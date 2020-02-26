TAMPA, Fla. — New York Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton likely will miss opening day because of a strained right calf, another significant injury for a team that was beset by health problems last season.
Manager Aaron Boone said Stanton was hurt near the end of defensive drills on Tuesday. An MRI found a Grade 1 strain.
The announcement came a day after New York said All-Star pitcher Luis Severino needed Tommy John surgery and would miss the entire season. Slugger Aaron Judge and lefty James Paxton already have been slowed this spring by injuries.
The Yankees put a major league-record 30 players on the injured list last year, with Stanton missing most of the season.
Stanton played in just 18 games due a number of injuries last season, batting .288 with three homers in 59 at-bats.
He hit 38 homers in his first year with the Yankees in 2018, one year after a going deep a career-high 59 times in 2017 with Miami.
The outfielder/designated hitter signed a $325 million, 13-year contract after the 2014 season.
Spring debut for Astros’ Verlander pushed back
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Houston ace Justin Verlander, the reigning AL Cy Young Award winner, will not make his spring training debut Thursday against Washington because of groin discomfort.
Verlander, a former Goochland High and Old Dominion star, had been set to start against the Nationals’ Max Scherzer. Instead, Verlander will throw a simulated game. Verlander went 21-6 with a 2.52 ERA last season. His 225 wins are the most among active players.
Padres: San Diego and second baseman Brian Dozier agreed to a minor league contract. Dozier would get a $2.2 million, one-year contract if added to the Padres’ 40-man roster and would have the chance to earn $1.8 million in performance bonuses based on plate appearances. Jurickson Profar and Greg Garcia are the leading candidates to share time at second for the Padres.
Dozier, 32, hit .238 with 20 homers and 50 RBIs in 482 plate appearances last year for Washington. He was the Nationals’ regular starter for most of the first four months but played only occasionally after the team signed Asdrubal Cabrera in early August.
