HOUSTON — Houston had Tampa Bay on the ropes, threatening to hand Tampa Bay a fifth straight loss in the thick of a postseason race.
The Rays got themselves right in time to salvage a win. Ji-Man Choi put Tampa Bay ahead with a two-run double in the seventh, Travis d’Arnaud homered and drove in four, and the Rays beat Houston 9-8 to avoid a three-game sweep.
Now Tampa Bay heads home for a pivotal 10-game homestand that starts against the Indians on Friday night.
Astros star Jose Altuve hit a tiebreaking solo leadoff homer in the sixth, his 25th, but Tampa Bay scored three runs in the seventh to make it 8-6. Tommy Pham had an RBI single off Chris Devenski (2-3), and Choi brought in two more with a drive to center.
Houston’s seven-game winning streak ended.
The Rays used seven pitchers, including opener Andrew Kittredge and long man Trevor Richards, who combined to allow four hits and two runs in the first three innings. Jose De Leon (1-0) pitched a scoreless inning, and Emilio Pagan earned his 15th save.
The Rays and Astros exchanged solo homers in the third, with Austin Meadows hitting his 24th and George Springer answering with his 28th to make it 2-2.
D’Arnaud put Tampa Bay up 4-2 with a two-run homer in the fourth and added an RBI single in the sixth to tie it at 5.
Zack Greinke had won four straight starts since joining Houston prior to the July 31 trade deadline. He got a no decision after allowing five runs and six hits in 5 2/3 innings while striking out eight and walking one.
The Astros drew three bases-loaded walks over the fourth and fifth innings to take a 5-4 lead but left the bases loaded in both frames.
Houston again pulled within one run when Josh Reddick made it 8-7 with an RBI single in the seventh. The Rays answered with a fielder’s choice grounder from Meadows to make it 9-7.
Abraham Toro led off the bottom of the ninth with his first career homer to make it 9-8 before the Rays held on.
Cubs 4, Mets 1: Victor Caratini homered twice off Mets ace Jacob deGrom, including a tiebreaking, three-run drive in the seventh inning that powered visiting Chicago past to complete a three-game sweep.
Jon Lester pitched six effective innings as the Cubs increased their lead for the second NL wild-card spot to 2§ games over Philadelphia.
The Mets lost their sixth in a row, all at Citi Field. Full of hope a week ago, they dropped five games behind Chicago.
Twins 10, White Sox 5: Jake Cave homered twice, and C.J. Cron also went deep as visiting Minnesota rolled past Chicago.
Cave, who posted his second career multi-homer game, was in center field in place of Max Kepler (sore right knee), who leads the Twins with 35 homers and was one of three regulars out with minor injuries.
Cron doubled and had three RBIs in a three-hit afternoon, and Nelson Cruz drove in in three runs. In sweeping a three-game series with sliding Chicago, Minnesota (82-51) moved to 31 games above .500 for the first time since September 2010.
Cave and Cron’s back-to-back homers increased Minnesota’s lead to 8-0 after the Twins had used eight singles and a walk off Cease (3-7) to pull ahead 6-0 after two innings.
Athletics 8, Royals 7: Jurickson Profar homered and drove in three runs, and everyone in Oakland’s starting lineup had a hit or drove in a run as the Athletics held off the host Royals. Jorge Soler hit his 37th home run for Kansas City but struck out to end the game with the tying run on base.
Indians 2, Tigers 0: Mike Clevinger struck out 10 in eight innings, and Francisco Lindor homered to lift visiting Cleveland over Detroit. The Indians swept the three-game series and are now 15-1 against Detroit this year. Cleveland has won 14 straight against the Tigers. The Indians have won 50 of their past 75 games after starting the season 29-30. Clevinger (10-2) allowed four hits and no walks in his longest outing of the season.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.