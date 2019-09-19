NEW YORK — New York Yankees right-hander Domingo German was placed on administrative leave under Major League Baseball’s domestic violence policy Thursday, casting doubt over whether New York’s top winner this season will be available for the playoffs.
Details on what prompted the action weren’t disclosed. MLB said the leave “may last up to seven days, barring an extension.”
A 27-year-old right-hander from the Dominican Republic who made his major league debut in 2017, German entered this season with a 2-7 record in 14 starts and 14 relief appearances. He became a full-time member of the rotation after ace Luis Severino got hurt in spring training and is 18-4 with a 4.03 ERA in 24 starts and three relief appearances in 143 innings.
In German’s absence, the Yankees will formulate their postseason rotation from among Severino, James Paxton, Masahiro Tanaka, CC Sabathia and J.A. Happ.
In other Yankees news, reliever Dellin Betances has been told surgery is not recommended for the partially torn Achilles tendon that ended his season after eight pitches. Betances was injured Sunday after missing most of the season with an impingement in his pitching shoulder.
Cubs’ Hamels to miss start
CHICAGO — Cole Hamels’ cranky left shoulder finally caused the Cubs to scratch him from Saturday’s start against the Cardinals. Hamels, 35, hasn’t regained a semblance of consistent success since returning in August from a five-week absence due to a left oblique strain.
Alec Mills, who has a 3.42 ERA in seven games and a 4.35 ERA in two starts, will start Friday.
Hamels has pitched a total of 11 innings in his past three starts and has walked 11 in that span after pitching 22 consecutive innings in April without a walk. Hamels has a 6.39 ERA in nine starts since returning from the injured list. He was 6-3 with a 2.98 ERA in 17 starts before injuring his oblique.
Mattingly gets contract extension from Marlins
MIAMI — The Miami Marlins agreed to a contract extension with manager Don Mattingly. Terms of the deal have not yet been disclosed.
Mattingly, the longest tenured manager in Marlins history, is 272-364 with 10 games remaining in his fourth year with the franchise. Marlins management has valued his even-keeled demeanor and ability to teach and mentor over the course of their rebuild, which is nearing the end of its second season.
