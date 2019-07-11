Astros’ Marisnick suspended two games
ARLINGTON, Texas — Houston outfielder Jake Marisnick was suspended for two games by Major League Baseball after his violent home plate collision with Los Angeles Angels catcher Jonathan Lucroy on Sunday.
The suspension was announced before the AL West-leading Astros played a series opener at Texas on Thursday in their first game after the All-Star break. Marisnick, who also was fined, appealed the suspension and was available to play.
Lucroy was carted off the field last Sunday after the collision at the end of the eighth inning of a game at Houston the Astros won 11-10 in 10 innings. The Angels catcher sustained a concussion and broken nose. Marisnick was called out for colliding with Lucroy and the call was upheld after a crew chief review.
Marisnick said afterward that it was a “bad play” and that he hoped Lucroy was OK.
All-Star Game not a hit on TV
NEW YORK —The All-Star Game had a record low television rating.
The American League’s 4-3 victory over the National League on Tuesday night in Cleveland had a 5.0 rating and 11 share on Fox, according to Nielsen Media Research. The game was seen by an average of 5.93 million households and 8.14 million viewers.
That is down from the previous record low rating of 5.2 and 8.69 million viewers for the AL’s 8-6, 10-inning victory last year.
The game averaged 8,302,000 viewers on Fox, Fox Deportes and Fox streaming services, peaking at 8,592,000 viewers from 9:15-9:30 p.m. EDT. It was the most-watched Fox prime-time telecast since February and the network’s most-watched Tuesday night since the World Series opener between Boston and the Los Angeles Dodgers last October.
The Home Run Derby drew a combined 6.2 million viewers and a 4.54 rating in metered markets on ESPN and ESPN2 on Monday night, up from 5.97 million viewers and a 4.39 rating last year.
Dodgers welcome back Seager, Pollock
LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles activated shortstop Corey Seager from the 10-day injured list and optioned infielder/outfielder Matt Beaty to Triple-A Oklahoma City. The Dodgers also will activate outfielder A.J. Pollock from the 60-day disabled list before Friday’s game against Boston.
Seager was placed on the injured list June 12 after straining his left hamstring against the Los Angeles Angels the previous night. Pollock has been on the injured list since April 30 after sustaining an elbow infection.
The Dodgers did not suffer a dropoff at shortstop while Seager was out. Former UVA standout Chris Taylor batted .380 with a 1.074 OPS in Seager’s absence and probably will spend the majority of his time at second base and left field when not spelling Seager at shortstop.
Cards lose Molina, recall Knizner
ST. LOUIS — The Cardinals placed catcher Yadier Molina on the injured list with a strained right thumb and activated infielder Matt Carpenter as part of a series of roster moves.
St. Louis also brought up catcher Andrew Knizner (Hanover High) and left-hander Chasen Shreve from Triple-A Memphis, optioned left-hander Tyler Webb and outfielder Rangel Ravelo to Memphis, and transferred pitcher Jordan Hicks to the 60-day IL.
Molina, a nine-time All-Star who missed 12 games in May and June with a similar injury, pinch hit on Saturday but hasn’t started a game since June 3. Carpenter has been sidelined since June 29 with a lower back strain.
Kinzer made his big-league debut June 2, going 0 for 7 for St. Louis. He was hitting .277 with seven home runs and 24 RBIs at Memphis.
Royals: Former first-round pick Bubba Starling will be called up by Kansas City on Friday, eight years after being drafted with the fifth overall pick in 2011. The 26-year-old outfielder has struggled for years to live up to enormous expectations, hitting just .236 in more than 2,500 minor league plate appearances coming into this season. But he is hitting .310 with seven homers and 38 RBIs in his first full season at Triple-A Omaha, and recently played in the Triple-A All-Star Game.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.