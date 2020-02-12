NORTH PORT, Fla. — Atlanta Braves left-hander Cole Hamels won’t be ready for the start of the season after hurting his pitching shoulder during an offseason workout.
Hamels will be evaluated in three weeks. He would miss the start of the season even if he is cleared to begin a throwing program in three weeks.
General manager Alex Anthopoulos said Wednesday that Hamels, 36, hurt his shoulder while throwing a weighted ball in an attempt to build strength for spring training.
Hamels signed an $18 million, one-year deal with Atlanta on Dec. 4 to add experience to a young rotation that also includes Mike Soroka, Max Fried and Mike Foltynewicz. Hamels was not present when pitchers and catchers reported to the team’s new spring facility for Thursday’s first workout.
Hamels was 7-7 with a 3.81 ERA in 27 starts with the Cubs last season. He was 6-3 with a 2.98 ERA in the first half before suffering an oblique injury. He had a 5.79 ERA in the second half.
Also Wednesday, Atlanta agreed to a minor league contract with right-handed reliever Josh Tomlin, who worked mostly in long relief last year for the Braves.
Toronto catcher facing charges
DUNEDIN, Fla. — Toronto Blue Jays catcher Reese McGuire is facing an indecent exposure charge in Florida.
Deputies were dispatched to a shopping center parking lot in Dunedin on Friday afternoon following reports that a man sitting inside an SUV was exposing himself, according to a Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office news release.
Deputies said they spoke with McGuire, 24, who was cooperative and did not deny the allegations. The release didn’t say what exactly McGuire was doing.
McGuire, 24, hit .299 with five home runs in 97 at-bats last season.
Tigers: Cameron Maybin is back with Detroit after the 32-year-old outfielder agreed to a $1.5 million, one-year contract.
Maybin began his career with Detroit in 2007 before he was traded to the Marlins in the deal that sent Miguel Cabrera to the Tigers. Maybin returned to Detroit in a trade and played for the Tigers in 2016. He spent last season with the New York Yankees, hitting .285 with 11 home runs and 32 RBIs in 82 games.
Padres: San Diego agreed to minor league deals with outfielder Juan Lagares and infielder Gordon Beckham. Lagares, 30, hit .213 with five home runs and 27 RBIs in 133 games for the Mets 2019. Beckham, 33, was with Detroit in 2019, hitting .215 with six homers and 15 RBIs.
Giants: San Francisco signed veteran right-hander Trevor Cahill to a minor league contract. Cahill, 31, went 4-9 with a 5.98 ERA in 37 games for the Angels in 2019. He’s 84-92 in his career with a 4.77 earned run average.
