CINCINNATI — Orlando Arcia doubled with the bases loaded, and Milwaukee beat Cincinnati 5-3 on Thursday for their seventh straight victory.
The Brewers earned at least a wild card with a win Wednesday night and after sweeping the Reds, Milwaukee is focused on a bigger prize.
Milwaukee moved within one game of idle St. Louis for first place heading into the final weekend. The Brewers finish their season with a three-game series at Colorado.The Cardinals host the Cubs.
Similar to last year, the Brewers have used a sizzling September in their race toward the top. Despite losing 2018 NL MVP Christian Yelich to a broken kneecap, the Brewers have won 18 of 20 and have the best September record in the majors at 20-4. Their seven-game winning streak matches their longest this season.
Cincinnati ace Luis Castillo (15-8) walked the bases loaded in the fourth and gave up Arcia’s bases-clearing double off the glove of left fielder Josh VanMeter. Ben Gamel followed with another double for a 4-1 lead.
Chase Anderson (8-4) allowed Aristides Aquino’s solo homer in five innings. Josh Hader escaped a bases-loaded threat in the eighth and got the last four outs for his 37th save in 43 chances.
Twins win day after clinching AL Central
DETROIT — Jonathan Schoop hit Minnesota’s record 300th home run as the AL Central champion Twins rallied past Detroit 10-4.
Minnesota wrapped up the AL Central late Wednesday when Cleveland lost to the Chicago White Sox for their first division title since 2010.
Minnesota was tied with the Yankees for the big league lead with 299 homers coming in. Before this year, the record for home runs by a team was the Yankees’ 267 last year.
Detroit (46-112), already assured of the big leagues’ worst record and next year’s top draft pick, finished 22-59 at Comerica Park and tied the major league record for home losses set by the 1939 St. Louis Browns. The Tigers’ minus-221 run differential at home was the worst in major league history, breaking a mark set by the 1883 Philadelphia Phillies at minus-215, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.
Rangers 7, Red Sox 5: Mike Minor finally got the 200th strikeout he wanted so badly, on a borderline pitch right after Texas purposely let a foul pop drop in the ninth inning.
Minor (14-10) entered needing nine strikeouts to reach the season milestone. He had eight strikeouts in the ninth inning when Boston’s Chris Owings, who had tied the game at 5-all with a homer in the seventh, popped up a 1-1 pitch. First baseman Ronald Guzmán was coming in to make the catch when he heard Minor tell him to drop it. Minor struck out Owings on the next pitch.
Owings left the clubhouse without talking to the media, and Red Sox manager Alex Cora wouldn’t directly address the dropped foul pop that extended Owings’ at-bat.
“I’m just happy our guys are playing the game the right way,” Cora said.
Dodgers 1, Padres 0: Clayton Kershaw shut down San Diego for six innings, and Chris Taylor (UVA) scored from first base on Max Muncy’s single in the sixth to lead Los Angeles to a three-game sweep of the host Padres.
Kershaw (16-5) allowed two hits, struck out seven and walked one. He improved to 13-0 in his last 19 starts against San Diego. He hasn’t lost to the Padres since June 21, 2013.
Pirates 9, Cubs 5: Joe Musgrove pitched three-hit ball through six innings as host Pittsburgh extended Chicago’s losing streak to nine games.
Giants 8, Rockies 3: Mike Yastrzemski and Mauricio Dubón homered as San Francisco beat visiting Colorado.
