before his graduation.
I can’t watch a high school football game or see the No. 52 without thinking of him.
Memory of attending a game as a fan: I’ve been to some amazing sports venues in my life — most of them I didn’t have to pay to get in. But not all of them I was working.
My father took me — and my three brothers — to a lot of games as a kid. My first was Shea Stadium to watch the Mets and the Pirates play in Queens, N.Y., when I was 3. I don’t remember much, except for a picture of Ed Lynch holding me. I was crying.
Over the years, my dad took us to games all over the country. The most memorable were the ones he sneaked me or one of my brothers into. Those include: Yankee Stadium, Candlestick Park and the Daytona 500.
I won’t tell you how, when or who, to protect the innocent. But I will say sometimes, when you can’t scalp or afford that fifth ticket, you have to improvise.
Story from the road: Around 3 a.m. somewhere on Interstate 75 North between Lake City, Fla., and Valdosta, Ga., on the verge of lunacy having been up for more than 36 hours, we were thrown forward then back then sideways onto the shoulder of the road. The car my photographer was driving, with me in the passenger seat, was smashed from behind by a huge Dodge truck. We were going 80 mph and hit like we were standing still.
The car was nearly totaled. We were shaken but uninjured. The truck seemed unharmed with nary a scratch. The driver of the truck was asleep — and not sober.
We had just finished covering Auburn’s last-second win over Tim Tebow and Florida on Sept. 29, 2007, where true freshman kicker Wes Byrum hit a 43-yard field goal as time ran out. And instead of driving to our hotel after the game, which was an hour in the opposite direction from home, we decided to just head back to Alabama. It was after midnight by the time we left Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Fla.
Needless to say, getting in a car accident put us even further behind. We sat on the side of the road waiting for a tow truck for what seemed like hours. Actually, it was.
As the sun was coming up, we road three-across in the cab of the tow truck 90 minutes up the road to a small Georgia airport that rented cars. But the rental company didn’t open until 8 a.m. on Sundays. So we waited.
Once we got the car, we drove the 90 minutes back the other way to where the accident happened to get the photo equipment and other necessities out of the photographer’s car. Then we drove the four-plus hours home.
Every time I drive on I-75 — north or south — I think about that ordeal. And shudder.
Appreciation: In the decade between 26 and 36, I got really, really good at functioning on no sleep. Not just because we had three kids during that time period that didn’t seem to ever want to sleep. It was also because I was on the road a lot. Like, a lot.
I could get to any college campus in the Southeast in six to eight hours, and usually did. Only to cover a game, file my story and jump back in the car to go do it again somewhere else.
I’ve stayed too many nights in too many hotel rooms where I checked in way after the sun went down and checked out way before the sun came up.
Funny thing about the road, though: It gives you time to think. And after logging too many miles to count, I realized that it made me appreciate what I was leaving for and what I was coming back to.
This job is a blessing. And I never, ever wanted to take it for granted. Especially now, even though I’m out of sports, this job is a blessing. What we do as journalists — from covering games to government, fans to pandemics — is important and necessary. It’s worth all the sleepless nights and tight deadlines.
I’m grateful I signed up.
