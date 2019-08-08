TORONTO — Gio Urshela hit two home runs for the second consecutive game, and the New York Yankees outslugged rookie Bo Bichette and the Toronto Blue Jays 12-6 Thursday night to extend their winning streak to a season-best nine games.
Playing in Toronto for the first time, Bichette became the first player in major league history to double in nine consecutive games. He also homered, giving him an unprecedented 13 extra-base hits in his first 11 career games. Bichette is the first rookie to have an extra-base hit in nine straight games since Ted Williams in 1939, according to STATS.
The Yankees have hit a record 19 homers in their past four games, including at least five in each win during a three-game sweep at Baltimore this week. Mike Tauchman also homered Thursday.
The Yankees have homered in 12 consecutive games, hitting two or more in a season-high seven straight.
Domingo German (15-2) pitched five innings to win his sixth consecutive decision for New York. The right-hander allowed four runs, three earned, and eight hits, improving to 9-0 against AL East opponents.
Blue Jays catcher Reese McGuire had a career-high four hits, including a solo homer off Cessa in the eighth. Derek Fisher (UVA) also homered, his second in four starts since being acquired from Houston last month.
Marlins 9, Braves 2: Brian Anderson homered twice to lead host Miami over Atlanta.
Elieser Hernandez pitched six shutout innings as the Marlins snapped a six-game losing streak and beat the NL East-leading Braves at home for the first time this season after six previous losses. Hernandez (2-4) allowed two hits, struck out seven and walked two. The right-hander retired 11 consecutive batters before Ronald Acuna’s leadoff single in the sixth.
Starlin Castro had two hits and drove in three runs, and Jon Berti went 3 for 5 with two RBIs for Miami.
The Marlins chased Atlanta starter Dallas Keuchel with a five-run fourth capped by Anderson’s second home run and 20th of the season for an 8-0 lead. Anderson’s drive landed in the walkway above the left-center wall for his first career multi-homer game. Anderson is hitting .400 with four home runs and six RBIs in his last seven games.
Cubs 12, Reds 5: Anthony Rizzo had a pair of hits as part of a 30th birthday celebration, and Nicholas Castellanos added to his Chicago surge with a pair of homers as the visiting Cubs routed Cincinnati.
The Cubs’ sixth win in seven games gave them a 3½-game margin in the NL Central over idle Milwaukee.
Castellanos had a pair of solo homers among his three hits, the latter breaking a 5-5 tie off Kevin Gausman (3-8) in the fourth inning. He’s hit safely in all eight games since the Cubs got him from Detroit.
Ian Happ drove in four runs with a single and a two-run homer, his second straight games with four RBIs.
Red Sox 3, Angels 0: Chris Sale righted himself and struck out 13 over eight two-hit innings, and Sam Travis hit a two-run homer as Boston blanked visiting Los Angeles.
Sale (6-11) had allowed 14 runs in nine innings during his previous two starts. He carved up the Angels in his 13th outing with double-digit strikeouts this season.
The Red Sox had lost nine of 10 games, not including’s Wednesday’s contest against the Royals that was suspended in the 10th inning with the score tied at 4.
Angels star Mike Trout went 1 for 4 with three strikeouts a day after his 28th birthday as Los Angeles suffered its season-high seventh straight loss.
Tigers 10, Royals 8: Jordy Mercer’s two-run homer in the bottom of the ninth gave host Detroit a win over Kansas City.
Travis Demeritte led off the ninth with his third walk of the game and moved to second on a sacrifice bunt by Jake Rogers.Mercer then hit a 2-1 fastball from Richard Lovelady (0-2) into the right-field stands for his sixth homer of the season and the eighth of a game in which both starters struggled.
Tigers starter Matt Boyd gave up five runs on six hits and three walks in 2ß innings. Hector Lopez only got four outs. He allowed five runs on two hits, three walks and a hit batter.
Notes
Twins: Designated hitter Nelson Cruz has a strained left wrist that forced him out of Minnesota’s game against Cleveland in the fourth inning of the opener of a key series between the AL Central front-runners. The Twins said Cruz’s status was day to day. He missed 15 games earlier this year with a strained left wrist. The 39-year-old Cruz has hit 16 of his 32 home runs this season in the 26 games since the All-Star break.
Red Sox: Left-hander David Price was placed on the 10-day injured list after an MRI revealed a cyst on his left wrist. Price, 33, is 7-5 with a 4.36 ERA in 21 starts this season. Manager Alex Cora said there was no timetable for Price to return. Right-hander Hector Velazquez was recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket to take Price’s spot on the roster.
Mets: New York signed free agent right-hander Brad Brach and optioned left-hander Donnie Hart to Triple-A Syracuse. Brach, 33, was 4-3 with a 6.13 ERA with the Cubs this season before being released this week.
