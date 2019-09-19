NEW YORK — New York Yankees right-hander Domingo German was placed on administrative leave under Major League Baseball’s domestic violence policy Thursday, casting doubt over whether New York’s top winner this season will be available for the playoffs.
Details on what prompted the action weren’t disclosed. MLB said the leave “may last up to seven days, barring an extension.”
A 27-year-old right-hander from the Dominican Republic who made his major league debut in 2017, German entered this season with a 2-7 record in 14 starts and 14 relief appearances. He became a full-time member of the rotation after ace Luis Severino got hurt in spring training and is 18-4 with a 4.03 ERA in 24 starts and three relief appearances in 143 innings.
In German’s absence, the Yankees will formulate their postseason rotation from among Severino, James Paxton, Masahiro Tanaka, CC Sabathia and J.A. Happ.
Yankees win 100th, clinch AL East
NEW YORK — The resilient New York Yankees powered their way to the club’s first AL East title since 2012, routing the Los Angeles Angels 9-1 behind three RBIs each from Brett Gardner and DJ LeMahieu.
A day after wasting a chance to clinch first place, the homer-happy Yankees went ahead when LeMahieu hit a three-run drive in the second inning and breezed to their 100th win.
Gardner, among just two holdovers from their last World Series championship team in 2009, added a solo shot in the fourth and then hit a two-run double in the sixth. Cameron Maybin and Clint Frazier homered in the eighth.
Despite putting 30 players on the injured list this season, New York (100-54) wrapped up first place with eight games to spare and made Aaron Boone the first manager to win 100 games in each of his first two major league seasons.
New York’s 19th AL East title was its first following a run of 13 in 17 years that started in Derek Jeter’s rookie season. The Yankees, led by young stars Aaron Judge, Gary Sánchez and Gleyber Torres, will be making their 21st postseason appearance in 25 years and 55th overall — 22 more than any other team.
Braves clinch tie for NL East
ATLANTA — Ronald Acuna Jr. became the second-youngest player in baseball history to hit 40 homers in a season as the Atlanta Braves clinched at least a tie for first place in the NL East with a 5-4 win over Philadelphia.
The Braves can officially clinch the division as soon as Friday with either a victory over San Francisco or if Washington loses at Miami.
Mel Ott, who was 20 when he hit 42 homers for the New York Giants in 1940, is the only player younger than Acuna to post a 40-homer season. Eddie Mathews also was 21 but about two months older than Acuna when he hit 47 homers for the Milwaukee Braves in 1953.
Acuña is still three stolen bases shy of another milestone. He has 37 steals in his quest to become just the fifth 40-40 player in baseball history, following Jose Canseco (1988), Barry Bonds (1996), Alex Rodriguez (1998) and Alfonso Soriano (2006).
Atlanta’s Mike Soroka (13-4) surrendered five hits, struck out five and didn’t walk anyone.
Brewers 5, Padres 1: Lorenzo Cain homered as host Milwaukee beat San Diego to move within one game of Washington for the top NL wild card spot.
Brewers pitchers combined to strike out 16 and are 7-2 since reigning NL MVP Christian Yelich broke his right kneecap and was lost for the season.
Ryan Braun put Milwaukee ahead with an RBI double in the first inning off Joey Lucchesi (10-9). The Brewers added a run in the third when Keston Huira doubled and later scored on Lucchesi’s wild pitch.
Red Sox 5, Giants 4: Eduardo Rodriguez (18-6) struck out 10 in six innings of two-hit ball as host Boston edged San Francisco.
Xander Bogaerts had a pair of RBI singles to drive in three runs, and Rafael Devers had two RBIs for the defending World Series champions, who will be eliminated from the wild card race with one more loss or Tampa Bay win.
Madison Bumgarner (9-9) lost in his first career start at Fenway Park, giving up five runs on nine hits and two walks in five innings while striking out seven.
Blue Jays 8, Orioles 4: Cavan Biggio homered and had three as Toronto completed a three-game sweep of host Baltimore. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. also went deep for the Blue Jays, who scored 27 runs in their first sweep at Camden Yards since July 2010.
Mariners 6, Pirates 5 (11): Shed Long had three hits and scored the go-ahead run in the 11th as Seattle won at Pittsburgh. The Mariners swept the three-game series between last-place teams and sent the Pirates to their sixth straight loss.
